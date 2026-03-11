Shark Tank Updates on Rip Tie, Clean Green Golf Balls, Hot Girls Soda, Nude Foods Market

In today’s world, there is no place for ordinary solutions and ideas, which is why ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ focuses on introducing a lineup of entrepreneurs who win over the Sharks with their innovative ideas. In episode 17, four unique businesses are introduced to the Sharks, which include Rip Tie, which sells a clever solution to the everyday struggle of tangled hair ties, and Clean Green Golf Ball, whose mission is to give lost golf balls a second life through sustainable reclamation. The episode also features pitches from the founders of Hot Girls Soda, which is a refreshing, low-sugar, aloe vera-based soda brand, and Nude Foods Market, a grocery concept focused on eliminating packaging waste.

Rip Tie Has Expanded Its Hair Care Game With Gift Sets and Mini Detanglers

The brand Rip Tie came to life through its founder, Sarah Fox, who spent hours detangling her hair and trying to prevent damage from salty water while she was living in Guam, working as a Scuba Diver and passionate surfer. Eventually, she began experimenting with different materials and designs, creating the Rip Tie Tangle-Free Hair Ties. After receiving positive reviews from her friends, Sarah launched the product in May 2022. Since the launch, more than 500,000 Rip Ties have been sold, and the product has found loyal users like horseback riders, bike riders, and scuba divers. The brand offers a wide range of products directly through its website, including its five-pack multicolor sets at $31.50, while several three-pack options—including Multicolor, Freedom Trail, and Neutrals—are priced at $21.

There are also special sets available, such as the Mermaid Glow Gift Kit for $28, the Back to Nature Gift Set for $35, and the Mini Blossom Gift Pack for $31.50. Their single hair ties are available for $9.06 and come in colors like Reef Rescue, Aurora Burst, Dawn Patrol, Sunset, and more. Customers can also buy their eGift Card in amounts of $10, $25, $50, and $100. They also sell Rip Tie Mini Detangler for just $3.50, and an 8-pack of hair ties for $45.50. You can purchase their products from physical stores, which can be located using the store locator on their site. As of writing, the brand actively engages with the users and has also collaborated with Bike Life, Claudia Cherubini, and several other creators. In October and December of 2025, Rip Tie offered customers a 30% discount for Halloween and a 40% discount for Black Friday, respectively. Most recently, in January 2026, they announced a Valentine’s Day gift pack, which was released in February.

Clean Green Golf Balls Are Expanding Nationwide With 20 Million Balls Already Shipped

Clean Green Golf Balls was originally a passion project for the founders, Rami and Sami Mubasher. They realized that more than a million golf balls were lost in landfills and on golf courses every year, and they began collecting and selling them. Initially, they were low-quality, but during that process, they began cleaning, refurbishing, and reselling those balls, turning them into playable golf balls and making the process eco-friendly. In June 2021, Rami and Sami launched Clean Green Golf Balls, and since then, the brand has shipped over 20 million products and earned more than 5,000 five-star reviews. You can buy their products not only on their official website but also on TikTok Shop and Amazon. Depending on customer choice, they can choose balls from several brands like Titleist, Srixon, Nike, TaylorMade, Callaway, Volvik, and Bridgestone, among others.

One can also shop by quality, such as balls in mint, near mint, good, and shag/range conditions. Their quantities usually range from 12-ball sets to 100-ball sets. The company even offers customizable balls with logos, text, or photos of a person or their pet, priced at $19.95. The brand’s custom 18-pack 2 3/4″ Golf Tees are available for $6.95. The price for a dozen Titleist Pro V1 Mix balls is $27.95 for mint condition, while near-mint and good-condition balls are priced at $23.95 and $18.95, respectively. A dozen Callaway ERC Soft and Chrome Soft Triple Track are sold at $26.95 for mint condition, $19.95 for near mint, and $16.95 for good condition. Beyond sales, the brand thrives on social media, particularly Instagram, where they now share a series of videos showing customers how they collect lost golf balls, clean them, and prepare them for shipping across the US to golfers.

