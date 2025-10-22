Shark Tank Updates on RetrievAir, Orka Bar, Alchemize Fightwear, and The Sprouting Company

Modern solutions to complex problems are featured on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ Season 17 Episode 4, where four new products showcase how innovativeness can be channeled. From RetrievAir’s smart idea of making air travel with pets possible, to Orka Bar’s frozen protein bar for everyone’s convenience, Alchemize Fightwear’s customized women’s athletic wear, and The Sprouting Company’s clever ideas making sprout-farming possible at one’s home. Each innovation proved how smart and efficient thinking can lead to the best use of science to solve specific problems. These businesses reflect the culture of creativity and how it can work wonders, especially in a competitive world.

RetrievAir: Making Air Travel Pet-Friendly

Benton Miller’s lifelong bond with his family’s Labrador and Golden Retrievers, beloved for their unwavering loyalty, boundless energy, and adventurous spirit, deeply inspired him. His vision of creating a world where pets could travel with the same ease as their owners led to the founding of RetrievAir in 2024. In February 2025, the company collaborated with Melanie Demi and The Dog Friendly page and also found representation on Kinship’s website. They then collaborated with several dog influencers, including Cooper the Golden Retriever, Mork Skywalker, and Winnie and Scarlett.

The company was featured on CBS Chicago in April. On May 21, 2025, RetrievAir had its first official flight, offering 30% off tickets for National Pet Month. Bookings and customer services are handled through the business’s official website, making it easily accessible to the general public. They partnered with the SATO Project to help 37 rescue dogs and also collaborated with influencer Lindsey Shelton. They are also establishing the RetrievAir Foundation to find homes for pets and assist with transport. In October, they sponsored the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons.

Bookings and customer services are handled through the business’s official website, making it easily accessible to the general public. RetrievAir allows pets under 40 pounds to sit on the owner’s lap during the flight. For families traveling with two adults, up to two pups, each weighing less than 75 pounds, can fly for free. If the pet weighs more than 75 pounds, the owners are expected to book a separate seat. RetrievAir offers 30-seat regional jets designed for comfort. Passengers can enjoy first-class legroom, up to 41 inches, and a calm boarding experience through private terminals, and booking a seat incurs an average cost of $750. The company has flights going to New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Chicago, and other major cities in the country.

Orka Bar: Capturing the Goodness of Egg Whites

Stephen Longo, a certified nutrition coach and an athlete, dedicated a significant amount of his time to finding an innovative solution to make protein bars easier, tastier, and fun to consume. This led him towards the development of the ideal snack for himself and the customers, leading to the founding of Orka Bar in June 2023. The company experienced a dynamic 2025. In April, they showcased products at the Alpha Games. June featured a summer giveaway with Soarsoap and Paper Street Coffee. July marked their debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

August was a milestone with the Cultivate Small Business Grant Program and Stephen’s first class at Alpha Fit Club Princeton. September saw the launch of a limited-edition Chocolate Mousse flavor. Most recently, in October, Orka Bar won Best New Emerging Brand at the Food and Beverage Forum. Throughout the year, they partnered with creators like Dani Frost and Victoria Puchalski, and retailers like Philly Gainz.

Customers can purchase protein bars through the company’s official website, which also includes a wholesale option. Orka, meaning ‘energy’ in Icelandic, draws its name from the majestic Orca Whale found in Iceland’s coastal fjords. The company offers four distinct flavors of protein bars, namely Cookies & Cream, Mint Raspberry, and Vanilla Bean. The flavors are sold in boxes, with each box costing $14.99 and containing 4 bars. There is also an option to purchase a “variety” box at the same price, which has one each of the four flavors.

Alchemize Fightwear: Developing High-Performance Training Gear for Women

Maya Nazareth started pursuing the martial art of Jiu-Jitsu in 2016. However, she found that the training gear available for women was not serving her well, which ultimately led her to establish Alchemize Fightwear in 2020 and develop the best grappling gear for women in the field. In May 2025, Alchemize Fightwear held the East Coast Grappling Fest and was featured on the Joan D’Arce Event. They also announced free women’s open mats on the East Coast. In July, they partnered with Gabby Best.

In September 2025, a giveaway was held for a Lover, Fighter, Alchemist Rash Guard, launched on September 25. Between October 4 and 5, they hosted the West Coast Grappling Fest, featuring over 200 women. Throughout 2025, the brand collaborated with female fighters like Jas and Kristina Barlaan. Enrollment is open for the East Coast Women’s Grappling Retreat 2026 for $799, payable in four interest-free installments. The company also organizes grappling camps and free self-defense training for women, to empower them to take on challenges.

The products are available on the company’s official website and on platforms like Amazon. The business mainly deals with three major categories of products, namely Rash Guards, Bottoms, and Singlets. There are starter packs offered for $199, Rash Guards for $62, Grappling Singlets for $90, and Grappling Spats for $78. Additionally, it sells hoodies for $65 and hats for $30.

The Sprouting Company: Creating Modern Sprouting Equipment

Doug Evans, who followed a raw vegan diet, found himself in a pickle when he moved to the Mojave Desert. There was no availability of fresh and organic produce, which made life more challenging. This ultimately led him to create The Sprouting Company to make it easier for people to grow their own sprouts. In March 2025, Doug Evans demonstrated the utility of sprouts at the Guflood food trading platform in Dubai with executive chef Daniel Birk. The company is building modern spouting equipment for kitchens, making the process easier for people. The aim is also to facilitate cleaner and healthier living. The business also strives to use recycled and recyclable materials as much as possible.

The products are available to order for customers at the company’s official website, and are mainly divided into two categories, seeds and equipment. The seeds are available in packets, and the equipment is necessary for growing these seeds. The two can also be combined and purchased in a bundle. Organic High-Glucoraphanin Broccoli sells for $33.29, and Salad Mixes are available for $26.99. There are organic green peas that sell for $17.99, and organic clovers for $17.09. The spouting equipment costs $99.99, while bundles mostly combine the cost of the specific seed and the equipment.

