Shark Tank Recap: Updates on BocceRoll, BoxBlayde, Somnia+, and The Yes Girls

A series of fresh ideas and businesses are introduced on the 11th episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 17, as several entrepreneurs try their best to convince the Sharks to invest in their respective businesses. The founders of BocceRoll, BoxBlayde, Somnia+, and The Yes Girls pitched their companies in front of the Sharks. Each entrepreneur talked about the technical and financial aspects of their respective businesses in detail, along with their future plans, hoping to get at least one of them on board and take their business to newer heights.

BocceRoll Has Built a Strong Community Through Shared Experiences

The conception of the collaborative effort of Claude Drehfal, Ben Fisher, and Nikki Hageman, BocceRoll set the ball rolling with its showcase on the show. In its third year as of writing, the company has seen immense growth due to its dedication to quality. Touting itself as “the most funded yard game in Kickstarter history,” you can literally play it anywhere — be it the beach or the parking lot. Interestingly, the balls can also be used for juggling. Naturally, it has emerged as a popular choice for game-time gatherings. For instance, in June 2025, Your Family Game Hub hosted its first-ever Yard Games and Card Games event, settling on BocceRoll as its star game. As a limited-time offer to celebrate their appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ they are offering 20% off just for subscribing to their mailing list.

For occasional discounts and giveaways, you can keep an eye on their social media account. As for the products, BocceRoll Yard Game is available for purchase at $149 or 4 installments at $37.25 each. It comprises a Bamboo ramp with a Canvas strap, 8 wooden balls, 1 pallina, 5 targets, Metal stakes, Measuring tape as well as 2 canvas bags. In case you wish to buy the BocceRoll Adjustable Shoulder Sling separately, you can get it for $19.99. The BocceRoll Travel Ball Set can be purchased for $39.99. BocceRoll loyalists can get their official merchandise, ranging from hoodies and tees to caps and tote bags, priced between $22 and $60. Amazon also houses the yard game in its inventory.

BoxBlayde is Expanding its Reach Through Strategic Social Media Advertising

Since its founding in 2020, BoxBlayde has been growing from strength to strength. It is the brainchild of Rob Wright, who left no stone unturned in demonstrating the capabilities of his next-generation electric box cutter during its debut on national TV. It has seen steady demand since then, and the team is dedicated to ensuring the product delivers everything it promises — that is, a safe, speedy, and versatile box-cutting experience. It has found widespread appeal not only in commercial businesses like shipping departments and movers and packers, but also among people moving houses, those dealing with holiday gift boxing/unboxing, and everyday shoppers.

The patent-pending Electric Box Cutter is available for $99. They are also running a discount on multi-packs of two, four and six, for a limited time. The team has come up with many bundle options that you can choose from — BoxBlayde Complete Bundle A (Electric Box Cutter, Stasel-BoxBlayde Holster and 10-Pack Serrated Blades) for $132.99; BoxBlayde Complete Bundle B (Electric Box Cutter, Stasel-BoxBlayde Holster, and 10-Pack Straight Blades) for $132.99; and BoxBlayde Complete Bundle C (Electric Box Cutter, 10-Pack Straight Blades and 10-Pack Serrated Blades) for $119.98. As far as the accessories are concerned, BoxBlayde offers a Stasel-BoxBlayde Holster, 10-pack Serrated Blades, 10-pack Straight Blades, and a Replacement Battery Charger. You can also get the cutter on Amazon and Walmart.

Somnia+ is Focused on Transforming Market Exposure into Growth

Born from the vision of Brennan Hellmers and Sloane Barry of Dallas, Texas, Somnia+ is gradually establishing itself in the market. Aside from ‘Shark Tank,’ Somnia+ gained broader exposure through the audience of ‘Good Morning Texas’ when the aforementioned pair appeared on the show to discuss their experience of being on the show. By offering a chance to expand the size of the Twin-XL bed by 25%, the patent-pending bed expander kit has found many admirers, especially among college students, as it is reportedly marketed as one of the most important college essentials.

For $699, you can bring home the Bed Expander Kit, which consists of Bed Expander Platform Memory Foam Mattress Topper (with straps), Fitted Waterproof Mattress Protector, Custom-Sized Fitted & Top Sheet (100% Cotton), two Foam Mattress Blocks of adjustable height, ten Secure Velcro Straps, and three Storage Bags. Meanwhile, $65 Sheet Set comes in two colors, Navy Blue and White, and includes a Fitted Sheet, a Flat Sheet, and two Pillow Cases. On their official site, you can also find 50-inch headboards ($235), and 2 Pillow Covers and 2 Pillow Inserts ($115), all in various color options. You can purchase the Boys Dorm Bundle for $899, whereas the Girls Dorm Bundle will set you back $1,084. As of writing, it is currently running a great discount on account of its ‘Shark Tank’ participation.

The Yes Girls is Currently Riding the Shark Tank Wave

Since its founders graced the stage of ‘Shark Tank,’ The Yes Girls has experienced a steady development in its growth and presence. Originally founded by Heather Vaughn in 2008, the company introduced lead planner Riley Canty as its new CEO in 2023. For nearly two decades, they have been curating one-of-a-kind proposals customized to celebrate the beautiful stories of individuals. According to reports, as of writing, they have assisted in transforming more than 6,000 meaningful moments into lasting memories. The luxury planning service is based in California but offers services to a wide range of clients with no geographical bounds.

Their services are split into three main categories: Marriage Proposal Packages, Luxury Elopement Planning, and Anniversary and Date Night Services. Under Marriage Proposal Packages, the team offers Signature Proposal Packages ($3,300 to $8,500), Custom Proposal Planning ($6,000 to $10,000), and Luxe VIP Proposal Planning ($6,000 to $10,000), each tailored to the customizations. Meanwhile, Luxury Elopement Planning includes three packages — Simply Yours, Elopements, and Micro-Wedding — ranging from $7,500 to $12,500. It is a bit similar in the case of Anniversary and Date Night Services, which comprises Ring Upgrade/Re-proposal, Custom Date Night Experience, and Hotel Room/Home Makeover.

It is imperative to note that prices vary based on the selection of venues and other add-ons, with the company specifying that “the sky is the limit.” Some of their heartwarming works have found a place on esteemed platforms such as The Today Show, People, GQ Magazine, ABC News, and The New York Times. The team has also brought their vision and ideas to life at leading hotel and resort chains, such as Montage, Waldorf Astoria, Ritz-Carlton, Autograph Collection, and Noble House. Their appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ has likely shone a spotlight on the brand, expanding its reach and widening its audience.

