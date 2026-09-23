Ziad and Austin: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

When best friends Ziad Mansour and Austin Keil walked into Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,’ everyone knew they would be strong competitors. They were both fit and complemented each other well, both physically and in terms of their personalities. They were also quick to form alliances, knowing that these connections could help their game in the long run. While some of the promises they made paid off, others did not turn out the way they had hoped. The two knew that their physical performance could give them an edge in the competition, but they were unsure whether it would be enough to carry them all the way to the end.

Ziad and Austin Were Believed to be Strong Allies by Other Contestants

In the first challenge, to release one’s partner trapped in a gumball machine, Ziad Mansour had to rescue Austin Keil. While he managed to get a coin for himself, the night was spent making alliances. He managed to win the support of two more coin holders and set Austin free. They were both considered strong competitors, and Ziad proved this time and time again. When it was time to volunteer for Wonkavision 1.0, Ziad put himself up for the challenge, saying that he was there to win life-changing money and the way to do it was to go and get it.

It was also evident during the honey-draining challenge, when they promised Gabrielle and Sasha that they would help them, leaving the two girls hopeful. However, while playing, they rescued others first. Although their team won, they also lost the favor of an alliance that had been going well for them. In another elimination round, when Kayla nominated Ziad to be vulnerable, he was not too pleased. He felt he had placed his trust in her, and as he landed among the last two men standing, he did not know how long he had left in the game.

Ziad Mansour is Running Coaching Sessions for Physical Training Today

Ziad Mansour started out as a professional natural bodybuilder and made his debut in 2023. He later tried out for the PNBA in Arizona in October that year, but it seems like he has stayed away from professional competitions since then. Today, he is a fitness trainer and content creator with around 566,000 followers on Instagram, roughly 113,500 on TikTok and a YouTube channel. Across his platforms, he describes himself as a Pro Natural Bodybuilder.

Ziad also runs coaching through the Tack 360 App. He has been a huge proponent of the Mansour Method, a training program he says he has followed for seven years. It uses an eight-day split that focuses on strength training, hypertrophy, recovery, and nutrition, with rest every other day. He has also been using his special media platform to create short-form content. He focuses only on fitness and on motivating his followers to show up every day. His mass appeal has encouraged him to land a brand, Badman Athletics, with his best friend, Austin Keil.



Austin Keil Has Left Behind an Engineering Career to Pursue Modeling

Austin Keil has built a diverse career across his various interests. He studied Mathematics and Computer Science at Santa Barbara City College from 2015 to 2019, graduating with a 3.97 GPA. Before that, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from UCLA in 2022. During his time at Santa Barbara City College, he worked as a teaching assistant and tutor for computer science and mathematics courses and served as president of the competitive programming club. He later became involved with several UCLA organizations, including the Upsilon Pi Epsilon International Honor Society, Bruin Value Investing, Tau Sigma and the Association for Computing Machinery, where he served on the board and as ACM Dev Team Director.

His professional career began with software engineering internships, including at ONTRAPORT in 2016 and again from 2018 to 2019, where he worked on React, PHP, APIs and software testing. He also worked as a solar photovoltaic installer in the British Virgin Islands in 2015 and taught game development using Unity and C# at GEC Academy in Shanghai in 2019. From 2020 to 2021, he interned at eBay’s Trust and Identity team, working on security keys and web development. He later joined Meta as a Software Engineer in June 2022, working on new user experiences for Facebook and Instagram, before leaving in December 2023.

Austin has now fully turned his career around. While he is still volunteering with many of the organizations he began with in college, he has also delved into sports. He played for UCLA Men’s Rugby and represented the British Virgin Islands National Rugby Team, where he was named MVP once. He is also a model and appeared on a Vogue cover with Sharon Stone in June 2025. Austin is associated with 1st Phorm. Along with Ziad Mansour, he has also pursued a business venture and launched Bad Man Athletics, where his interest in fitness and training has become another part of his career. He is also a cricket fan and continues to pursue various projects that truly fuel his passion.