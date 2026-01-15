Shark Tank S17 E10: Updates on Makers Social, Sleepy Baby, Bon AppéSweet, Cabana Boys Events

In the 10th episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 17, the founders of different kinds of ventures like Sleepy Baby, Cabana Boys, Makers Social, and Bon AppéSweet pitched their respective businesses in front of the Sharks in hopes of getting at least one of them on board their team. Each entrepreneur also presented the scope and future of their brands by discussing their sales and plans, in an attempt to pique the Sharks’ interest.

Makers Social Continues Collaborating With Other Businesses

Founder Megan Pando launched Makers Social in January 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on businesses worldwide. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Makers Social provides a creative space for people interested in indulging in DIY projects of different kinds, such as leatherwork, woodworking, and jewelry-making. To make the social experience more fun, the business also provides an interesting selection of cocktails to the people while they are engrossed in their DIY projects.

The interactive makerspace and bar offers Leatherwork DIY projects from $44 to $65, woodworking projects from $54 to $68, concrete projects from $$49 to $53, and metalwork projects from $44 to $54. In November 2025, Makers Social held a Self-care Friendsgiving event, which many creative people joined. For the entire month of December, they handed out free DIY ornaments to people wearing a festive sweater at the store. In the past few weeks, Makers Social has collaborated with several businesses, including Yelo Aple, Bloom614, and more.

Sleepy Baby Provides a Gentle Embrace to Newborns

After entering parenthood, Gary Harutyunyan and his wife, Siran Kirakosyan, faced a problem that every other parent goes through — a lack of sleep. After trying out multiple methods to help their newborn baby settle and calm down, they decided to make the most of Siran’s medical background and Gary’s technical talents. Thus, Sleepy Baby was born in an attempt to create a product that could soothe their baby and help other parents at the same time.

It is a hands-free sleep aid that provides automatic, gentle pats to the baby and helps them stay asleep. Besides adjusting the rhythm and speed to the baby’s requirements, the product also plays white noise audio. The Sleep Baby is available for purchase on the brand’s official website for $63.99. The bundle of two Sleepy Babies can be bought for $110, while three Sleep Babies are available for $150. After their appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ more parents have purchased the product and are getting a good night’s sleep along with their newborn.

Bon AppéSweet Recently Acquired Another Chocolate Company

Born as a token of love from Thereasa Black to her daughter in February 2021, Bon AppéSweet is known for its date-sweetened chocolate bars, which are 100% plant-based and dairy-free. With zero fillers, the products are made from cacao sourced from Peru. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the business acquired Beyond Milk Chocolate in October 2025. Chocolate Bars, Bitties, and Beyond Milk Chocolates are some of the popular products that the business deals with.

The Better Than Milk Chocolate 54% – Organic, Better Than Milk Chocolate 54% with Crispy Rice – Organic, and Better Than Milk Chocolate with Peppermint 54% are available for $8.50 each, while the Better Than Milk Chocolate Bitties (Chocolate Chips) and Deep Dark Chocolate Bitties (Chocolate Chips) are available for $8.99 each. Meanwhile, you can purchase Beyond Milk Chocolate w/ Crispy Rice 50% Cacao- Organic, Beyond Milk Chocolate w/ Almonds 50% Cacao- Organic, and Beyond White Chocolate 37% – Organic (contains added sugar) for $4.50 each. The products are available on the Bon AppéSweet website and in stores like Whole Foods, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and MOM’s Organic Market. A portion of the company’s profit goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Cabana Boys Bring Life to Any Party or Event Through Their Bartending and Party Hosting Skills

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cabana Boys has been operated by its founder, Nelson Brooks, since August 2020. The business provides party hosting and bartending services in various parts of the nation, including Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Scottsdale. The professional party hosts and bartenders can be booked for different occasions and events, be it a birthday party or a bachelorette party. They can also elevate simple game nights, company events, brunches, pool parties, holiday parties, house parties, and more, through their ability to serve drinks and make each moment memorable.

The Cabana Boys can be booked for the above-mentioned events and celebrations and more through the official website of Party Host Boys. For most of the events, they are available for $550 for a two-hour party, $825 for a three-hour party, and $1,100 for a four-hour party. In the first week of December 2025, they gave a Black Friday offer to their customers, offering 20% off on all the Cabana Boys events in 2026 if they booked them that week itself.

