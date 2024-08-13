Ted Rowlands: Where is the KTVU Reporter Now?

When Laci Peterson disappeared from her Modesto house in 2002, only to be found dead a few months later, it sparked nationwide interest and demand to find the perpetrator and bring him to justice. The case is profiled in detail in Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Laci Peterson,’ which also features interviews with the victim’s family and friends. Besides them, several officials connected to the case, including Ted Rowlands, also make an appearance in the docuseries.

Ted Rowlands Was a CNN Correspondent When he Covered Laci Peterson’s Case

Edward “Ted” Hugh Rowlands was born on September 27, 1966, in Madison, Wisconsin, where he spent his childhood and went to Vel Phillips Memorial High School, formerly known as James Madison Memorial High. After graduating from high school, Ted attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he completed his higher studies. After marriage, in 2001, he bagged a job as a local news reporter at KTVU Channel 2 in the Bay Area, California.

Having worked there for three years, in March 2004, he switched to CNN, where he became a correspondent. During his stint, he was given the opportunity to cover some of the most infamous trials in history, including that of Scott Peterson, connected to Laci Peterson’s disappearance and murder. He was chosen as the lead reporter in the case of Michael Jackson and the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray for the involuntary manslaughter of the pop star. He has also reported on trials of O.J. Simpson, Phil Spector, Jodi Arias, Robert Blake, and many more.

More than a decade after working at CNN, Ted went back to working with KTVU Channel 2 in 2016. During his career in the reporting industry, he was also employed at KSBW in Salinas, California, at one point. Apart from that, he also has credits in local television, as well as various crime documentaries as a contributor, produced by Investigation Discovery, BBC, Turner Broadcasting, and ABC. In 2015, he reportedly moved to Walnut Creek, California.

Ted Rowlands is Employed at Court TV as an Anchor, Reporter, and Managing Editor

With decades of experience in the industry, Ted Rowlands managed to secure a job at Court TV as a crime and justice reporter. Several years later, the veteran was promoted to network anchor in December 2019, joining the likes of Seema Iyer, Vinnie Politan, and Julie Grant at Court TV’s headquarters in Atlanta. Following this promotion, the Court TV vice president and managing editor Scott Tufts told PR Newswire, “Ted is one of the most-seasoned true-crime journalists in the business and his insight, interviewing and reporting in the field since our launch have been outstanding. We’re thrilled to have him on the desk as the newest member of our first-class Court TV anchor team.”

While handling the responsibilities of being an anchor and reporter, he also serves as the managing editor of Court TV’s in-house documentary unit. Ted also hosted and executive produced ‘Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands,’ a Court TV Podcast that sheds light on several high-profile cases with the help of Court TV’s real-time coverage. In order to make the episodes insightful, they also consist of testimony and exclusive post-trial interviews.

Ted Rowlands Shares a Close-Knit Bond With His Wife and Two Daughters

Ted’s personal life mirrors his thriving professional career, as he enjoys close-knit and fulfilling relationships with his family. Likely in his 30s, he found the love of his life in Erica Sanson. The two wasted no time in deciding whether they wanted to take things further and tied the knot in May 2000. Their blissful union was blessed and attended by their family and friends. In the years that followed, Erica and Ted built a wholesome life for themselves with utmost love and care. The pair stepped into parenthood when they welcomed two adorable daughters — Maddie and Coco — into their world.

One of Ted’s remarkable qualities is that he knows how to effectively strike a balance between his personal and professional life. He has seemingly never let work get in the way of family time and has managed to be an understanding, caring and loving father and husband. That much is evident in the appreciation posts Erica shares on her social media platform. One such example would be a heartwarming note she shared in May 2024 to commemorate their 24th wedding anniversary. The caption read: “Happy 24th Anniversary to my best friend, soulmate and love of my life. @tedcourttv thank you for the beautiful life we’ve built together. Thank you for working hard and loving us harder! We are blessed and I thank God for you.”

A Radio and TV Broadcasting graduate from San Francisco State University, Erica has more or less walked the same path as Ted. In her fruitful career, she has served as Assignment Editor at KTVU Fox 2 and KABC-TV, Assignment Manager at NBC Bay Area, as well as Planning Editor at KTVU Fox 2. From what we can tell, she has chosen to keep details of her current employment hidden or likely retired. Ted and Erica are proud of their daughters and always share their achievements with the world as their biggest cheerleaders.

While Maddie enrolled at High Point University, Coco graduated with high honors in 2023 from Milton High School and is likely a student at the University of Alabama as of writing. Though the girls are away from home to pursue higher studies, Ted and Erica ensure they have their regular family meetups every now and then. In their downtime, the two sure know how to have a good time. Ted and Erica had a great time attending the Kentucky Derby in May 2024. The family even goes on regular trips to make sure their bond remains strong. In mid-2023, they took a long vacation to France and Italy, and made stops at Florence, Siena, San Gimignano, Pisa, Sorrento as well as Paris.

