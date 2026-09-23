Everett and James: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ was all about pairs of contestants finding their own synchronization to win the cash prize. James and Everett Toy came through for each other in exactly this way. While both brothers had totally different strategies for their gameplay, it really helped them. They balanced each other out and created a strong team that made others take notice as well. Their ability to play to each other’s strengths gave them the stability they needed to keep moving forward in the competition.

Everett and James Toy Had Different Approaches to Surviving the Challenges

Everett and James Toy were really different from each other. While the former was more about making quick decisions, James leaned more toward thinking and deliberating over his actions. This gave them an edge in the early competitions, and James even won the Licorice Challenge. He was called to the Half Office and asked to put down the name of another contestant. Between the two, the other players would then sign their name to eliminate either one of them.

James wanted to be fair, so when he put down Jeffrey’s name, he decided to tell him about it. This gave Ava Ganz enough time to mobilize support, and James was eliminated. Everett was not too pleased, as he thought they should have been keeping their cards close, but the choice had been made. Everett played the rest of the game solo and got through well. He had some good alliances, but in the Candy Sorting Challenge, he was the last one to be picked and was hence eliminated.

Everett Toy is Turning Over a New Chapter in His Life

Everett Toy appears to be charting a new path after years of physical training and work in the fitness industry. He taught his last class at Rumble Boxing SoHo and Do You Rumble in August 2026. He also left Cycle Strength in July, marking a shift away from his previous career. He has described 2026 as the year he would finally do the things he had always wanted to do, and it has certainly been eventful. He took a solo birthday trip to Chicago in July and traveled alone to Gloucester for the infamous cheese-rolling event.

He also visited Iceland in February and attended the opening of Celine Dion’s Paris residency in September. His interests have also extended into reality TV, including a Traitors experience in Paris, while he previously attended the 2024 Paris Olympics. Travel has long been his passion, and his long-held ambitions are now taking center stage. Everett seems to be taking on a very different chapter of his life between New York City and Connecticut.



James Toy is Working as a Human Resource Manager Today

James Toy has built a career in human resources after having gained experience in communications and international business. He graduated from UC San Diego with a BA in International Studies and Economics, with a regional concentration in East Asia and Japanese language studies. He went on to earn a Master of Global Business from the University of Victoria in 2016, graduating with an A average and making the Dean’s List. Before that, he worked in development roles in the San Francisco Bay Area, including at Chinese American International School and San Francisco Performances.

James joined Evonik in 2015 as an HR intern and has now spent more than a decade with the company. He moved through several roles, including Project Assistant, Manager of University Relations and Early Career Development, and Advisor for Change Management and Communication. Since January 2022, he has been working as a Human Resources Project Manager in Vancouver, where he leads HR work for the company’s healthcare growth project across Canada and the US. In his free time, James plays volleyball locally and is part of a team in Vancouver. He appears to have entered a new relationship with Nikit Kapoor. The two have traveled to New York City together, and their friends have seemingly welcomed the relationship with plenty of happiness and support.