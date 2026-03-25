Shark Tank Updates on Hele Outdoors, Everything Blocks, R1SE and Hang Hero

ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ features a series of entrepreneurs who pitch all kinds of inventive businesses to the Sharks, hoping to land an investment from at least one of them. In the 15th episode of season 17, four unique businesses are introduced to the Sharks, including Hele Outdoors, which offers camping beds of different sizes for cars; Everything Blocks, which sells collapsible building blocks; R1SE, which provides interactive tutoring centers; and Hang Hero, which offers a picture-hanging tool.

Hele Outdoors is Expanding its Community and Product Line

Hele Outdoors has been leveraging the national spotlight they recieved during their appearance on ‘Shark Tank.’ With a renewed sense of vigor, the team is working towards expanding their community of car campers, vanlifers, nomads, weekend warriors with their adjustable car camping platform. As part of their 4 days, 4 states trip, they set up their first trade show of 2026 on January 10 and 11 at The 2026 Rubber Tramp Rendezvous Quartzsite, Arizona, hosted by the Homes on Wheels Alliance. In the second week of March 2026, the brand gave their toppers an upgrade — an aluminium topper with the ideal combination of grip strips and silencer pads. Heeding to customer feedback and comfort, the move was made to ensure more functionality and less hassle. The founder Murray also took the 5 minute-camping platform setup to the beautiful country of Ireland in the same month.

You can get a Hele Box – Car Camping Platform for $449. If you wish to include a sleeping pad, it will cost you $549. Those embarking on adventures as a pair, can buy a Hele Box Duo with no sleep pads for $499, while one with sleep pads is priced at $699. The company also sells bundle packs of respective Hele Boxes with extra Storage Case, Stubbies and an additional set of Extended Legs — Hele Box Duo Bundle for $900.00 and Hele Box Solo Bundle for $690. You can also purchase add-ons, such as Stubbies depending on the type of your vehicle; storage system, extended legs, shortening kit, and a solo pad, all between $19.99 to $100. However, as of writing, Hele Outdoors is running a limited time Shark Tank Sale, offering free shipping plus $50 off on all orders, until stocks exhaust or the episode airs. Their belief in the quality of their products is reflected in their 5-year warranty and 30-days returns policy.

Everything Blocks! is Maintaining Momentum With Repeated Sellouts

The brainchild of the husband-wife duo, Tim and Kaity, is gaining recognition with each passing day since they presented Everything Blocks! in front of the Sharks on the hit show. Touted as “the world’s first and only folding learning blocks,” the product is aimed to improve the logical thinking and cognitive skills of the kids in a fun and engaging way. Despite the newfound attention it’s been getting, the founders remain rooted in where it all began. Starting the new year expressing gratitude to everyone who supported them in their journey, the pair wrote, “Thank you for supporting our small family business. It is just the two of us packing and shipping every order, and seeing your photos and videos keeps us going every day. We are so grateful for this community and excited for what 2026 brings.”

Everything Blocks! 12-Inch Original is available for $79.99, while the Everything Blocks! 6-Inch Mini can be purchased for $59.99. Each set comes in a bag that comprises 26 lightweight folding blocks featuring uppercase letters, lowercase letters, a world map puzzle, assorted colors, pictures, letters, numbers, etc. One can also order a bundle pack of Mini (7.9 inches) and 12-inch Original set for $129.99. The products are currently being sold for 20% less than the regular price for a limited time on account of their debut on ‘Shark Tank.’ When all of the units get sold out, the company will set up pre-orders that will arrive in July 2026. They offer worldwide shipping with orders dispatched the same day from Texas. You can grab one or many from their website, Amazon, or TikTok shop. Since its launch, the patent-pending folding learning block set has delivered over 104,000 Everything Blocks! and has been sold out multiple times, which is a great marker for its steady growth.

R1SE is Gearing Up For the Opening of a Facility in Frankenmuth

Post its ‘Shark Tank’ debut, R1SE: Education and Recreation is focusing on converting momentum and heightened visibility to fuel accelerated sales. In addition to Freeland and Midland, the company dropped the announcement of a new facility in Frankenmuth, Michigan, in November 2025, set to kickstart their after-school programs to the citizens, reportedly from mid-2026. Aside from offering a “one-of-a-kind experience” through its esteemed panel of certified teachers, the trademark-protected brand also ensures students have interactive social sessions in more ways than one. In the first-rate facilities, the “leaders of tomorrow” can also spend time in their movie theater, video-gaming lounge, basic game room, bounce house, “Dunk House” gym, as well as a loft with Beam active games.

R1SE is currently open for Summer Sessions registration. As part of their Whole Summer customized course (Monday-Thursday between 8 am and 4 pm), one can purchase between 1 and 4 sessions/day priced between $30 to $55/session. If you are looking to prepurchase weeks, the facility offers 16 sessions (1 week worth) for $400; 32 sessions (2 weeks worth) for $550; and 48 sessions (3 weeks worth) for $700. The company is also taking up registrations for the 2026-2027 season. In case you wish to bring R1SE to your community, you can fill out a request form on their website. Besides middle school students, it also runs a High School Program in Freeland and Midland, with sessions priced at $25 per hour. With R1SE, Trevor Szafranski and team aim to build the future of tutoring.

Hang Hero Has Expanded its Footprint With its User-Focused Innovative Designs

By introducing Hang Hero, Michael Van Horst created a practical solution to a basic household issue. After the huge success of Hang Hero, the company launched Pop & Hang, a convenient and fuss-free nail-installer, in March 2025. Its introduction on ‘Shark Tank’ opened the doors to new growth opportunities, especially considering how the product blends practicality with user-friendliness. Since then, it has likely seen a steady traction in customer interest. The multifaceted Michael, who is an inventor, entrepreneur, guest host, children’s book author, and mentor, is quite pumped about the same. Therefore, it won’t be a surprise if the brand drops another product super soon.

Hang Hero promises to make decorating one’s walls easier, quicker, and more accurate with the help of their efficient tools — Hang Hero and Pop & Hang. Both can be purchased from the company’s official website — Hang Hero for $19.95 and Pop & Hang for $9.95. The former is an all-in-one tool that installs nails perfectly straight every time, allowing one to hang frames in mere seconds. The Pop & Hang is a compact one-nail hanging tool that works with a one-punch-like motion, allowing one to hang small decor pieces smoothly.

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