Shark Tank Updates on GOB Earplugs, Beer Girl, REMplenish, Never Have I Ever Press-On Nails

ABC’s ‘ Shark Tank’ is known to give entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their innovative inventions and try to convince the Sharks to invest in their business or start-ups. In the 14th episode of season 17 of the reality show, the Sharks are introduced to four unique businesses, including GOB Earplugs that offer mushroom-based earplugs, Never Have I Ever Press-On Nails that sell a variety of press-on nails, Beer Girl that provides a beer without the bloat, and REMplenish that offers snoring-prevention straws.

GOB Has Built Momentum While Improving Customer Experience

Since its appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ GOB Earplugs has seen a steady growth in both enhancing its brand visibility and expanding its market presence. In October 2025, it found a place in Time’s list titled “The Best Inventions of 2025.” It officially launched in the UK, particularly via Heaf, in the subsequent month. At the beginning of 2026, in January, the founder, Lauryn Menard, shed light on the product and its effectiveness on The Unit Economics Podcast, and the following month, it received recognition from The Strategist as “The Very Best Earplugs for Sleeping…”

In March, the company doubled down on its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction by admitting it had messed up with the lid. Taking swift action to fix the issue, it introduced a user-friendly lid design in the latest batches and apologized to those using the earplugs with the old jar. Dubbed “the world’s first hearing protection with a conscience,” GOB currently offers three packs of its mycelium-based sustainable plugs. While the bestselling Sustain Pack comprising 30 pairs is sold at $54.95, the Core Pack of 12 pairs and the Quad Pack of 4 pairs are available at $24.95 and $9.95, respectively. With its transparency and determination to improve, GOB has continued to stand by its promise.

Beer Girl Has Grown Its Presence and Expanded Distribution Across Multiple States

Marketed as the “beer that won’t make you bloat,” Beer Girl has been establishing itself in the market slowly and steadily. The Laguna Beach–based company prides itself on its wellness-driven approach and high-quality ingredients. After stepping onto the stage of ‘Shark Tank,’ it has been using the spotlight earned from its presence on ‘Shark Tank’ to scale beyond California and build a name in new markets by operating with strategic partnerships. Aside from California and Arizona, the crisp, low-ABV, reduced-gluten and zero-sugar lager has now taken root in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Texas. The lager has also been spotted at varied locations, such as Park Social, GOODONYA Organic Eatery, Sprouts Farmers Market, and the University of Arizona.

As of writing, Beer Girl is available for purchase in 12 Pack variants — Lighter Lager, Amber Lager, as well as Amber and Lighter Lager Variety pack, all for $19.99. By employing its beergirl aesthetic through curated Spotify playlists and vibrant merch designs, the company has developed a distinctive brand personality. Founder Caroline Renezeder Foulk is a regular face on the brand’s social media page, giving fans a glimpse into Beer Girl and its journey. The apparel line-up features the brand-coded t-shirts like the beer girl crew, white trucker, terry cloth crew, classic tee (white and red), ribbed howdy tee (white and red), and the unisex tee, priced between $30 to $70. Those with a keen sense of trends, market know-how, content creation, and a passion for building a community can apply to become an ambassador via their website.

REMplenish’s Advanced Solutions Have Gained Professional Support in Wellness and Clinical Communities

Following its ‘Shark Tank’ debut, REMplenish has leveraged the national spotlight to further its reach and introduce its patented Myo-Nozzle to a broader audience. Founder Anders Olmanson and the team continue to demonstrate the significance of their innovative hydration technology, which combines effective airway training with an ergonomic design to ensure comfort and ease of use. As of 2026, the brand has garnered a loyal customer base and growing support from healthcare professionals, with users and trials from established institutions such as Mayo Clinic and Dental Practice Magazine reporting decreased snoring, improved sleep, and assistance in managing sleep apnea. In January, the team marked its presence as the Platinum Sponsor at Tongue Time 2026 in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Its increasing popularity often causes the kits to go out of stock, but the brand also runs occasional sales, offering the products at deep discounts.

A REMplenish kit comprises a bottle, a Myo-Nozzle™ and a straw with varying levels of resistance. Level 1 and Level 2 of REMplenish 32oz Plastic Bottle Kit is priced at $69.95, while Level 1 + 2 is sold for $114.95. It is available in Blue Topaz, Midnight Onyx, Morning Sapphire, and Rose Quartz. Meanwhile, you can purchase Level 1 and Level 2 of the REMplenish 26oz Stainless-Steel Bottle Kit for $89.95, and Level 1+2 of the same range can be bought for $134.95. Customers can get the 15oz variant of REMplenish Stainless-Steel Bottle Kit (Level 1 and Level 2) for $89.95, whereas Level 1 + 2 retails for $134.95. Both steel kits are available in several colors in Classic and Stone finishes. As of writing, a clearance sale is on the Level 1 resistance variant of REMplenish 18oz Plastic Bottle Kit for $48.97. You can also get yourself REMplenish Myo-Nozzle and Straw priced at $54.95 for Level 1 and Level 2, and $99.95 for Level 1+2. The company also offers REMplenish Silicone Straws (6-Pack), which will cost you $9.99.

Never Have I Ever Continues to Thrive With Innovations and Creative Collaborations

From a small booth at a craft fair to national television via ‘Shark Tank,’ Never Have I Ever has had a remarkable journey. Proudly flaunting the title of Award-Winning Beauty Accessories, the brand is loved for its quality, creativity, and accessibility. Since its inception, it has expanded its wings beyond nail kits and launched a diverse range of products such as temporary tattoos and tooth gems. With over 150 products to choose from, the company offers something for everyone who wants salon-like nails from the comfort of their home. The stylish creations have led the brand to amass immense popularity and harbor a solid following among nail enthusiasts and influencers.

In March 2026, Never Have I Ever launched its latest range with official Miffy USA. It has also collaborated with artists and influencers, like Tay BeepBoop Nakamoto and Lorien Stern. Never Have I Ever occasionally drops sets inspired by personalities, seasons, festivals, events, movies, or pop culture. From Alysa Liu to Wuthering Heights to Valentine’s, they have covered it all. The brand’s website offers a wide range of press-on nails, mostly between $13.50 and $45, such as Titanium Jelly – Press-On Nail By Jade Roland, Cyber Punk – Press-On Nail By Jade Roland, Curious Cats – Press-On Nail, Gooseberry – Press-On Nail, Lava lamp – Press-on Nails By Taybeepboop, and more. You can also purchase Tooth Gem Kits for $29 and Temporary Tattoo Sets, ranging from $13.60 and $16.

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