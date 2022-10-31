Sharyn Kills Back Murder: Where is Curtis Don Brown Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Swamp Murders: Stranger in the Night’ chronicles the tragic rape and strangulation of a South Dakotan teen named Sharyn Kills Back. She was murdered, and her body was discovered in a ditch in southern Arlington ditch in March 1985. The episode follows how the detectives continued following up on the case for 2 decades and how the killer was finally caught and brought to justice. If you are interested to learn more about the case as well as the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we have your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Sharyn Kills Back Die?

Sharyn Kills Back was born on July 1, 1966, in Pine Ridge in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota, to Mowis E. Kills Back and Audrey I Bad Hair. Growing up in Porcupine, she attended school there before moving to Clearfield, Utah, in March 1983 for Job Corps training, at the age of 16. She was a member of the Oglala Sioux tribe and had been living in Arlington since January 1985.

She was an intelligent and friendly girl, and loved her family very much, sharing daily correspondence with them. Hence it came as a shock when the 18-year-old teen went missing on March 15, 1985. A plumber stumbled upon her body about 8 days later, on March 23, 1985, in a storm drain in southern Arlington. Her body had a rope around her neck and she had been raped. Her autopsy report stated her cause of death to be strangulation, with investigators believing she had been killed on March 20, 1985.

Who Killed Sharyn Kills Back?

Sharyn had gone to a party weeks before her disappearance where she had met a guy she had a crush on, as per the show. However, her friends did not like him owing to his having prior troubles with the law. They tried to explain it to her, but Sharyn was infatuated with the guy according to her friends. The investigators looked into the guy first who claimed he had rebuffed Sharyn as he was married. He lived in the same apartment complex as her and failed a polygraph test but the police could not find any evidence linking him to Sharyn’s murder.

The investigators stumbled upon another suspect when they came across a woman victim who had been abducted and tried to be raped quite close to the spot where Sharyn’s body was discovered. The victim had managed to escape and authorities quickly rounded up the assailant. He passed a polygraph and the police were again unable to link him to Sharyn’s murder.

Sharyn’s case went cold for the next two decades until Fort Worth Cold Case detectives contacted Arlington Cold Case detectives to share information pertaining to Sharyn’s murder in 2005. They had a convict named Curtis Don Brown who had been serving a life sentence owing to his committing an unrelated rape and murder of a former Fort Worth nurse, 51-year-old Jewel Woods, on May 28, 1986. At that time, forensic science was not developed but it evolved exponentially over the years.

In 2005, Curtis was subject to submitting DNA which was uploaded to the national register, and DNA evidence from prior cold cases in the area had been checked against it. In July 2005, Curtis had got indicted on a capital murder charge of Terece Gregory of Fort Worth. She was raped and shot and the body of the 29-year-old had been found in the Trinity River on May 30, 1985.

Arlington Cold Case investigators also submitted DNA evidence retrieved from the crime scene of Sharyn’s body and found them to be a perfect match in September 2005. It had taken more than 2 decades but the investigators had finally found the rapist and killer of young Sharyn.

Where is Curtis Don Brown Today?

Curtis was incarcerated at the Tarrant County jail when he was indicted on the capital murder charges of Sharyn and Terece. He had been nearing parole at that time. Investigators consider him a suspect in at least another 18 homicides but could not scientifically link them to Curtis. As per one of the detectives, “The proximity and time and details surrounding the death of Ms. Gregory and Ms. Kills Back indicate a possible connection to the other cases. We certainly will not rule out such a relationship and will continue to pursue those investigations for the benefit of the victims and their families.”

Curtis pleaded guilty to the two additional murder charges of Sharyn and Terece and his plea deal helped him evade the death penalty. Instead, he was handed two life sentences without the possibility of parole to run concurrently. While the sentence brought relief to Sharyn’s family, the relatives of Terece described the plea deal to be “a crime in itself.”

However, Sharyn’s sister, Suzanna Kills Back, was pleased that the family did not have to go to the ordeal of a trial and was happy “as long as he paid for what he’d done.” As per official court records, Curtis is in his mid-60s and is probably incarcerated in some prison cell in Texas where he is serving his concurrent life sentences.

