Sharks are the deadliest predators in the ocean. When they make something their target, there is no way on Earth that they will miss. They are swift, strong, and massive; their jaws can tear apart any flesh on the planet. They are one of the ultimate predators living in the world today. There have been some exciting shark movies and shows made with better graphics and picture quality available, including many for children. For the shark enthusiasts out there, Netflix has an interesting collection of shark movies and TV shows.

9. Zig and Sharko (2010-)

Created by Olivier Jean-Marie, ‘Zig and Sharko’ is an animated slapstick comedy television series. The show revolves around a brown hyena named Zig, who is always looking out for ways to fool the mermaid Marina so that he can eventually devour her. The story constantly alludes to the fact that the evil hyena wants to gain her tail, which is why he frequently goes for her throat. Luckily, Marina is not alone, as the Sharko, a great white shark who loves her, is always on the lookout for enemies that could potentially harm her. The hilarious drama that unfolds whenever Zig schemes to eat Marina while Sharko fouls his plans is a great watch and is undoubtedly one of the best children’s shows on the streaming giant. You can watch the series here.

8. Sharkdog (2021 -)

Featuring talented voice actors like Liam Mitchell, Dee Bradley Baker, Kari Wahlgren, and Meaghan Davies, ‘Sharkdog’ is a children’s CG-animated streaming television series created by Jacinth Tan Yi Ting. The story revolves around Max, a ten-year-old boy who is best friends with the titular character. As the name suggests, Sharkdog is a half-dog and half-shark who is constantly hungry and is looking for his favorite food all the time. Unfortunately, he is completely clueless when it comes to his strength and unknowingly causes a lot of destruction wherever he goes, putting Max in weird situations. You may watch the show here.

7. Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Featuring talented voice actors like Jo Kyoung-i, Kim Seo-Yeong, Kim Eun-ah, and Jeong Jae-Heon, ‘Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure’ is a children’s animated movie. It revolves around Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s hilarious and entertaining misadventures across space as they explore new planets and make friends along the way. However, they must also consistently keep an eye out for star pieces if they wish to return home safely. As they travel farther from home, the two friends find countless challenges along the way and learn memorable lessons. You can check out the movie here.

6. Mission Blue (2014)

Starring Barbara Block, James Cameron, and Mike deGruy, ‘Mission Blue’ is a marine documentary directed by Robert Nixon and Fisher Stevens. It follows Sylvia Earle, an accomplished environmentalist, oceanographer, and marine biologist, as she introduces viewers to her life’s work by exposing the dangers of pollution, climate change, and overfishing on our ecosystem. Naturally, the documentary offers a close look at marine life and provides a great understanding of the challenges that lie ahead of us in the coming decades. Although it is not primarily focused on sharks, ‘Mission Blue’ briefly discusses whale sharks while addressing a much larger subject. Feel free to check out the documentary here.

5. Shark Whisperer (2025)

‘Shark Whisperer’ is a documentary film based on the career of Shark and Marine conservationist/social media icon Ocean Ramsey. Co-directed by James Reed and Ocean’s partner/videographer, Juan Oliphant, the film uses state-of-the-art underwater cinematography to take a deep dive into Ocean’s activism as she strives to protect and highlight one of the ocean’s greatest creations, sharks. However, her “stunts” are often addressed as attention-seeking by some viewers. This is also addressed in the film, along with her views on it. ‘Shark Whisperer’ is a thought-provoking and visually stunning documentary you can stream right here.

4. Thrash (2026)

‘Thrash’ is set in the town of Annieville, South Carolina, which is hit by a Category 5 hurricane and a subsequent flood. As the citizens, including a pregnant woman, a young woman with agoraphobia, and a marine researcher, look for ways to get to safety, it is revealed that the floodwater has brought in sharks that have made humans their new snack. ‘Thrash’ is directed by Tommy Wirkola and does a good job as an addition to the shark movie list. The movie stars Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou, and Whitney Peak. It can be streamed here.

3. Under Paris (2024)

In layman’s terms, ‘Under Paris’ reveals a shark in the fresh waters of the Seine, Paris, days before the World Triathlon Championships. Marine researcher Sophia Assalas, who has had a previous tragic encounter with the same mutated shark, must find a way to prevent the upcoming event from becoming a bloodbath. Joining Sophia in her endeavor are Mika, an environmental activist, and Adil, a cop. Directed by Xavier Gens, the movie stars Bérénice Bejo as Sophia, Léa Léviant as Mika, and Nassim Lyes as Adil. You can watch ‘Under Paris’ here.

2. Deep Fear (2023)

Directed by Marcus Adams, ‘Deep Fear’ follows professional Naomi (Madalina Ghenea), whose leisurely sail takes a dark turn after she saves three ship-wrecked survivors only to find out that they are drug dealers. They then force Naomi to swim down to the sunken wreck and recover their 200 kilos of cocaine. The catch? Man-eaters, aka sharks. Whether she can do the risky job is what we get to see in this survival thriller. You can stream ‘Deep Fear’ here.

1. The Shallows (2016)

‘The Shallows’ is a survival thriller featuring Blake Lively as Nancy Adams, who arrives at a hidden beach in Mexico to reminisce about her time with her mom, who recently passed away. She goes surfing and gets stranded on an isolated rock after being attacked by a huge great white shark. While the shore is in view, the shark is making rounds at intervals, making it difficult for her to swim to the shore. Furthermore, her wound makes things worse. How she navigates the perilous situation and finds her way to safety forms the premise of the drama, which is one of the few shark movies to successfully capture the horror of being targeted by a shark. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, ‘The Shallows’ can be streamed here.

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