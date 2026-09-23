Tatum and Kellye: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

Tatum Filegar and Kellye Cash were the only mother-daughter duo in Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ season 1. Kellye always made sure she was a supportive figure for her daughter. She was ready to eliminate herself if it meant that her daughter would get to go forward. The two of them had each other’s backs and did not really rely on the support of others to make their way forward. This really kept their circle close, and it helped them lock in and focus on their game.

Tatum Filegar and Kellye Cash Were Pitted Against One Another in a Challenge

Tatum Filegar and Kellye Cash kept a low profile during the first few challenges. They did not face any major threats through the first couple of rounds, and that was something Ziad Mansour noticed as well. When he was asked to choose three team captains, knowing that one of them would be eliminated, he decided to pit the mother and daughter against one another. Kellye and Tatum were not too pleased with it, but they took it as it came. They both sailed through, and Kellye even earned an advantage for the next challenge.

In the Elevator Elimination round, she got to choose the order of the contestants and chose to go first. The game required contestants to crush candy to fill the buckets of others. Kellye tried her best, but when it was the last round, she could not fill her bucket. Tatum was very disappointed to have to go through the rest of the competition alone, but she always carried her mother’s voice with her. In the challenge where contestants were asked to pick out identical Oompa Loompa portraits, Tatum was the last one standing and was hence eliminated as well.

Tatum Filegar is Continuing Her Work With Various Nonprofit Organizaitons Today

Tatum Filegar began her undergraduate studies at Union University, where she studied Music and Theatre. She had earned music and theatre scholarships and was part of the Blank Slate Improv Team. During her junior year, she transferred to Liberty University to pursue a BFA in Musical Theatre and joined Alpha Psi Omega. She also worked as an On-Campus Student Recruiter, giving campus tours and appearing in promotional videos for Liberty’s Marketing team. During college, Tatum entered the Miss America system to pursue scholarship opportunities. She first competed in Miss Piedmont Region in 2019 and finished as fourth runner-up in Miss Virginia, receiving a $4,000 scholarship.

In June 2021, Tatum was crowned Miss Virginia 2021 and received a $20,000 scholarship before advancing to Miss America 2022. During her reign, her Social Impact Initiative was Mentoring Matters. She visited about 70 schools through her ABC School Tour, promoting mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters and speaking about drug and alcohol abuse prevention. She has served as a Big Sister since high school and continues that involvement. Tatum has also worked as a content creator for SDA Media. She has been aiding the nonprofit, The Clothes Tree Nashville, as a Fashion Consultant and Social Media Manager. She has also remained a big part of the pageant world. She is often spotted at competitions, cheering on the new winners.

Tatum is also an actor with Alluvion Stage Company. She is currently involved in the production of ‘Crusade: The Musical.’ Her earlier work includes roles with LifeWay Christian Resources, where she served as an emcee, social media creator, vocalist and drama instructor at FUGE camps. Tatum married the love of her life, Josiah Filegar, in July 2024. She has since taken his last name. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July 2026. She continues to make room for theatre and went to see ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ on Broadway in August 2026. She is a woman of various interests. In the same month, she even attended a Hilary Duff concert. Tatum also took a family trip to Disneyland in February 2026. These small moments are very important to her, and she makes time for them amidst her busy schedule.



Kellye Cash is Actively Involved in the Pageantry World as a Mentor

Kellye Cash was born on February 2, 1965, in Memphis, Tennessee. It has been reported that she comes from a reputed family and is a great-niece of Johnny Cash, Tommy Cash and June Carter Cash. After placing first runner-up at the Miss Memphis State Pageant, she pursued pageantry seriously. She ended up winning Miss Milan, Miss Tennessee 1986, and ultimately Miss America 1987, becoming the first Miss Tennessee to win the national crown. She had earlier received preliminary honors in talent and swimsuit at Miss America. After her reign, Kellye toured with Bob Hope’s USO Show and appeared on ‘Late Night with David Letterman,’ ‘The Today Show,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ and ‘The New Hollywood Squares.’

Kellye went on to become a Christian and country recording artist, releasing six albums, and built an extensive musical-theatre career, notably playing Patsy Cline in nine productions of ‘Always… Patsy Cline.’ She has also appeared in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ ‘Ring of Fire,’ ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ and performed alongside Vince Gill, Lee Greenwood and Billy Joel. She remains active in pageantry, charitable events and public appearances. She has even made a foray into politics. She has twice served on the Tennessee Republican Party’s State Executive Committee.

Kellye has been married to Todd Sheppard for 37 years, and the couple will celebrate their anniversary in July 2026. They have faced difficult times amid Todd’s medical struggles, but their three children, Brady, Cassidy and Tatum, have remained important sources of support. Two of her daughters have followed her into pageantry. Kellye has also taken on the role of a mentor. She accompanies Tatum to events, including Miss America and Miss America’s Teen and supports new contestants entering the pageant world. Today, she remains a respected figure in the industry and enjoys helping young women find their footing in pageantry.