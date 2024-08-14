Sharon Hagan: Where is the Criminal Investigative Profiler Now?

In the three-episode Netflix docuseries, ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ the viewers are provided with the intricate details about the disappearance and murder case of Laci Peterson in December 2002. While the detectives moved heaven and earth to get to the bottom of the homicide, they could not have done it without the help of other officials, including the Criminal Investigative Profiler, Sharon Hagan. She also features in the docuseries and talks about the crimes from her perspective.

Sharon Hagan Was a Criminal Investigative Profiler For Almost Two Decades

In May 1987, Sharon Hagan began working as a Criminal Investigative Profiler and Special Agent Supervisor in the California Department of Justice. In order to get to that position, she reportedly educated herself in criminal investigative analysis and crime scene analysis and studied with the FBI’s National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime and the International Criminal Investigative Analysis Fellowship. Also, being the leading member of the California Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Profiling Unit, Sharon has provided her competent services of investigative assistance, consultation, and training to numerous prosecutors and law enforcement agencies over the course of her decades-long career.

Her services were not just limited to California; Sharon also worked on various cases of sexual assaults, serial crime investigations, homicides, assessment of violence potential, and the sexual victimization of children in other states. In the early 2000s, she was one of the officials involved in the investigation of Laci Peterson’s case of disappearance and murder. After the case was solved, she soon contemplated changing her profession. In order to deviate from the world of criminal investigation, she decided to pursue a Master’s degree in Psychology at California State University, Sacramento, in 2004. While she was in college, she served the California Department of Justice for the last time in July 2005.

Sharon Hagan is a Seasoned Clinical Psychologist and Runs a Private Practice

After graduating in 2006, Sharon Hagan earned a Psy. D in Clinical Psychology from Alliant International University in 2009, becoming a licensed Post-Doctoral/Clinical Psychologist at California State University, Sacramento. Meanwhile, the former Criminal Investigative Profiler also worked as an independent Consultant in Behavioral Forensics from July 2005 to May 2012. In the same month, she started working as a Private Clinical Psychologist.

The FBI-certified Criminal Profiler also features in HLN’s original docuseries titled ‘Very Scary People,’ which explores the twisted minds of some of the darkest criminals in the history of humankind, including John Wayne Gacy, the Rev Jim Jones, Charles Manson, and Aileen Wuornos. As a Clinical Psychologist residing in Sacramento, California, she provides psychotherapy to different kinds of individuals as well as psychological testing and evaluations for behavioral problems, medical issues, learning disorders, and even legal troubles.

Sharon Hagan is Also a Dedicated Self-Taught Artist

What many might not know about Sharon Hagan is that apart from being a seasoned Clinical Psychologist, she is an artist. Though she hasn’t received any formal training in the field, her innate talent and passion for visual arts are reflected in her paintings. From what we can tell, she started painting after receiving acrylic paint as a graduation gift from her friend, Mary. However, it was after she devoted several years to law enforcement that Sharon realized what truly makes her heart happy is when she produces eye-catching artwork on a canvas employing a dreamy blend of colors and brushstrokes powered by her love for all things colorful.

While she hasn’t openly cited her artistic inspirations, we know that Sharon is mesmerized by the grandeur of nature, the simplicity of the countryside as well as the labyrinthine beauty of the contemporary setting. When she is not at her private practice, she loves to don her apron and begin experimenting with colors to create another artistic piece. Sharon puts her heart and soul into her pieces, which is evident in the range of her paintings. She has also showcased several of her works at the annual Sac Open Studios Tour more than once. In April 2021, she also made a donation to Dona Zimmerman’s birthday fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which shows that she is also a philanthropist at heart.

