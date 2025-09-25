Shark Tank Season 17 Premiere Recap: Doublesoul, Z-CoiL, Pelagion, Dad Strength Updates

Season 17 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ always proves that it is a stage where dreams meet opportunity. Each of the entrepreneurs on the show hopes to land an investment from the Sharks that can transform their small businesses into the next household name. The pressure is higher with the guest judges of this season: Chip and Joanna Gaines, founders of Magnolia; Alexis Ohanian, founder of Venture Capital Firm, 776, and Reddit; Kendra Scott, creator of Kendra Scott Jewelry; Fawn Weaver, founder of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey; Rashaun Williams, founder of Harbinger Sports Partner; Alison Ellsworth, who was on the show with her soda brand and has now sold her company for $1.95 billion and Michael Strahan, a Super Bowl Champion and an investor.

Doublesoul is Flourishing After Securing an Investment Offer

The night proceeds with the first business, Doublesoul, with the co-founder Ben Rosenbaum from New York and one of the investors, Pete Davidson. They dive right into stating they seek $500,000 for 4% stakes. Ben and Pete explain that their socks aren’t athletic or novelty, but contain the best of both worlds. Their packaging contains a double cushion bottom, a perfectly aerated top, and balanced tension around the ankle. Ben explains that they are made of organic cotton and 15% recycled nylon. Pete owns 10% of the company and invested around $1 million to $2 million, which has turned its valuation into $12.5 million. Ben jumps in to explain that they officially started in 2022 and have done $5.2 million in sales on a lifetime basis. In 2022, it was $360,000, $1.7 million in 2023, and $2.3 million the following year.

This year, they are on track to make $7.5 million. It turns out that they became popular when people posted the socks on social media and styled them with different outfits. Ben notes that they produce the socks for around $1.20 and sell them for $11 on average, which leaves them with 89% gross margins. Ultimately, Kendra states that she dreams of having a sock brand. She has 152 stores and reminds Ben and Pete that it will be great to sell the socks there. So, she offers them 10% for the $500,000 at a $5 million valuation. The focus shifts to Ben, who went to the University of Pennsylvania, where he met the co-founder and his wife, Allison Strumeyer. The couple came together to create the company since he was in private equity and his wife was in operations at a fitness startup. Rashaun next provides an offer on a valuation of $8 million, and he needs 3 times the liquidation preference.

Kevin O’Leary also joins with him and offers them $500K for a 6.25% stake and a 25-cent royalty until $1.5 million is paid. Ben notes that their liquidation preference is complicated because their investors have already invested a lot of capital. So, Rashaun bluntly states that he is out of the offer. Ben turns his focus to Kendra by making a counteroffer of $500,000 for 6%. However, the investor explains that they are also getting her stores and collaborating with other brands, so she needs 10% equity. After Ben and Kendra speak to Allison on the call, they finally settle the deal on what the Shark initially wanted. Currently, Doublesoul’s products can easily be purchased on their website. In March 2025, they even collaborated with the artist, Rumer Glenn Willis, and the writer, Orion Carloto, in April. Moreover, they also collaborated with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mina Le, and, most recently, Kennedy Walsh in August.

With a $250K Investment, Z-CoiL Continues to Take Its Legacy Forward

For a short while, the attention shifts to Barbara’s Business Bootcamp, led by Barbara Corcoran. The initiative has turned into a massive resource for entrepreneurs and business owners. With that out of the way, the spotlight is on the next brand, Z-CoiL. The CEO, Andres Gallegos, and his daughter, as well as the General Manager, Lindley Gallegos Bach, inform the Sharks that they are seeking $250,000 for 10% of their company. They elaborate that their innovative shoes are perfect for walking, hiking, or working because they save one from the pain in their knees and back. The spring under their shoes cuts the impact by 50%. The idea came to Andres’ father, Alvaro Z. Gallegos, who was in the shoe business. After the latter’s wife passed away, he raised eight children alone. One day, Alvaro went running, and suddenly thought of creating this shoe, dating back to the late 1980s.

Z-CoiL officially started in 1995 and just crossed its 30-year anniversary. Although initially they were in debt, they managed to raise $5 million from shareholders by giving them $1,000 in retail value if they invested the same amount in their brand. It helped them give away $1.8 million in products and netted $3.2 million. They have built a network of 450 retail stores nationwide, among which 12 are podiatrist-run stores. In 2008, their network blew up because they grew up too fast. Hence, this year’s sales are $1.4 million, and they lost $270,000. Lindley joined in 2024, and she reveals that 25% of their customers are in healthcare, especially nurses, teachers, and retail workers. However, each of the Sharks expresses their reluctance to jump in and invest. However, Lindley continues to explain that they want a mentor to help decide where to take it.

