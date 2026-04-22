Shark Tank Updates on Pi00a Pizza, Parrot Finance, Don’t Worry Snacks, Packd Bags

ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ provides a unique platform to budding and innovative entrepreneurs who pitch their businesses in front of a group of experienced and established Sharks. In the 18th episode of season 17, the Sharks are introduced to a frozen pizza brand called Pi00a Pizza that supports the deaf community, Parrot Finance that provides a beginner-friendly social investing platform, Don’t Worry Snacks that deals with delicious yet low-calorie sweets, and Packd Bags offering a helpful shipping service for over-packers.

Pi00a Pizza

Since stepping on the stage of the business-themed show, Pi00a (pronounced “pie-oh-ah”) has continued to remain determined in its core mission to support the deaf community through inclusion and opportunity. The month of March 2026 started with the team setting up a booth at Natural Products Expo as an Expo West Pitch Slam finalist and doing their best at pitching as well as selling their delectable products to a wide audience. Not just that, they also bagged the Project Potluck $10,000 Madeline Haydon Award for Entrepreneurship. In the same month, the company partnered with the online grocery service Good Eggs to ensure the delivery of pi00a frozen pizzas across the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Pi00a has expanded the business into a new region — Seattle, Washington, particularly at PCC Community Markets.

Since landing new store accounts, they announced that they are looking to hire individuals to support the team, specifically for the positions of Food Production Associate and Logistics Associate. As of writing, they are available in nearly 40 stores, with a broader presence over multiple retail chains such as Whole Foods, HomeGoods, Mother’s Market, Earth Fare, etc. Those looking to savor their mouthwatering Neapolitan pizzas can choose from four star pizzas — Margherita, Soppressata, Quattro Formaggi, and Miso Eggplant. They also offer curated selections like Mix & Match Frozen Neapolitan Pizza Bundle, Meet Them All – Taste Every Signature Flavor, and Your Favorite Times Four. To enhance the heat, you can also try their Spicy Chili Crunch. Through hard work and sincerity, Pi00a is steadily moving forward by building its presence and impact.

Parrot Finance is Helping People Make Insight-Driven Financial Decisions

Post enjoying the national spotlight it garnered upon its appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ Parrot Finance is focused on delivering its promise of bringing lucrative growth strategies spun by experts on its app, with full force. The company also offers stock market guidance by breaking down the decisions of seasoned investors and financial coaches. Every Wednesday, founder Ethan takes to Instagram to share some wisdom about the market movements on a segment titled Stock Watch Wednesday.

Not just that, Parrot Finance also takes into account the ups and downs emerging from geopolitical tensions, significant sport events, impactful news stories, on everything from stocks to bitcoin to cryptocurrency. It serves as a one-stop destination for those looking to mimic the professional portfolios of top-tier investors through the investing platform. To get that done, one has to simply link their brokerage and select a portfolio from the curated list, taking into consideration ones goals, risk levels and interest. If you wish to try their service for 3 months, the subscription costs $30, whereas a yearly subscription of Parrot Finance will set you back by $100.

Don’t Worry is Spreading Joy Through Their Guilt-Free, Healthy Snacks

Santiago Arroyo Calero and Diego Arroyo Calero, who lead Don’t Worry Snacks, have been busy expanding their reach and cementing a solid consumer base since they pitched the brand in front of the Sharks on the show. In March 2026, the team set up a booth at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, and introduced their products to hundreds of attendees, as well as interacting with entrepreneurs of some amazing brands. The month of April 2026 started off with a new limited-edition flavor — Pickle Chocolate. The company also achieved a big milestone of reserving the shelves of 198 HEB stores across Texas. To celebrate the same, they distributed 198 cookie samples. In the same month, the two founders visited local businesses around Houston to give them a taste of Don’t Worry Snacks.

Don’t Worry Snacks partnered with The Core Lab and offered free samples to the clients post-workout. If you wish to relish the low-calorie, healthy snack, you can order some from their wide variety of flavors, ranging from Cookies & Cream Lovers, ChocoNut Crush, Mint To Be, Minty Chocolate, as well as a limited edition Shark Tank Bundles. Their meringue cookies are available in the range of 1 Calories Meringues, 4 Calories Meringues, and Zero-Sugar Meringues. You can also try their 5 Calories Blueberry and Chocolate Quinoa Bites. From a small kitchen in Mexico to nearly 200 stores in the US, the pair traveled with a mission to spread joy through snacks. As the Don’t Worry Snacks team expands, they remain rooted and always extend their gratitude to the team in Mexico, where it all started. Today, they are determined to march ahead and take their company to newer heights.

Packd Bags Blends Seamless Travel With Meaningful Social Impact

Packd Bags offers an innovative way to keep travel stress at bay. The company has positioned itself as a refreshing solution in the travel market in the US, addressing problems like inefficient packing and last-minute chaos. It naturally garnered attention through its pitch on the show, which has helped boost is recognition in the market and growing interest from consumers and potential partners from the same field. All you have to do is pack your pre-paid pre-labeled Packd mailer bags with the excess items of clothing up to 10lbs from your baggage, then either proceed to drop it at the front desk of your hotel, carry it to a USPS location, or schedule a free pick-up appointment from Packd.

Aside from bundles, you can choose from Mountain Single Mailer Bag, City Single Mailer Bag and Beach Single Mailer Bag, each priced at $35. Packd is an environmentally conscious brand that is strongly dedicated to giving back to both nature and the community. The fact that all the bags are 100% recyclable and one can avail a 10% discount by sharing a pic of repurposing the bag is indicative of its commitment to sustainability. The company also donates 5% of the proceeds from each purchase to Polaris Project that works to tackle sex and labor trafficking. The purpose-driven identity, in addition to the trust it has built among consumers, is what makes Packd Bags stand out as a brand that blends functionality with meaningful impact.

Read More: Shark Tank Updates on HiberTec Homes, Stomp Athletics, Crowned Skin, PowerSoul Cafe