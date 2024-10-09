Are Shannon Jackson and Anthony Edwards Still Together?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Minnesota Timberwolves’ shooting guard Anthony Edwards is the epitome of confidence, skills, and style when it comes to basketball. However, what many weren’t aware of until Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ is that he also truly carries these same qualities into his personal life without ever coming across cocky or ungrateful. The fact he has had Shannon Jackson by his side throughout his NBA career has definitely influenced and helped him along the way too, which is just part of what makes their romance so intriguing.

Shannon and Anthony Never Shy Away From Expressing Themselves

While it’s unclear precisely when Shannon (aka Jeanine Robel) first came across Anthony or connected with him on a deeper level, we do know they have been involved for nearly four years. In fact, they went public with their relationship back in early November 2020, merely days before he made national as well as international headlines as the number 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. She was actually the one to post a really adorable photo of them together on her Instagram with the caption: “Together forever any problem you got I got it ✌🏽💕,” leading to a new chapter for them.

The truth is Anthony himself has never shared much about his private experiences with Shannon on his online platforms, yet that’s not to say he’s not as caring or as invested because he undoubtedly is. In fact, a few days before her 29th birthday in January 2023, he scored a season-high 44 points during a matchup against the Houston Rockets before dedicating his entire performance to his girlfriend. He even told ESPN during a post-match interview, “My girlfriend’s birthday is in [a few] days, man. She’s going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her,” and then he blew a kiss in her direction.

As if that’s not enough, it’s also rather evident that Anthony doesn’t really care about the fact Shannon is seven years older than him and even shares a young son named Krue Karter with rapper Chief Keef. There were some rumors around early 2023 itself that suggested this couple had parted ways, but they were just that — rumors. After all, around the summer of the same year, they became pregnant. They actually had a beautiful baby shower surrounded by all their loved ones in February 2024, and he had to leave his game against the Sacramen to Kings at halftime on March 2 because his partner had gone into labor. Their daughter, Aislynn Edwards, was born a short while later.

Shannon and Anthony Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

Although neither Shannon nor Anthony has been very vocal about their love and personal connection since welcoming their adorable daughter into this world, they are still blissfully together. They have actually been going out on routine dates, traveling the world, and living their best lives. In fact, in early 2024, they finally even moved into a proper home in Minnesota so as to start laying down roots, where they have space for not just their respective families and Aislynn but also Krue. That’s because, from what we can tell from the way both Shannon and her son Kreu have been sitting courtside in support of her boyfriend for years, the NBA athlete likely treats the young boy like his own too.

We should mention that Shannon and Anthony’s relationship has not been without troubles, yet they have managed to make things work by consistently putting in the effort and always choosing one another. This obviously involves a lot of vulnerability, understanding, trust, and open communication, but it appears as if the couple has found their footing, enabling them to evolve with every situation while remaining together. The prime example of this is the way they are still involved even after Instagram model Paige Jordae came forward in late 2023 to accuse Anthony of offering her $100,000 to get an abortion after impregnating her. The only thing the athlete has publicly said about this matter is, “I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Read More: Brandy Cole-Barnes and Justin Tatum: Where Are Jayson Tatum’s Parents Now?