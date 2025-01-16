Shawn Charles: Where is Anthony Robles’ College Coach Now?

With William Goldenberg directing, ‘Unstoppable’ chronicles the triumphs and struggles of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who defied expectations to climb the summit of the 2011 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. The sports drama film follows Anthony through his late high school years and the entirety of his college life as he tries to surmount the obstacles set in front of him, either in the personal or competitive ring. However, his inspiring journey would not have been possible without the numerous supportive figures who guided him throughout the process, including his coach at Arizona State University—Shawn Charles. Charles had an integral hand in helping Anthony navigate the hurdles in front of him without losing sight of himself or doubting himself.

Shawn Charles Imparted His Experience as a Wrestler to His Students

Before taking up coaching, Shawn Charles was a wrestler with numerous accolades in his career. He was inducted into the Santa Rita High School’s Hall of Fame following his graduation in 1988 for winning three consecutive State Wrestling Championships. He then joined Arizona State University, winning over 100 matches for the Sun Devils. He is a four-time All-American and two-time runner-up for the NCAA, which later got him inducted into the ASU Hall of Fame. He graduated from ASU in 1993 with a business degree in Computer Information Systems and proceeded to continue his wrestling career with more focus, winning several championships. In 1996, he was also named as a backup for the Olympic Team. His early coaching experience amounted to some assistant coach roles at numerous colleges and one full season as the head coach of California State University, Fresno.

He was appointed as the head coach of the Sun Devils in 2009, which is where he crossed paths with future star athlete Anthony Robles. Charles was pivotal in forming and molding the mindset and belief coursing through Robles’ veins. Despite his various triumphs, Anthony attributes much of his success to the sacrifices of those around him and the strength showcased by those who wished the best for him. While training Anthony, Charles emphasized the importance of playing to one’s strengths and not allowing the opponent to dictate the tempo of the match. Anthony described his coaches, particularly his high school teacher, Coach Bobby Williams, and Charles, as father figures in his life. Charles provided all the support Anthony needed and the drive to keep pushing and striving no matter what.

Shawn Charles is a Business Owner Who Immensely Values Family Time

Shawn Charles stayed on as ASU Head Coach for five seasons before he resigned around 2014. With slightly poorer outcomes in his final two seasons, he decided to resign, possibly seeking new challenges elsewhere. In the same year as his resignation, Charles became the Coach/Instructor at Power Inferno Wrestling Academy in Chandler, Arizona, a role he continues to this day. From 2015 to 2017, he served as the National Recruiting Director for the NCSA Athletic Recruiting and as a Regional Recruiter at Academy Mortgage Corporation, recruiting branch managers and loan officers from Arizona and New Mexico. He is currently the business owner of two companies – PowerStick, LLC, and Oasis Senior Advisors, a housing assistance service for senior citizens.

Although he leads a mostly quiet life away from the limelight, he remains indexed to the various ongoings of his student Anthony Robles’ life. He and his family attended the 2024 premiere of the film ‘Unstoppable,’ where Don Cheadle portrays him in a compelling performance that captures the legacy and importance of Charles in Robles’ life and the lives of his students. He regularly posts about his family online, including his wife, Jill, and their children, Shawn Jr. and Titus. On August 3, he posted a birthday celebration post for his wife, describing her as someone who brings “joy whenever (she) enters a room.” He also celebrated Christmas with his family, enjoying the cheer and festivities of the end-of-the-year holidays. He lives in Chandler, Arizona, today and is likely in his mid-50s.

