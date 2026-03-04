Shark Tank Updates on Paco & Pepper, Cranel, The Chair Blanket, and BRCE

Modern and innovative ideas were introduced on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 17 episode 12, as four new products and their respective founders took center stage. From Paco and Pepper’s invention of making kitty litter from olive pits, to Cranel’s Cranberry-flavored wellness shots for women by women, the Chair Blanket’s warm and cozy chair covers, and BRCE’s untie-resistant shoelaces. All the businesses were pitched by their respective founders, who shared their statistics and future goals in front of the Sharks, who were joined by guest judge, Fawn Weaver.

Paco & Pepper is Expanding Its Product Lineup With Meowtamins

Since its appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ Paco & Pepper has gained considerable traction in the competitive pet care industry. In August 2025, the team, led by founder Krisitina Drobach, headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, to be a part of the extensive trade show SuperZoo and showcase their product among those of several other industry professionals. It has also bagged collaborations with popular social media pages, such as Scrimpus the Cat, Miss Paneer, Cat Named Pepper, Grant Crocker and Cat Cat City. The star product also underwent a packaging change from the glossy cover to a matte finish. In October 2025, they launched their latest Charcoal-infused formula. In 2026, the team also set up a booth at the Newco Trade Show in California.

Dubbed “the first actually dust-free cat litter,” the company sells two variants of their Olive Pit Cat Litter as of writing — Classic and Charcoal. Classic is available in a 1-Pack for $21.99, a 2-Pack for $43.98, and a 3-Pack for $65.97, while the Charcoal variant is priced at $22.99 for a 1-Pack, $45.98 for a 2-Pack, and $68.97 for a 3-Pack. You can also avail their subscription service to get the product at a discounted rate. It also sells accessories, such as the Paco & Pepper Cat Litter Scoop with Base Holder ($16.99), Paco & Pepper Pet Waste Bags ($13.99), and the Meow or Never Shopper Tote ($19.99). Aside from the website, you can also find the cat litter on Target, PetSmart, Chewy, Feed Right Pet Food, and other online and retail stores. Riding the wave of their recent success, the team is set to launch a new product — Meowtamins — in April 2026. The food supplement blends are targeted for longevity, urinary health, skin and coat, as well as joint support for the furry babies.

Cranel Aims to Redefine Women’s Wellness With Its Elixir and Hair Collagen Powder

Co-founders Christine Jurzenski and Erica Schultz checked off a significant milestone in their journey when they put Cranel under the spotlight on the ‘Shark Tank’ stage. It propelled the company’s women’s health and urinary tract-focused products into a broader audience, thereby increasing visibility, expanding the customer base, and strengthening trust in the brand. It has also been recognized by esteemed publications such as Daily Mail, PopSugar, Marie Claire, Time Out, Business Insider, Urban List, Elle, Better Homes & Gardens, and Women Love Tech. Today, the pair is dedicated to making “wellness less taboo” and aims to continue developing products made with “REAL ingredients.”

Besides its cranberry elixir, which they also refer to as ‘liquid gold,’ the functional wellness brand also deals in other products for women’s health. On their website, you can purchase their One Stop Shot for $22. Their Bestseller Starter Pack — Four Pack Attack, comprising 4 units of cranberry elixir, costs $62, while a subscription with delivery every 4 weeks costs $54. Apart from that, the company also sells Tough Men’s Tonic for $83, Score-No-More Set for $89, Glowing Gut Cleanse for $62, Feel Fresh Bunch for $78, Peace of Mind PH Test for $22 and Happy Health Haul for $106. In December 2025, the team launched Hair Extension Powder containing Collagen Peptides. Other than that, they also offer Hair Collagen Powder and Dewy Skin Powder, ranging from $58 to $68.

The Chair Blanket is Deeply Committed to Making Outdoor Moments Enjoyable

The appearance of Tiffany and Chris McCasland, the co-founders of The Chair Blanket, on ‘Shark Tank’ proved to be a pivotal moment for the brand. The exposure not only served as a catalyst for growth and awareness but also validated the product’s positioning in the market. In September 2025, the waterproof chair cover launched on Grommet and also bagged a mention on Family RVing Magazine and MSN. The next month, the company collaborated with The Posh Porch and announced a giveaway. The Chair Blanket was spotlighted in CNN’s list of “The 27 Best Gifts for Your Grandparents” in the month of November. The subsequent month marked the introduction of two new colors — Pink Plaid and Blue Plaid — as part of The Winter Collection. In January 2026, SFGate added the star product in their piece titled “Ultimate Guide to Winter Camping Gear That Actually Keeps You Warm!”

The team also proudly announced that it was named among the Top 10 Favorite Products at the PPAI Expo 2026. To add extra comfort, warmth, and coziness to activities like tailgating, sports, bonfires, backyard yap sessions, sipping coffee/tea, outdoor dining, camping, and travel, you can get one on their website, regardless of the chair you have. The Chair Blanket is available to purchase for $59.99. The special Shark Tank 2-pack bundle (choose your own design) is available at a discount, plus free shipping for a total of $99.90. Meanwhile, the 4-pack bundle will cost you $179.80, with no shipping cost. You can choose from multiple colors and patterns, including the Patriotic Pride pattern dropped in February 2026 in honor of the Winter Olympics, at no additional cost. However, the Real Tree Camo is priced at $64.99 and will start shipping on March 15. Designed to make outdoor seating more comfortable, the company has doubled down on its commitment to quality and comfort after successfully reaching a wider audience than ever before.

BRCĒ is Expanding its Presence in Performance Wear Through Key Partnerships

Michigan State University students Madhav Aggarwal and Tanvi Gadamsetti presented their athletic gear to the world on ‘Shark Tank,’ aiming to secure investment and expand their reach. Born from the idea of tackling injuries stemming from subpar equipment, BRCĒ is emerging as an innovative force in performance-driven athletic apparel that also prioritizes protection. Their wins include top honors at the University Pitch Madness at DePaul University, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards for the Detroit Chapter, 2025 MSU Student Startup of the Year and one of the leading student startups to grace SXSW in Austin in 2025. In August 2025, BRCĒ officially partnered with Tennis in the Land for the 2025 WTA Tour event in Cleveland, Ohio.

BRCĒ laces are dubbed “the world’s first and only Untie-resistant shoelaces that never quit.” The collection of laces includes BRCĒ Running Laces, BRCĒ Hoops Laces, BRCĒ Racket Laces, and BRCĒ Football Laces, all designed to meet the specific demands of the sport. The patent-protected lattice grip laces are priced at … and come in multiple colors, with lengths ranging from 36 to 72 inches. However, BRCĒ Hockey Laces are priced at and are only available in 108-inch lengths. Meanwhile, BRCĒ Kids Laces are sold in just four colors for Taking into account their early wins, rising determination and broadening reach, BRCĒ appears to have just started on its journey to success and growth.

