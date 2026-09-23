Gabrielle and Sasha: Where is the Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Pair Now?

Gabrielle Wright and Sasha Brenden had been best friends for more than two decades by the time they were introduced to the audience in season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.’ While the former focused on the strategic part of the game, her best friend brought a cheerful presence that kept them both relaxed during tense moments. Fortunately, during the first Toffee Challenge, they had selected the purple toffees, allowing them to take the next step in the game more easily than others. They also quickly realized they needed to form alliances and soon developed a good bond with Ziad and Austin. Their friendship grew stronger as they began working out together and helping each other during challenges.

Sasha Brenden’s Unexpected Exit Left Gabrielle Wright to Fight Alone

Gabrielle Wright and Sasha Brenden also maintained good connections with several other contestants, ensuring they always had allies around them. However, things changed during the Honeycomb Challenge when Ziad and Austin promised to save both friends from the honeycombs first. Despite their promises, Ziad chose to save Taylor first, putting Gabrielle and Sasha at risk of elimination. Fortunately, their team won the challenge, but it left the best friends feeling betrayed. Although Ziad later explained that he didn’t realize whose button he pressed, Gabrielle and Sasha were reluctant to believe him. They once again felt betrayed when Kayla chose Sasha as one of the contestants for an elimination game.

Fortunately, Sasha became the second competitor to secure safety during that round, but it left her and Gabrielle feeling that they could no longer trust Kayla. The pair continued to give their best in the next challenges, determined to become the winners. The situation took an unexpected turn when Sasha was sent to the Feeding Room alongside Everett and Tatum. Unfortunately, Sasha failed to obtain a golden key card, leading to her elimination from the competition. Rather than allowing it to break her spirit, Gabrielle became even more determined to play the game strategically. During the third challenge of Wonkavision 2.0, she was again marked safe from elimination after receiving a “Good Egg.”

Gabrielle Wright Has Built a Multifaceted Career Centered Around Creativity

Gabrielle Wright completed her academic journey by earning a degree in Visual and Performing Arts from the University of California, Berkeley, in May 2024. However, her professional trajectory began long before, in March 2012, as the President and Founder of the nonprofit organization, A Birthday Party Wish. In August 2017, Gabrielle began working as an Actor at Kidz Theater and continued working there until August 2018. Following that, she served in various creative and community-focused roles before joining Wright Entertainment Group as a Creative Director and Talent Coordinator in July 2021. While working there, Gabrielle became the Opening Act/DJ for Live Nation Entertainment in 2024.

In October 2024, Gabrielle advanced her career by signing on as an Actor with Central Florida Talent Inc. From December 2024 to May 2025, she worked as an On-Camera Talent/Creative Producer at NRG. Aside from that, she describes herself as an author. Furthermore, she has continued developing herself as a Dancer and Choreographer. Gabrielle is currently associated with the Hip-Hop dance group, The “Five One Oh” (The 510). In June 2026, her creative journey took her to Paris Fashion Week. By the following month, she announced she was going on tour as a DJ with Matt Bloyd, scheduled for October. In September 2026, Gabrielle revealed that she had been featured in a music video as a mermaid, marking another milestone.

Gabrielle has also made a name for herself as a content creator with over 20K followers on Instagram. Beyond her professional achievements, she is an avid traveler who has jetted off to multiple beautiful locations around the globe. Some of her most memorable trips have been to Hawaii, Italy, Germany, and Paris, France. Gabrielle is a sports enthusiast who loves visiting the stadiums to watch soccer and basketball games whenever the opportunity arises. From time to time, she seeks thrills in activities like skiing and swimming in the ocean. Above all, Gabrielle always finds strength in the presence of her mother, Erika Wright, and her brother, who goes by the name Limitz.



Sasha Brenden is Thriving as an Entrepreneur and Expanding Her Online Presence

Sasha Brenden stepped into her career in August 2016 as a Program Officer at the Brenden Mann Foundation. While working there, she enrolled at Pepperdine University in August 2020 to pursue a degree in Advertising and Art. During her time there, she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority before graduating in April 2024. Even before leaving the university, Sasha tapped into her entrepreneurial spirit in January 2024 and became co-founder of The Beach Bellas. There, her daily roles include overseeing product design, tracking sales, and managing operations and social media.

Sasha’s work has also helped her establish a growing online presence, particularly on Instagram, where she boasts over 4.1K followers. Alongside her venture, she is currently associated with Brenden Theatres, staying connected to the creative world. In August 2026, Sasha brought her brand into the spotlight when it was featured on the runway at Swim Week Las Vegas. During that event, she even collaborated with the Babes in Toyland community. Around that same time, she attended another event connected to Swim Week. When Sasha isn’t busy with work, she enjoys making memories with her friends by discovering new restaurants and cuisines.

Besides that, Sasha’s wanderlust often leads her to exotic destinations, including her trip to St. Barths in July 2026, followed by a memorable experience in Berlin, Germany, that same month. By August, Sasha walked through the beautiful streets of London, England, and enjoyed time at the beach in Cannes, France, in September. As a music enthusiast, she enjoyed her time at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2026 and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) the following month. Despite her busy schedule, Sasha always cherishes the small moments she gets to spend with her beloved sister, Nadia.