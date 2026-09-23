Moon and Hunter: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ is all about competing with a partner you absolutely trust. This not only makes the game more fun, but also raises the stakes and makes it easier to coordinate through the challenges. In season 1, brothers Moon and Hunter Church felt very optimistic about their chances in the game. They knew they would be able to get through the physical and mental challenges quickly. However, the twists in the game kept them on their toes, and they soon realized it was not as easy as they had imagined.

Moon and Hunter Church’s Pair Was Broken Up in the First Challenge

Right as they entered Wonka’s factory, Moon and Hunter Church were sent into their first challenge before they even entered the elevator. They were asked to pick two gumballs from a jar. While Hunter got the purple one, Moon picked the golden one. As a result, he was locked away, and his brother had to collect three Golden Coins to release him. Overnight, the other contestants also searched for the coins and made different deals.

When it was time to play, Moon missed out by just one coin and was eliminated. For Hunter, it was a huge shock, as he had not expected their duo to be broken up so soon. He decided to give the competition his all and sailed through most of the season. He won Wonkavision 2.0 and formed some great friendships along the way. Since he was playing solo, he was not targeted in the early eliminations either. His challenge came during the Elevator Elimination Challenge, where he lost his round and was eliminated from the season.

Hunter Church is Giving His All to Make His Real Estate Business a Success

Hunter Church comes from a humble background and has worked to build a life around his own ambitions. He previously worked at a bank before deciding to hedge his bets and move into real estate development. He has learned from companies including NorthGroup Real Estate and Realty ONE Group Revolution. He now largely works independently and is listed as a real estate agent in North Carolina. He has also been sharing content on home transformations, property listings, and projects such as accent walls, laying the foundation, framing, drywall installation, flooring, landscaping, and other renovation work.

Hunter’s real estate journey appears to be going well, and he continues to dream bigger while hoping to do more for his mother. They are currently based out of Kannapolis. His bond with his brother, Moon, remains an important part of his life. The two are clearly close and regularly take part in each other’s lives, whether they are going to the movies, spending time together, or simply showing up at each other’s workplaces. Their relationship reflects the same closeness that viewers saw on the show.



Moon Church is Fully Dedicated to His Music Career

Moon Church is a singer and artist who performs under the name MoonLander. His connection to music began when he was just 13, in eighth grade, when his friend Tré Ahmad brought a microphone to his house. He made his first song around that time and quickly fell in love with creating music. He has also spoken about how his connection to his faith helped him find his path as a musician. Moon has since built a growing career in pop and rap, with more than 130,000 monthly listeners and over 15 million total streams reported in 2024. He has performed more than 100 shows and opened for artists including The Chainsmokers, Juice WRLD, Machine Gun Kelly, Yung Gravy, and Bryce Vine.

In 2024, Moon played at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater and embarked on his first headlining tour with UnitedMasters. The tour took him across the US, UK, and Australia. His releases include the 2021 album ‘Honey Bunny 2’ and singles such as ‘Reaply,’ ‘Don’t Go,’ and ‘HB3 Pt. 1,’ followed by Parts 2 and 3. In November 2024, he revealed that he had once worked as a nanny to support himself and spent his savings on a billboard proposing that Post Malone join him for a song. His latest release, ‘Candy,’ has been performing well across various charts. Moon dreams of becoming one of the biggest stars, and it is evident that he is putting in the effort to make it a reality.