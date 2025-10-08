Shark Tank Updates on GoodEgg Brush, Pluck Seasonings, Repaint Tray and Fundraiser Blankets

Innovation took center stage on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ Season 17, Episode 3, where four inventive brands showcased how simple ideas can spark meaningful change. From the nutrient-rich Pluck Seasonings that redefine healthy eating, to the Repaint Tray making eco-friendly painting effortless, the Fundraiser Blankets bringing warmth to community giving, and the GoodEgg Brush simplifying every egg-washing task. Each product reflected creativity driven by real-life needs. Together, these ventures embody modern entrepreneurship, which is purposeful, practical, and designed to make everyday life just a little smarter.

GoodEgg: Makes Every Egg Shine

Bryce and Amy Van Leuven had established themselves in their careers. He was working as a filmmaker, and she was a critical social worker and therapist. At home, they maintained a small flock of ducks and chickens, enjoying the benefits of fresh produce. However, they often faced a challenge when the eggs would get coated with dust, mud, and droppings, creating an environment where bacteria could thrive. Frustrated by the lack of suitable cleaning tools on the market, they decided to create their own solution, the GoodEgg brush. They were joined by Tim Rowberry, a creative producer from the entertainment industry, to bring the idea to life. Launching a campaign on Kickstarter, they received their first pledges and officially launched GoodEgg in March 2023.

The GoodEgg Brush features 650 flexible silicone nubs along with grippy ridges, making it easy to hold while effectively cleaning eggs. Made from food-grade silicone, it ensures hygiene and safety during use. The brush comes in standard and XL sizes to accommodate various egg sizes, priced at $20, with different variations available at slightly varying prices. In addition, the company offers GoodEgg Wash, a 99% organic, food-grade cleanser free from harmful chemicals, priced at $15, with refills available for $11. They also provide wholesale ordering options for larger quantities. Products are available directly through the GoodEgg website and also on Amazon, making them easily accessible for both individual customers and businesses alike.

Pluck: The Secret Ingredient for Every Dish

James Barry has a background as an entrepreneur. After graduating from the Natural Gourmet Institute in 2003, he founded Wholesome2Go in January 2008 and Eat Naked, LLC in April 2015. Growing up, he struggled with being a picky eater, and with his father owning a grocery store, most of his childhood meals were packaged. As he learned more about nutrition independently, he recognized the importance of being mindful about what one consumes for overall health. This realization deepened when his two-year-old daughter fell ill with a toxic infection. These experiences collectively inspired him to create Pluck seasonings, which he developed and launched in May 2020.

Pluck seasonings come in four distinct varieties: Original, Zesty Garlic, Spicy Mild, and Pure. Each jar is crafted from the organ meats of grass-fed cows raised in New Zealand, fed without GMOs, and never given synthetic hormones. These nutrient-rich organs are combined with carefully selected organic herbs and spices to create a wholesome, flavorful seasoning. Pluck is completely gluten-free, sugar-free, filler-free, and safe for children, while also being compatible with keto and paleo diets. Customers can purchase the seasonings in convenient shakers, bags, or travel-sized packs, and there’s a subscription option to receive all four flavors for just $84. Each individual dshaker is available for $35 each. Pricing for individual bags and travel packs varies. Pluck products are available across multiple states, including Arizona, California, and Florida, and can be found on Amazon, in select specialty stores, and at some health clinics.

Repaint Studios: Hassle-Free Painting Made Sustainable

Billie Asmus ran a small business, Hive and Home Co., refurbishing and revamping furniture from her apartment. She quickly noticed a major issue: unfinished projects often left paint drying in trays, leading to significant waste. Searching for a solution to store or reuse paint, she found nothing suitable, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. In February 2021, she filed a patent for her idea. Despite taking a short break for the arrival of her second child, she continued developing prototypes, and by February 2024, the Repaint Tray was officially launched. Under the brand Repaint Studios, the product is making waves as an innovative solution in the market.

The Repaint Tray is a smart, eco-friendly solution for anyone tackling painting projects, big or small. Each 3-piece set comes with a durable metal tray, a flexible silicone liner, and a resealable lid, offering ultimate convenience and reusability. Designed to fit the standard American 9-inch roller, this tray allows painters to preserve ongoing projects without wasting paint, making it easier to pick up where they left off. The tray’s air-tight lid keeps paint fresh for up to three weeks, while the silicone liner can be peeled off once the paint dries, cleaned, and reused for future projects. This flexibility not only saves money but also reduces the need for disposable plastic liners or foil, helping minimize waste. Available for $41.68, with the silicone liner and lid sold separately for $23.65 on the Repaint Studios website, the Repaint Tray is built with sustainability in mind. By encouraging repeated use and reducing single-use materials, it embodies environmentally conscious principles while making painting simpler and cleaner.

Fundraiser Blankets: Comfort with a Cause

Polish immigrant sisters Joanna Serra and Barbara Kent built a life grounded in hard work and community impact. Joanna, a retired and award-winning teacher, and Barbara, a proud disabled US combat veteran, saw firsthand how challenging fundraising had become for schools, sports teams, and community groups. Determined to offer a better solution, they launched Fundraiser Blankets in March 2013, powered by Birdy Boutique. Certified by WBENC, NaVOBA, Disability IN, and NVBDC, Birdy Boutique’s Veteran Threads division designs, prints, and manufactures private-label textiles for retailers, corporations, and government clients. Their trusted partnerships include Meijer, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, and UNFI, with products also available through Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s.

Fundraiser Blankets helps schools and organizations raise money meaningfully and sustainably without resorting to junk food or plastic trinkets. In 2024 alone, they collaborated with over 4,500 K–12 schools and sports teams across the country, including groups like the Duluth Wildcats, Luray Bulldogs, Universal Cheer Experience, and Aquilla Cougars. Their custom logo blankets are cozy, high-quality, and allergy-friendly, available in three sizes. Prices range from $10.50 to $15, with 50 “x60” blankets priced between $10.50–$12.50 and 60 “x70” blankets between $13–$15, all with free shipping. The base design starts at $10.50, following a wholesale model that maximizes fundraising profits. Interested organizations can easily request a quote and place their orders online.

Read More: Shark Tank Season 17 Episode 2 Updates