Just before walking out, Lori Greiner offers them $250,000 for a 50% stake, which Andres and Lindley gladly accept. During their interview, Lindley expresses that Lori is everything their brand needs right now, who will help them take the new step forward. As of writing, customers can buy their products on their website, Poshmark, and even on eBay. They also give clearance sales and other deals, like providing individuals with gently used shoes, helping them gain a second usage. In February 2025, the brand proudly shared on its social media that its shoes made their way to the Super Bowl. In 2025, they often appeared at several events, such as the AORN Conference in April and the Presbyterian Nurses’ Pride Event in New Mexico in June. The following month, they even conducted a giveaway and a July Sale.

Despite No Offers, Pelagion Plans to Launch Its Product Later This Year

The next venture is Pelagion, which is featured by its founder, Jamie Schlinkmann, and the Head of Business Development, Mike Terry. The pair seeks $800,000 for 4% stakes. Their product, the Hydroblade, is prepared on the concept of staying away from the traditional watercraft, which are loud and expensive to maintain and store. It is the world’s first stand-up electric hydromobile with steering. It offers customers four hours of silent operation and up to 40 miles per hour top speeds with no emissions. It has three hydro foam points, keeping it stable and easy to ride. Its creation began with Jamie, who owned an original Kawasaki stand-up jet ski when he was a kid. In the mid-1990s, he began a company that builds industrial automation, but he always wanted to construct marine products.

Ultimately, it led Jamie to jet ski, and he reveals that Pelagion originally began in 2021. The brand is self-funded, and now he and Mike need investment. They are not in production yet, so the Hydroblade presented before the Sharks is a prototype that was built by their own machine-building company. It is revealed that for the last year, they did $2 million, and so far in 2025, they have managed to sell $1 million with 19 pre-orders. When the investors discover that it costs $25,000 to consumers and $12,500 to make, they promptly point out that the price point is higher than the others. When Kevin points out that they are trying to bend this brand into their other company, Jamie expresses his disagreement rather excitedly. Kevin quickly tells the founder that he should never argue with the investor.

In the end, all the investors make it clear that they are unwilling to invest in Pelagion. For Kendra, the decision is based on the fact that $800K is too much, and Jamie has disrespected Kevin. Unfortunately, Jamie and Mike are unable to walk out with a deal, and they consider it a setback. Although their Hydroblade has not yet appeared on the market, consumers can contact them through their website for a test drive. From June 19 to June 22, 2025, the brand made it to the San Diego Boat Show. They returned in the same month to the San Diego International Boat Show to exhibit their product. Apart from their collaboration with Mr. Anchor Club, they announced in July that it will be available for customers in the latter part of the year.

Dad Strength Brewing is Thriving Following Their Deal With Three Sharks

The final business of the night is Dad Strength Brewing, pitched by Ryan Kutscher and Craig Carey, the dads and founders. They explain that craft beer brands nowadays only have a higher percentage of alcohol, about 8% or 10%, and the hangover is even worse. Since getting drunk around their kids is not ideal, especially on one beer, they have partnered with a World Beer Cup Gold Medal-winning brewer and created their brand. It contains only 2.9% alcohol, while providing a light buzz, and is just 94 calories. It is disclosed that they have made sales of $230,000 to date in their 10 and a half months of operation. Initially, the founders went on Ryan’s pickup truck and sold the product independently. Their return on investment is actually 100%, which proves their sales growth over time.

Craig and Ryan have known each other for a long time, and even went to college together. The former has previously built his own chain of restaurants, known as Big Buns, which he later sold. Ryan worked in advertising and branding but lost his own agency. Ultimately, their zeal to do something of their own led to the creation of the brand. In 2025 alone, their projected revenue is $500,000. Kevin first offers them $250,000 for 33.3% stake. It is soon followed by another joint offer from Rashaun and Robert, which is $250,000 for a 10% stake. Lori also jumps into the deal, which now stands at $300K from her, Rashaun, and Robert for a 5% stake for all of them. Craig promptly gives them a counteroffer: $300,000 for a 12% stake. Ultimately, the investors agree on the deal, helping the founders walk out with $300,000 investment.

Ryan and Craig are overjoyed with the deal and describe it as “one giant leap.” Dad Strength Brewing not only provides the customers with their products on their website, but individuals can also find the addresses of the outlets that sell their beers. If there are any interested distributors and ambassadors, they can contact the brand through their website. Currently, their merchandise is also up for sale on the website. In September 2025, the founders had the chance to let others know about their story at Great Lakes Wine & Spirits. They also announced that their products are now available throughout Michigan. They are also conducting several tastings around the cities in the retail shops. There has been an outpour of love, especially from the dads looking for low-alcohol content beer, which is originally the idea their brand stands for.

Read More: Bumpeez Shark Tank Update: Safe Bumper Cars For Home