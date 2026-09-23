Ray and Jackson: Where Are Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Contestants Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Wonka’s The Golden Ticket,’ age is no barrier, as the challenges are designed to accommodate everyone. In season 1, Jackson Jobes came in with his 70-year-old grandfather, Ray Jobes. It did not seem like they would have a strong run, but Ray surprised everyone. The two of them balanced each other out in many ways, and Ray even took on the physical challenges with a lot of gumption. What really worked for them was that they truly locked in with each other, and it was only a fateful challenge that threatened their cohesion.

Ray and Jackson Jobes Relied on Each Other While Making Tough Choices

Ray and Jackson Jobes were one of the most unique pairs in the season. Ray, fondly called Poppa by all his fellow castmates, had the wit and the strategic game plan to make quick alliances. The first impediment that seemed to get in their way was Ray being chosen to take part in the Licorice Making Competition. Given his age, he became the first to lose out, but he was given another chance and saved himself.

Jackson was the one who helped his grandfather get the correct estimate for the licorice, and Ray totally relied on it. When Kayla chose Ray and five others to go into the elimination room with her, no one expected it would be a game of pure luck. Ray was eliminated, but Jackson continued the game for his grandfather. He kept up with the challenges until version 3.0 of Wonkavision. He chose to stick with a Bad Egg and was eliminated.



Jackson Jobes is Gradually Building His Career in the Film Industry

Jackson Jobes graduated from Louisiana State University in 2024 with a Bachelor of Arts in Cinematography and Film/Video Production. While at LSU, he was involved with Phi Gamma Delta, the Chess Club and the Filmmaker’s Club. This helped him develop experience across different areas of production. During college, Jackson worked on producing three short films for the Screen Arts Department. He contributed to sound, photography and production design. He was also part of a 10-person writers’ room and took the lead acting role in one of the films.

In 2024, Jackson started out as Director of Photography for College 48, a nationwide competition involving more than 20 universities. His team produced a short film in just 48 hours, taking it to the semifinals before ultimately falling to USC. Jackson has since continued gaining professional experience behind the scenes. In 2026, he started working as an assistant to the Executive Producer at Silk Sword Productions in New York. His responsibilities included camera slating, stand-in work during technical rehearsals and lighting setups, and operational support across departments. He left the job in June 2026 and is now trying to look for a new project.

Jackson has now moved to Brooklyn, New York, to pursue more opportunities in film and production. The metropolitan city has also given him the chance to be a part of large cultural events like the 2025 Coachella and various music concerts. Despite the distance, he remains close to his grandfather, Ray, who lives in Florida. Jackson often travels to visit him. Ray himself does not lead a public life, but one can imagine how fulfilling it would be, given the love of his family.