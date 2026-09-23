Shawn and Garrison: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ brings teams of two to participate in fun challenges for a large cash prize. The duos participating in the challenges have different relationships and connections to one another, and that is what makes it special. In season 1, Shawn Johnson and Garrison Wilson, the mother-son duo, were fighting for a better life for themselves. They knew the money could change their lives, but they also knew getting there would not be easy.

Shawn Johnson and Garrison Wilson Made Strong Alliances to Their Advantage

Shawn Johnson and Garrison Wilson kept a low profile in the first few challenges. They had a few different alliances that saved them from elimination, and other pairs like Kayla and Bill and Austin and Ziad really came through for them. Garrison, being a strong player, did not let a lot of the burden fall on his mother, but her turn eventually came in the Edible Wallpaper Challenge. Kayla, as a team leader competing in the hardest slate of the challenge, took Shawn along.

They were unable to win the challenge, and Kayla chose Shawn to be eliminated with her. In the Elevator Termination Challenge, Garrison found himself at odds with Ziad. Even though he won the challenge and gained an advantage, he wanted to clarify things with Ziad so that there would be no bad feelings between them. With his advantage, Garrison was given the chance to risk it all in the third round of Wonkavision, and he took it. As his fate hung in the balance, he hoped that it would pay off.

Garrison Wilson is Devoting His Creative Energy to Fox Corporation Today

Garrison Wilson has been inclined towards the entertainment and media industry since his college days at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Communications and Public Relations in 2019. He also minored in Digital Communication, Information, and Media (DCIM) and was a manager and practice player for Rutgers basketball. He has credited Rutgers and Professor Mark Beal with helping shape his career. Garrison later returned to Beal’s Media, Marketing and Communication course as a guest lecturer. He also received the Paul Roberson Award and was involved with Boy State Alumni and Hugh O’Brien Alumni.

Garrison’s association with HBO began while he was still in college. He was selected as one of 80 interns from 15,000 applicants for a Business Affairs and Legal internship, and he went on to work on production and programming meetings. He later worked in the US Max In-Stream Promotion Strategy and Global In-Stream Promotion Strategy for HBO. He has handled promotion for HBO and its platforms and shows, including ‘House of the Dragon’ and ’90 Day Fiancé.’ At Warner Bros. Discovery, he co-founded and co-created the ‘VOICES’ podcast. Its guests included Steve Buscemi, Regina King, Michael Kenneth Williams and Myha’la Herrold.

Garrison also participated in the Marcus Graham Project’s 2025 Sports Marketing Workshop with the Brooklyn Nets and Hennessy. They are creating a 360-degree Black History Month marketing campaign. Garrison completed Harvard Business School’s Business Strategy program in 2023. After almost seven years with HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery, he joined Fox Corporation as a Partner Marketing Manager in September 2026. In his personal life, Wilson has been in a relationship with Elizabeth Lopez since 2022. The couple got engaged in June 2024 and is now planning their wedding. They both have a penchant for traveling. They have visited Paso Robles in February 2026, Madrid in August and Mallorca in September 2026. It is an exciting time for both of them as they might be planning more adventures for the future.



Shawn Johnson is Chasing an Artistic Passion Today

Shawn Johnson entered the show pair hoping to raise money toward the full-time care of her mother. For many years, Shawn had been her primary caregiver. Sadly, her mother passed away in December 2025. Shawn has spent most of her life working as a teacher and is also a mother to two other daughters, Maddy and Ryan. She remains close to her family and recently joined them, along with her future daughter-in-law, on a trip to Mallorca. Outside of teaching and family life, Shawn is also an artist. She turns her experiences, daily life and the people and things around her into art.