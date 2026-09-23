Bryce and Taylor: Where is the Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Pair Now?

Season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket’ takes the audience into the world of Willy Wonka, where 12 pairs of contestants, from best friends to brothers, forge alliances and face obstacles to claim the ultimate prize. One of the pairs among them was Bryce Lee and Taylor Schilling from Montana. The duo had been in a relationship for 4 years and revealed that she had a difficult upbringing. They felt there was little opportunity in their state, which made their participation in the game a golden opportunity. However, their journey took an unexpected turn at the beginning of the competition when Taylor made the bold decision to eat the golden toffee, causing her to disappear.

Bryce Lee and Taylor Schilling Navigated the Game With the Support of Their Allies

When Bryce Lee was left behind after Taylor Schilling vanished in front of him, he became worried about how he would move forward alone. He soon gained hope when it was disclosed that she was stuck inside a giant gumball and could only be saved from elimination if he managed to collect three coins for her. That prompted Bryce to immediately focus on building connections with the other pairs. He eventually approached Nick and Jason for their coins, and the pair agreed to help. That decision helped Bryce to prevent Taylor’s early elimination.

Following that, Bryce and Taylor began navigating the challenges side by side, strengthening their connection with fellow contestants, particularly Ziad and Austin. As the pressure of the competition intensified, it took a toll on the couple. It escalated into a disagreement when she suggested approaching the game as individuals. However, her partner felt that it diminished their relationship because he thought they were playing as a team. Fortunately, the couple didn’t let the disagreement linger and reconciled soon after.

During the Out of Sorts game, Bryce and Taylor competed against each other on separate teams. Although Taylor’s team won the round, Bryce faced the risk of elimination. Fortunately, he avoided termination after Gabrielle chose to save him. By the time of the third Wonkavision 2.0 Challenge, both of them received a call from Garrison, informing them that their eggs were the “good” ones. However, Taylor was unwilling to risk trusting the opponent. Fortunately, she and her partner were both marked safe upon receiving the good eggs, and they continued moving toward the end together.

Bryce Lee Showcased Athletic Prowess Before Becoming a Roofer

Bryce Lee began carving a unique path for himself long before he participated in the competition. He attended Shelby High School and quickly showcased his athletic spirit. He competed in several track and field events, including the 200-meter and 400-meter races, as well as javelin and long jump. Eventually, he also became a proud member of the Shelby Coyotes football team, giving his all on the field and contributing to the team’s success throughout his high school years. In July 2023, Bryce also played another football match at Montana Technological University, marking an important milestone in his athletic journey.

As of writing, Bryce has joined the workforce as a Roofer and excels in his role by repairing, replacing, and installing roofs for his clients. He always holds his family close to his heart, especially his parents. Besides that, his personal life revolves around his partner, Taylor. Their connection began to blossom in high school, and it has continued to deepen over the years. She is one of his most significant supporters and frequently cheered for him during his football games. Bryce and Taylor’s shared love for adventure eventually took them to their memorable getaway in Cancun, Mexico, in July 2023.

Bryce also never misses any opportunity to express his love and gratitude for his girlfriend. On her birthday in September 2026, he penned down an emotional message, reading, “Happy happy birthday to this amazing girl!!! It has been an absolute blessing not only to have you be my girl, but my best friend. I also want to tell you that I am so proud of you and all that you do. I’ve never seen someone with such a beautiful soul and huge heart. Cheers to 23. I love you.” Furthermore, Bryce and Taylor are music enthusiasts who enjoy visiting music concerts with their friends.



Taylor Schilling is a Talented Phlebotomist and a Proud Pawparent

Taylor Schilling was born and raised in Shelby, Montana, where she attended Shelby High School and completed her initial education from the institution. She went on to enroll at Montana Technological University and earned a degree. Following that, Taylor has begun her professional journey as a trained Phlebotomist, gaining hands-on experience. Apart from that, she has kept further information about her career out of prying eyes. On the personal front, she had experienced a tumultuous familial life in her early years.

Taylor shared on the show that she had a difficult upbringing and spoke about facing financial hardship, which led her to fend for herself from an early age. She further disclosed that her life took a meaningful turn when she was taken in by Bryce’s parents, who treat her like their own daughter. Taylor expressed that their support gave her a sense of belonging, and she shares a close bond with them. Moreover, she maintains a good relationship with her sister, Jade Robison, and brothers, Hayden and Ivan Schilling.

Taylor’s life also greatly revolves around her soulmate, Bryce. Together, the couple loves visiting beautiful beaches and soaking in the beauty of nature. From time to time, they make their way to lively music concerts. At home, she spends lazy afternoons with her two pups, Marti and Gizmo. Whether it’s cuddling with them or taking them on long walks, Taylor always makes sure to shower them with immense love. Additionally, the 23-year-old often taps into her adventurous spirit, which leads her to try activities like wakeboarding and skiing.