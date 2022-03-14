Sharks are the deadliest predators in the ocean. When they make something their target, there is no way on earth that they are going to miss. They are swift, strong, huge in size, and their jaws can tear apart any flesh on the planet. They are one of the ultimate predators living in the world today. Steven Spielberg is the first one who saw the potential in these creatures and decided to make a movie on one of them. He ended up making ‘Jaws’ (1975). The movie became so popular that it invented this concept of a summer blockbuster, which is followed to this day.

Trying to replicate the success Spielberg had with Jaws, many people came forward to make shark movies but none of them managed to show the same skill and quality that Spielberg did. However, it will be unfair to say that nobody has tried. There have been some interesting shark movies in the past and with better graphics and picture quality available, their shock value is much higher is actually much higher. Deriving from this concept, we have also had the ‘Piranha‘ series which flourished. With that said, here’s the list of really good shark movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

5. Adrift (2018)

Based on Tami Oldham Ashcraft and Susea McGearhart 2002 nonfiction book, ‘Adrift‘ is a survival drama movie that features talented actors like Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. The film follows Tami Oldham and Richard Shark, a couple who falls in love after meeting each other in Tahiti. When the latter gets a huge monetary offer to take Hazaña, a luxury Trintella 44 yacht, back to San Diego, he grabs the opportunity with both hands, unbeknownst to the dangers waiting for them on the way. Richard takes Tami with him on the adventurous trip, but when they are hit by a Category 4 hurricane, their lives take a dark turn. Although ‘Adrift’ is not technically a shark movie, a constant threat of attack is always there, and people who love ‘Jaws’ will definitely appreciate the film.

4. Zig and Sharko (2010 – 2020)

Created by Olivier Jean-Marie, ‘Zig and Sharko’ is an animated slapstick comedy television series. The show revolves around a brown hyena named Zig, who is always looking out for ways to fool the mermaid Marina so that he can eventually devour her. The story constantly alludes that the evil hyena wants to gain her tail which is why he is frequently at her throat. Luckily, Marina is not alone as the Sharko, a great white shark, who loves her, is always on the lookout for enemies that could potentially harm her. The hilarious drama that unfolds whenever Zig schemes to eat Marina while Sharko fouls his plans is a great watch and is undoubtedly one of the best children’s shows on the streaming giant.

3. Sharkdog (2021 -)

Featuring talented voice actors like Liam Mitchell, Dee Bradley Baker, Kari Wahlgren, and Meaghan Davies, ‘Sharkdog’ is a children’s CG-animated streaming television series created by Jacinth Tan Yi Ting. The story revolves around Max, a ten-year-old boy who is best friends with the titular character. As the name suggests, Sharkdog is a half-dog and half-shark who is constantly hungry and is looking for his favorite food all the time. Unfortunately, he is completely clueless when it comes to his own strength and unknowingly causes a lot of destruction wherever he goes putting Max in weird situations.

2. Mission Blue (2014)

Starring Barbara Block, James Cameron, and Mike deGruy, ‘Mission Blue’ is a marine documentary directed by Robert Nixon and Fisher Stevens. It follows Sylvia Earle, an accomplished environmentalist, oceanographer, and marine biologist, as she introduces viewers to her life’s work by exposing the dangers of pollution, climate change, and overfishing on our ecosystem. Naturally, the documentary offers a close look at marine life and offers a great understanding of the challenges that lie ahead of us in the coming decades. Although it is not primarily focused on sharks, ‘Mission Blue’ does briefly discuss whale sharks while addressing a much larger subject.

Read More: Best Jewish Movies on Netflix

1. Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Featuring talented voice actors like Jo Kyoung-i, Kim Seo-Yeong, Kim Eun-ah, and Jeong Jae-Heon, ‘Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure’ is a children’s animated movie. It revolves around Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s hilarious and entertaining misadventures across space as they explore new planets and make friends along the way. However, they must also consistently lookout for star pieces if they wish to return home safely. As they travel farther from home, the two friends find countless challenges along the way and learn memorable lessons.

Read More: Best Bullying Movies on Netflix