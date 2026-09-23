Ava and Jeffrey: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ gives contestants a chance to step inside the famous Chocolate Factory and compete for a $3 million prize. All they have to do is take on various challenges and survive eliminations that can be turned on a dime. In season 1, the father-daughter duo Ava and Jeffrey Ganz were prepared for anything that came their way. While Ava headed from one challenge to the next, her dad made sure to give her his advice and support in every way that counted. Their journey showed how having someone by your side can make even the toughest moments a little easier to face.

Ava and Jeffrey Ganz Saved One Another Despite Every Hurdle

Ava and Jeffrey Ganz faced their first dilemma right as they walked into the season. Like the other contestants who had not taken the purple ball, Jeff disappeared into a gumball just as they entered the Factory. However, when the rest of the contestants reached the elevator, an announcement was made that someone had to get off. Ava took that chance, and it paid off. She came back with two additional golden coins needed to release her father and soon managed to get a second one.

In the second challenge, where the contestants had to put on a licorice-making show, Ava surprised everyone by standing up for a long time and saving herself. However, when a vulnerable contestant had to choose someone for elimination, they chose Jeff. Ava managed to gather enough support and get her dad the fewest signatures, saving him. While this put them in an advantageous position, they also began attracting attention as a strong team. During the second round of Wonkavision, Ava told her father not to put her on the spot by buzzing, but he did. Although they sailed through, she told him they needed to stick to one strategy because changing it could derail their entire game.

Ava Ganz is Running Her Own Media Business Today

Ava Ganz began building her career in marketing and creative work while studying Strategic and Corporate Communication. She was enrolled in the Creative Industries course at Chapman University from 2019 to 2023. During college, she was involved with Alpha Phi International Fraternity and served as Assistant Director of Social External Events in early 2020. She was later appointed as Director of Social Media from February 2020 to December 2021. Ava also worked as a Marketing and Public Relations Intern at Spotlight Agency from June to December 2021.

Ava then joined Greek House as a Marketing and Sales Intern from June to August 2022. From July 2022 to March 2023, she worked part-time with Florence Musk as a Marketing and Influencer Coordinator, managing campaigns, influencer relationships, content and Meta commerce. Ava then worked as a fashion content creator with Lemon8 from April to October 2023. Her experience continued to grow at Direct Agents, where she worked as a Creative and Influencer Coordinator from November 2023 to July 2024, a Creative and Influencer Specialist from July to November 2024, and a Creative and Influencer Marketing Manager from October 2024 to March 2025.

In March 2025, Ava took another step by founding Ganz Creative, where she now works as Founder and Creative Director. Her main offerings are creative support, social media strategy, content production and platform-specific content. Alongside her professional work, Ava is also exploring comedy and performs at comedy clubs in New York. She appears to be fully living her life in the city and exploring the various creative opportunities it offers. She recently shared the difficult loss of her two dogs, Daisy and Tobi, who passed away within weeks of each other. While the loss has been hard, Ava has found some comfort in knowing that they had each other.



Jeffrey Ganz Never Shies Away From Showing Affection for His Family

Jeffrey Ganz has kept much of his personal life relatively private. He is currently based in Newport Beach, California. From the glimpses he has shared, family remains an important part of his life, with being a proud father seemingly at its heart. He and his wife, Beverly Ganz, have two children, Ava and Jordan Ganz. The family of four traveled to Russia together in 2015, which shows a passion for traveling that Jeffrey might have. He loves watching tennis games when he gets the chance, and it is one of the pleasures he enjoys attending alone. Even though Ava has since moved to New York to pursue her own creative career, Jeffrey remains close to her. He makes sure to keep in touch and stay involved in her life.