Kayla and Bill: Where is the Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Pair Now?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ turns the world of Willy Wonka into a real-life competition, bringing 12 pairs of contestants together to solve puzzles, face challenges, and navigate a series of surprises. Among those stepping into the competition were Kayla and Bill Simone, a dynamic father-and-daughter duo who brought more than just their competitive spirits into the game. He arrived primarily to support his daughter, but she made it clear that her father originally inspired her drive. They also revealed that their cherished memories of the film ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory‘ (1971) had eventually led them to participate in the game.

Kayla and Bill Simone Focused on Gaining Allies From the Beginning

Kayla and Bill Simone had initially declared that they had set their eyes on winning the prize because they are fiercely competitive. While he remained a source of support for his daughter, she took on the role of the social person. She began building alliances with the teams she believed were strong and capable of becoming valuable allies. Initially, Kayla and Bill had made the strategic decision to save Ziad and had asked Nick and Jason to rescue Moon with coins. However, Nick and Jason felt that the father and daughter were quite “pushy,” leading them to make an alternative decision. When Kayla found out about it, she felt completely betrayed. Meanwhile, Bill and his daughter’s choice to save Ziad helped them develop a good bond with him and Austin.

Ready to play a cutthroat game, she was even pleased when Nick and Jason were eliminated not long after. Gradually, she focused on developing an alliance with Hunter and even informed her father to trust the competitor. However, things took a turn when Bill’s misinterpretation led him to target Hunter during the Bubble Jeopardy. Consequently, it resulted in the father’s elimination and put a significant target on Kayla’s back. When she was later asked to select five contestants to join her in an elimination round, she chose the strong competitors. Although she was saved, it only made everyone more upset with her. However, rather than backing down, Kayla remained determined to fight for her place in the game.

Kayla Simone Has Built a Multifaceted Career as a Consultant and Dancer

Beyond her appearance on reality TV, Kayla Simone has always been focused on building an identity of her own. At an early age, she tapped into her creative energy and began training in gymnastics and dance as forms of self-expression. As of writing, she is a notable dancer for the dance group, 545 Girlz. In June 2026, the group announced it would begin offering dance lessons to interested individuals at Mihran K Studios in Burbank, California. They are currently represented by The Movement Talent Agency. Furthermore, Kayla has established herself in the corporate sector as a Consultant and Manager.

Besides that, Kayla continues to gradually expand her fanbase on social media, especially Instagram. On the platform, she has gained over 56.8K followers as a digital creator. Moreover, she maintains a YouTube channel with more than 1.5K subscribers, giving her multiple platforms to share glimpses into her everyday life and connect deeply with her audience. Over the years, Kayla has achieved several milestones, including her appearance as a dancer at Coachella for LUDMILLA, a Wendy’s commercial, and the music video of J Balvin’s “Yellow,” among many others.

In September 2026, Kayla continued her momentum when she walked the runway at the Hawaii Swim Show. Away from her professional life, she remains closely connected to her friends, who support her every step of the way. In her free time, she enjoys relaxing by the beach, soaking in the sun, and sipping drinks. At home, Kayla’s life revolves completely around her father, Bill, and her mother. She also maintains a very close relationship with her sister, Kiana. The family never misses an opportunity to celebrate the holidays, such as Thanksgiving, making lifelong memories.



Bill Simone’s Life After Retirement Revolves Around His Family and Adventures

Before Bill Simone stepped into the spotlight of reality television, he had taken a more grounded path, rooted in his humility, dedication, and resilience. After completing his formal education, he began his professional trajectory as a Corporate Sales Professional. In that role, Bill showcased his social skills, which have further helped him advance in his career. After working for several years in that position, he eventually decided to step away from the spotlight. As of writing, he is enjoying his retirement.

Despite being retired, Bill has not stopped maintaining an active lifestyle. Bill currently devotes his free time to activities such as mountain biking, skiing, and practicing yoga. In September 2026, he shared that 18 months earlier, he had started learning to surf and had since improved his skills. He further added that surfing has helped him lose a considerable amount of weight. As a fitness enthusiast, Bill also regularly visits the gym, where he works out to keep himself in prime condition.

Family is another integral part of Bill’s life, especially his wife and two daughters, Kayla and Kiana. From making goofy videos together to taking his family on weekend outings, he cherishes every moment spent with them. In his free time, he enjoys hiking and taking long walks in nature with his family. Another significant part of his life is dedicated to his beloved pup, who is also his constant companion and cuddle partner. Bill appears to have embraced a life that helps him make the most of his retirement years and appreciate every little moment.