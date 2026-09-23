Nick and Jason: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

As much as Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ is about performing in its fun and eccentric challenges, it is also about making friendships and relying on the people around you. In many eliminations, it is the alliances that come through and make the difference. In season 1, coworkers and best friends Nick Spinelli and Jason Jani competed as a pair. Having worked together for about a decade, the two had developed a complementary kind of dynamic. They balanced each other out, and that was what made them such a strong pair to contend with.

Nick Spinelli and Jason Jani Paid a Heavy Price After a Beef With Another Contestant

Nick Spinelli and Jason Jani were quickly assessed as one of the strongest pairs in the competition. That is why, early on, Kayla asked them for the Golden Coin that could release her father from the Gumball Challenge. They had promised to help her, but when the time came to make a call, they gave their coin to someone else instead. Kayla was not pleased and saw it as the ultimate betrayal. She began breaking up their friendships, and in Wonkavision 1.0, when one person had to be selected for elimination, it was Jason.

Nick decided he would push through and make it through the rest of the season alone. However, it was not as easy as he had hoped. In the Licorice Challenge, even though he was the second contestant to tap out, he still had to participate in guessing the number of pieces of licorice made. He lost to Ray and was also eliminated.

Nick Spinelli is Taking Up DJ Gigs Under His Own Brand Name Today

Nick Spinelli earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business/Commerce from Lebanon Valley College, graduating in 2012. His career in the wedding and events industry, however, began much earlier. At 15, he worked at a local restaurant bussing tables and making salads, where a regular DJ offered him a job assisting at weddings. The $10-an-hour opportunity opened the door to a career in DJing. Nick went on to work hundreds of weddings with him before eventually making DJing his full-time career about a decade later. He joined SCE Event Group in 2017 as a DJ and event host and worked with the company for nearly nine years.

In 2020, Nick also became a part-time Music Curator at Beatport, where he works to date. He manages and curates wedding DJ playlists for the global streaming service. His career has since expanded online, with more than a million TikTok followers, around 700,000 Instagram followers, and a YouTube channel. He appeared on SiriusXM’s ‘Double Down Radio’ in 2023, DJed at MetLife Stadium during a FIFA World Cup match, and appeared on ‘The Vendor Table’ podcast in February 2026.

Since March 2026, Nick has been working independently under his own brand, DJing weddings and parties. Nick has also simultaneously built a fulfilling family life with his wife, Stephanie Spinelli. The couple has shared a long-lasting marriage and has continued to make their home a place of family and togetherness. Around 2022, they welcomed their son, Nick J., into their home. This added another special chapter to their life together, and Nick has been enjoying every moment of it. Away from the spotlight and his busy schedule, he seems to have found a great balance between his work and his family.



Jason Jani is Successfully Running an Events Company

Jason Jani began DJing in 1995. He started at local New Jersey venues such as Deco Lounge and through shore-town gigs. While working in corporate America, he continued developing his skills and eventually used that experience to shape his approach to running a DJ business. He worked at AT&T from 1998 to 2011, taking on several roles in its planning and deployment division and eventually serving as a Network Planning Manager. During this period, he also earned an MBA in Network and Communications Management from DeVry University in 2003. In 2009, Jason founded SCE Event Group, a New Jersey-based private and social-event entertainment company that serves weddings, corporate events, and VIP occasions. He built the company around bringing a nightclub feel and more customized production to private events.

His work has included custom DJ booth productions and event design, while his remixes are used by DJs internationally. Over the years, Jason has performed at high-profile events and alongside names including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Cardi B, Diplo, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Guns N’ Roses. He also provided the soundtrack for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory celebration. His client list has also included Jimmy Kimmel, Martha Stewart, and Melissa Gorga. Today, he continues to lead SCE Event Group while remaining active as a performer and figure in the event entertainment industry. Jason produces the weekly ‘Jason Jani Podcast’, which is syndicated across Dash Radio, Fit Radio, and Slacker Radio. The episodes are also available through podcast platforms.

He sells remix packs and DJ resources, including crates, playlists, and seminars, through his own Sellfy store. He was featured on episode 361 of the ROAD Podcast, ‘Reflections Of A DJ.’ Jason has also been making content for his own profile. He often offers advice on technology and industry topics, as well as wedding tips. Jason found his life partner recently. He married Lauren Lira in April 2023. They are raising two sons, Justin and Julian, who are growing up alongside their father’s busy career. In September 2026, Justin began 10th grade while Julian started 4th grade. His family is his whole world, and he makes sure that they get to see and feel the passion he feels for his music as well.