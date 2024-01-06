Love After Lockup: Is Shawn Together With Destinie or Sara?

Embarking on a tumultuous journey through the labyrinth of ‘Love After Lockup,’ the lives of Shawn Osborne, Destinie Folsom, and Sara Isaac intertwine in a story rich with love, betrayal, and the complexities of life post-incarceration. Season 3 introduced us to the fiery romance between Shawn and Destinie, a union marred by trust issues and an unexpected love triangle with Sara.
As the tale unfolded, we witnessed the dramatic fallout of their relationship, setting the stage for a new chapter with Shawn and Sara in season 4. The juxtaposition of passion, heartbreak, and redemption paints a vivid canvas that invites us to explore the current whereabouts of these characters in the ever-evolving saga of the show.
Shawn Osborne And Destinie Folsom’s Romance Didn’t Last Long
‘Love After Lockup’ season 3 introduced viewers to the tumultuous relationship between Shawn Osborne and Destinie Folsom. The couple, engaged and seemingly in love, faced numerous challenges throughout the season. Destinie’s concerns about Shawn’s relationship with his ex-partner, Kelly Corallo, added fuel to the fire. Shawn, the father of six children with Kelly, found himself caught between two worlds. As the season unfolded, tensions rose between Shawn and Destinie, culminating in a dramatic moment where Destinie tossed Shawn’s engagement ring. The cracks in their relationship deepened when Destinie discovered Shawn’s ongoing communication with Kelly.
The revelation that Shawn had been co-parenting with Kelly while keeping it a secret from Destinie, shattered the trust between the engaged couple. Simultaneously, another woman entered the picture – Sara Isaac. Viewers met Sara, where Shawn was juggling communication with two felons. Despite this, Shawn had already decided that Sara was the one he wanted to spend his life with. This decision set the stage for a complex love triangle, with Shawn torn between Destinie and Sara. Despite Shawn’s choice to propose to Destinie, he soon realizes he has made a grave mistake. Their relationship reached a breaking point when Destinie stole Shawn’s car and credit cards.
Left without any means of contact, Shawn resorted to involving the credit card company and filing a police report to recover his stolen property. The aftermath of their breakup included Destinie’s attempts to crash Shawn’s wedding and her demand for $50,000, claiming it was owed to her for a promised car and belongings she left at Shawn’s home. Adding another layer to the story, it was revealed that Destinie was pregnant during the filming of ‘Love After Lockup.’ The father of the child was her then-husband, Jason, from whom she had recently separated before heading back to prison in November 2020.
Shawn Osborne And Sara Isaac Are Still Together
