Where Are Shawn Zanotti and Jammail Nesfield Now?

Among those close to Wendy Williams during her time in Lifetime’s ‘Where is Wendy Williams?,’ her publicist Shawn Zanotti and driver Jammail Nesfield play a huge role. The duo share their experience of working with the celebrated host and their thoughts on the events that were happening in Wendy’s life. Given their prominent on-screen experience, the world has become quite curious about the latest updates in the lives of Shawn and Jammail.

Shawn Zanotti is a Proud CEO

Though featured in the Lifetime documentary, Shawn Zanotti has expressed her dissatisfaction with how the show has portrayed her former employer, Wendy Williams. During her interview with NBC News, she stated, “That is not the project that [Wendy] signed up for. That’s not the project [the producers] brought to me. That’s not what I told her this was going to be about,” Zanotti said. “There were a lot of good moments. None of those good moments were shown.” Shawn added that if she and Wendy had known what the end product would be like, they would have never signed up for the project.

“I felt that [Williams] was being exploited. She thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career. … She would be mortified. There’s no way you can convince me that she would be OK with looking and seeing herself in that way,” Shawn stated. “When I mentioned [doing a documentary] to Wendy, she immediately said: ‘Yes, I would love to do it. I would love to be able to get my story out there,’” she recalled when talking about her disappointment with the project.

Shawn started to work for Wendy in 2021 but has not been in contact with her since Aprile 2023 when the host of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was sent to a treatment facility. A graduate of Hampton University, Shawn has been serving as the CEO and Publicist for Exact Publicity since February 2007. Additionally, she has a podcast called ‘The Journey Told,’ which airs weekly and features well-known leaders with self-care lessons.

Additionally, Shawn is an Author and Brand Strategist. She is also a well-known Publicist, Producer, and TV Host. Having celebrated her birthday in November 2023, Shawn enjoys working with well-known names and helping them when it comes to their public image and brands. Thanks to her work, she has also developed a strong network and can often be seen at public events. When not working hard, she enjoys spending time in the company of her friends or with her son, Nicholas.

Jammail Nesfield is a Professional Driver

Up next, we have Jammail Nesfield, who talked about the changes that he had seen in Wendy Williams throughout his years as her driver. “From when I first met Wendy, she had a beautiful personality. Now, it’s just like, I don’t know what the hell is going on. I don’t know what she’s going through, but it’s getting very intense, whatever she’s going through,” he stated “I think she’s losing memory… Like, you talk to her, and she just blanks out. Sometimes, she doesn’t even realize who I am. I’ve picked her up many times, and she’s like, ‘Hey, who are you again?’ Dealing with someone like that is very hard.”

Since the release of the documentary, Jammail has not made a public statement about his perception of the series. The professional driver lives in Brooklyn, New York, and is affiliated with 49hundred, a well-known Executive Transportation and Concierge Service based in New York City. For the most part, Jammail prefers to lead a private life and does not seem to be much active on social media.