Hot Girls Soda Blends Wellness and Flavor Through Their Aloe-Infused Sodas

Hot Girls Soda was founded by Aarica Griner and Nick Murray, and the idea first originated from the former, who was struggling with acne-prone skin in June 2022. She tried to find healthy options and began mixing fruit juices, sparkling water, and aloe vera juice. As Nick and Aarica decided to start their own business in the wellness industry, they finally began experimenting in the kitchen with Hot Girls Soda flavors. Ultimately, the brand was officially launched in March 2025. Their sodas are made with natural ingredients, are low in sugar and calories, and contain prebiotic fibers. Following their launch, customers can now buy their sodas directly from their websites and also from Amazon. Hot Girls Soda currently has four flavors— Passion Fruit Vanilla, Mango Dragon Fruit, Blueberry Peach, and Raspberry Lemonade.

Each flavor is offered in 12-pack sets at just $32, while the Variety Pack: 4 Pack, containing all four flavors, is available for $12. Lastly, their Variety Pack: 12 Pack containing all soda flavors is sold for $32. Hot Girls Soda has also expanded its reach with merchandise: a T-shirt at $19, a Tote Bag at $15, and a Hat at $19, with the T-shirt and Hat available for pre-order. You can even receive an extra 10% discount by signing up for their newsletter. In July 2025, they partnered with Sip-a-Dee Soda Shop (currently closed) to create two limited edition drinks, Too Hot to Mango and Berry Hot Girl. By October 10, Hot Girls Sodas were available for purchase at all Pop Up Grocer stores. The following month, they collaborated with Shop Mandy Tools on a giveaway. Most recently, in February 2026, the brand partnered with Jodi and Christian Campbell for another giveaway, highlighting their willingness to connect with customers.

Nude Foods Market is Collaborating With Local Businesses to Highlight Them

The idea behind Nude Foods Market began with the observation by the founders, Verity Noble and Rachel Irons. When they searched for grocery stores that didn’t use any plastic packaging, they couldn’t find any. Determined to change that, they envisioned a grocery store where customers could shop entirely without single-use packaging, leading to the creation of Nude Foods Market in January 2020. Their first storefront opened in Boulder, Colorado, in October 2021, followed by the second store in Denver in April 2024. At these markets, the items are packaged in returnable containers, and customers can return them after their use. Those are then professionally cleaned, sanitized, and reused. From their first store alone, the company reached $5 million in lifetime sales.

Today, customers can also shop for products directly on their website. Nude Foods Market offers a wide range of products, including regular produce, bread, pantry staples, desserts, ready-made meals, and even skincare products. The fresh produce usually includes spinach, arugula, and salad mix, priced at $3 each, while the baked goods usually range from $2.75 for tortillas to $13.50 for gluten-free bread mix. Protein items such as chicken cutlets, sausages, bacon, and beef jerky are also available, typically priced from $2.25 to $12.85. Beyond these items, the market also sells merchandise, including T-shirts at $21.99 and $25.99, caps at $27.99, a mug at $13.99, and a Straw Tumbler at $23.99, among others.

In January 2026, the company partnered with the Explore Tennyson Denver community to start a 21-day zero-waste challenge that encouraged customers to reduce household waste. Shortly after, they collaborated with Sangha Juice and featured their products at the Nude Foods Market. The market also announced it was hiring for the Retail Associate and Driver/Packer positions. It was followed by their partnership with Boulder County Farmers Markets to keep the local produce in stock during the winter. By February 2026, they announced they would highlight local brands they carry in their stores and gave shoutouts to Colorado Aromatics, Elevated Elderberry, Jimbo & Jule, among many others. On February 28 and March 1, they hosted a pop-up event for Vanessa Gerhards.

Read More: Shark Tank Updates on Paco & Pepper, CRANEL, The Chair Blanket, and BRCĒ