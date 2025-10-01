Shark Tank Update on Gerty Pet’s Best Friend, QB54, Im’peccable Chicken and Snorinator Pillows

Season 17, episode 2 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ featured four standout innovations that blended practicality and everyday solutions. Gerty is an inflatable companion that comforts anxious pets, providing a sense of presence and security. QB54 transforms portable chairs into a fun, backyard football game, perfect for casual competition. Im’peccable Chicken offers preservative-free, ready-to-eat chicken in gourmet flavors, catering to busy, health-conscious consumers. Finally, the Snorinator is a high-density foam pillow designed to reduce snoring by keeping sleepers upright. Each product brings a twist to its category, showcasing the diversity of ideas and entrepreneurial spirit on the stage.

Gerty Pet’s Best Friend: Inflatable Comfort for Pets

Todd Schram had worked in hospitality tech, but his entrepreneurial drive pushed him toward new ideas. After founding a bar software startup, he was well aware of what it took to get a business off the ground. The inspiration for his next venture came from his dog, who grew anxious and stressed whenever Todd left the house. Traditional methods to calm the pet didn’t work until Todd experimented by leaving a pile of clothes on his bed and later arranging holiday decorations with his clothes to create the illusion of someone being present. Both methods eased his dog’s anxiety and sparked the idea to create a more realistic solution. This led to Gerty, an inflatable companion designed to comfort pets.

The figure is shaped to resemble a seated human, with a bent arm positioned in a U-shape to mimic a hug. Divided into three parts, head, torso, and legs, it features a friendly, human-like face. Made from soft-touch, phthalate-free vinyl, it’s easy to clean and safe for pets. To increase familiarity, owners are encouraged to cover Gerty with personal clothing or items, just as they would introduce their pet to a new person. Priced at $49.99, with a customizable option featuring the owner’s face for $69.99, Gerty has received positive customer reviews. Many users have praised it for helping reduce their pets’ separation anxiety, keeping them calmer and more at ease when left alone. The product is sold through Gerty’s official website and select online retailers, operating on a direct-to-consumer model that makes it easily accessible to pet owners everywhere.

QB54: Backyard Football Reinvented

For Michael and Frank Silva, playing football in the backyard was a childhood pastime that never left them. Like most kids, they improvised with whatever they had to create goalposts and field markings, and as they grew older, they invested in new rules, which became a Thanksgiving tradition for them. One day, while playing with a neighbor, they realized their game could actually become a real product. The idea took shape in 2015 when Michael was working as Head of Sales for Tabtor and had experience with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards. Alongside this, he co-owned MPNC Rentals, which provided single-family homes to responsible college students near TCNJ and Rider University, giving him insight into running a business. With his Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University, Michael joined forces with Frank, and in June 2016, they launched Team Silva Enterprises, introducing their product, QB54.

QB54 is a football-inspired backyard game. Instead of using makeshift equipment, they built the game around foldable camping chairs. Each chair features a fabric basket at the back as a target and PVC-style goalposts above the backrest. The chairs zip into a carrying case when folded and unfold into complete goals. Players throw a football at the opposite chair, scoring a touchdown if it lands in the basket, while field goals are kicked off the seat. Deflections and catches are allowed, but no tackling, and the first to reach 54 points wins. Based in Kendall Park, New Jersey, Michael manages operations while Frank leads design. Their Limited Edition Navy and Red Blue set costs $305.39, with NCAA and NFL footballs, flags, and fan gear also sold on their website.

Im’peccable Chicken: Winning Over Athletes and Foodies Alike

While studying at the USC Marshall School of Business, Melina Chang discovered something interesting during a trip to Taiwan. It was flavored, ready-to-eat chicken breasts, which were widely available and convenient. Curious, she began making her own versions and vacuum-sealing them. When she shared them with friends, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Around the same time, fellow student Riley Yen had a similar realization during his own trip to Taiwan. His research showed that while the flavored chicken breast industry thrived in Asia, there was no true equivalent in the US market. Recognizing the opportunity, Chang and Yen teamed up, later bringing in Nick Hsu as a co-founder. As aspiring triathletes, they also knew how important a quick, protein-packed option would be for athletes and busy consumers alike.

Together, they officially launched Im’peccable Chicken in July 2024. They rented space in a licensed commercial kitchen in Commerce, California, where each founder took on key responsibilities: Chang overseeing production and food safety, Yen handling branding and customer engagement, and Hsu managing logistics and sourcing. The team focused on high-quality chicken with no additives, preservatives, or seed oils. Their products are seasoned with simple, balanced flavors. They first introduced three options: Original Pepper, Teriyaki, and Orange Habanero. Starting with direct sales on Shopify, they quickly expanded into major retailers, including H-Mart, 99 Ranch Market, and 7-Eleven. Today, Im’peccable Chicken offers bundles such as the 16-pack for $86 and the 24-pack for $119, with subscription options that save up to 10%. Their creative video marketing, especially short-form content, has helped fuel rapid growth.

Snorinator: The Upright Pillow That Works

For Lloyd and Susan Ecker, the only real struggle in their marriage was Lloyd’s heavy snoring. Night after night, he ended up on the couch, constantly waking himself up. Determined to find relief, Lloyd discovered the Fowler’s position, a medically recommended posture where a person rests in an upright, angled position (typically between 60 and 90 degrees). This posture helps keep airways open, improve breathing, and reduce snoring. When Lloyd tried it, he immediately noticed a difference. Motivated, he headed to the garage and began shaping foam to create a prototype pillow that could replicate this position comfortably. The Eckers were not new to entrepreneurship.

Back in 2003, they launched Baby to Bee, a novelty baby hat business, followed by All About the Baby, a children’s media platform, in 2011. Drawing on this experience, they crowdfunded their new idea, using advanced customer payments to finance the first round of manufacturing. The result was Snorinator, a sleep solution crafted from high-density foam designed to hold users upright at a 60–66 degree angle. It can be placed against a wall or bed, with a wedge that supports the lower back and a top cradle that gently secures the head. Made from CertiPUR-US certified foam, the pillow comes with a removable cover for easy cleaning. Priced at $199.99, it also has optional add-ons like a pillowcase for $14.99 and a travel case for $39.99. Customers receive a 30-day return window, though the company advises allowing time to adjust before making a decision. With its unique design, Snorinator promises uninterrupted, snore-free nights.

