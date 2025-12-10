Shark Tank Cash or Coal: Updates on Edible Architecture, McMiLLER Games, Bauble Stockings, The Christmas Carolers

Since its inception, ‘Shark Tank’ has served as a platform for several unique products that offer convenience with efficiency. To add a festive flair to the show, it dropped a segment titled ‘Cast or Coal?’ to showcase some innovative holiday-themed creations to the world. Grabbing the opportunity, the founders of ventures like Edible Architecture, McMiller Games, Bauble Stockings, and The Christmas Carolers took to the stage and introduced the audience to their offerings in the seventh episode of season 17.

Edible Architecture Has Now Launched Bundles of Their Bestsellers

The seed for Edible Architecture was sown as an idea in 2021 when the founder, Avital Ungar, asked the employees of her first company, Avital Food & Drink Experiences, to come up with fun versions of charcuterie chalets for their annual meetup, which was held virtually that year due to COVID-19. It has since evolved into a full-fledged business delivering a unique party element for adults. They have moved ahead and even dropped charcuterie trees and DIY kits. As of today, it sells its original product, Charcuterie Chalet Kit, for $29.99. Mini Charcuterie Chalet Kit, Charcuterie Tree Kit, and Charcuterie Chalet House Crackers (pack of 3) are all available for $19.99. For $48.99, you can get yourself a Charcuterie Chalet & Charcutree Combo Kit

Apart from its website, the savory gingerbread houses for adults is available for sale at various online stores as well as over 50 grocery stores nationwide, such as World Market, The Giant Company, Albertsons, Costco (SE Region), Farmer Joe’s, Carmine’s, Buehler’s, H-E-B Mexico, Gelson’s, AFS, and Windmill Farms, among many others. Its success is evident in the fact that it is often sold out, especially during the holiday season. You can also preorder the kits from the site. You can also make use of the giveaways and sales it holds from time to time. Witnessing the determination of the team members, we believe it will continue to grow with full speed to cheese-up the holiday traditions.

McMiLLER Games is Raking in One Nomination After Another

McMiLLER is the brainchild of Largs, Scotland, native David McGranaghan and Julian Miller of Castricum, The Netherlands. Fate brought the two together in 2010 when a blind date under the London sky turned into something more meaningful. After spending some time building their respective acting careers, the boys transformed their shared passion for creating fun and entertaining games during family and friends gatherings into actually designing board games.

The married couple soon entered into a professional partnership by launching their party game company. From their games (It’s Bananas!) going viral (over a billion views) to winning awards to selling over 1 million copies, the innovations and hard work of the team have taken McMiLLER to new heights. The catalog of McMiLLER currently holds It’s Bananas! ($19.99), The Cat Mitt Game ($21.99), Fish Fight!™ ($21.99), Fire In The Hole! ($21.99), and UpRoar! ($9.99).

To celebrate its appearance on the show, the team launched a Shark Tank Bundle, comprising all the games, for a discounted price of $89.99, down from the original $112.00. It’s available on Walmart, Amazon, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble, in addition to its website. In 2025, the founders also attended trade shows in New York, Nuremberg, GAMA, and NETS to put forward their games to a broader audience. Just a few months after its launch in June 2025, Fish Fight won an Independent Toy Award (October). It was also nominated for Adult/Family Game Innovator of the Year 2025 at the TAGIE (November). Thus, it is safe to say that it will only go onwards and upwards from here.

Bauble Stockings is Now a Trademarked Venture

Witnessing immense growth for Bauble Stockings, Kate Stewart has been ticking off the boxes from her wishlist lately. In September 2025, Bauble Stockings launched Nativity Collection with four new designs as well as collaborated with the incredibly talented artist, Mary Engelbreit (the Whimsical Winter Collection) and Mallory Mathison (the Tidings & Tassels Collection). October saw Kate attending Charleston for the Gracious Living Celebration as well as getting Bauble Stockings officially trademarked. In the next month, the team celebrated the launch of the Sainty Nelsen Holiday Collection at Saks New York, dropped a collaboration with Southern Tide, and the founder appeared on the podcast Fanatical DreamHer. Additionally, Bauble Stockings received a shoutout on Newswest 9, StyleBlueprint, and Oprah Daily.

For just $89.50, you can get home an elegant hand-stitched stocking in numerous designs and themes, like Peace on Earth in Blue, Winter Wonderland, “Bonne Nuit” Santa in Paris, Bon Appetit Macarons, New York City Noel (or Chicago Sparkle), The Big Ben Bauble in London, Party Time Celebration, etc. Other than the stockings, the company also sells Full Size Stockings, Engraveable Charms, Smockingbird Pajama Collaboration, Scavenger Hunt Clues and Stationery, and The Bauble Stockings Book. The business appears to be thriving as she needs to drop an exclusive mailing list to give her subscribers a head start on the launch of the products.

The Christmas Carolers Are Gearing Up For Their 2026 Season

For about three decades, founder Kenyon Ross has led The Christmas Carolers in spreading holiday cheer and evoking the festive spirit among people across the country through entertainment. The carolers hail from different parts of America, but come together and mesmerize the audience with their immaculate harmony in elegant period-era costumes. To expand the team, the company is also open to group submissions where they still don’t have their own caroling crew. Not just that, individuals can also apply to become a Christmas Caroler. The slots are open across more than 20 locations, including Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Panama City, and more.

While the regular service starts at roughly $700/hr for Quartet (4 Carolers), $1050/hr for Sextet (6 Carolers), and $1400/hr for Octet (8 Carolers), Premium pricing applies on select days around Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. A special Shark Tank code will get you $200 off your event for a limited time. As of writing, the team is gearing up for Animatronic Carolers, an animated display with pre-recorded caroling, scheduled for 2026. The limited preorders (until August 31, 2026) are set at $18,000 plus delivery charges. It remains the sole caroling company with a presence in the entirety of the US.

