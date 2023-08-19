Shawna Yandell Murder: Where is Clayton Stafford Now?

Covered in Hulu’s ‘Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks’ season 1 episode 9 (‘Cold Case Files DNA Speaks: Death Downstream’), the murder case of Shawna Yandell seemed impossible to solve given the apparent lack of evidence that was available to the investigators at the time. However, thanks to the persistence of the people involved in the case and advancements made in technology since then, the man behind the crime was finally apprehended. For those curious to learn more about this particular story, here is everything we know about the same!

How Did Shawna Yandell Die?

Originally from Rogers, Arkansas, Shawna Yandell had moved to Yakima, Washington, in search of work. Described as a blonde and bubbly presence by her loved ones, she was, in 1993, in a relationship with Travis Sinden. On June 12, 1993, the couple had gone to the Sportsman’s Park by the Yakima River, where Travis apparently drank enough to pass out. He was woken up by Shawna, who wanted to go home.

Around midnight, Shawna and Travis tried to go back home to the Wilkey family, who were related to the latter. However, the park ranger allegedly refused to give them a ride, and the Wilkeys also expressed unwillingness to pick the two up due to the late hour. Hence, the two seemingly returned to the bar, where Travis apparently went back into the restroom and again fell asleep. However, upon waking up, Shawna was nowhere to be found. Worried for her, Travis tried to find Shawna before eventually reporting her as missing.

Not long after, a group of boy scouts canoeing in the Yakima River found Shawna’s body about two and one-half miles upstream from where she and Travis were last together. Upon discovery, Shawna was nude except for a bra and had a visible wound to her scalp. The autopsy determined the cause of the death to be a blow to Shawna’s head, though her body also bore signs of strangulation. Additionally, traces of sperm were found on various parts of her body.

Who Killed Shawna Yandell?

For almost a decade and a half, the man behind Shawna Yandell’s death remained undiscovered due to a lack of traceable evidence. However, in 2008, the sperm found on the victim’s body were analyzed for DNA, and the results were uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. On May 20, 2009, a match was found within the database, and the foreign DNA on Shawna’s body was linked to Clayton Stafford, who already had a shady legal history, having gotten in trouble in places like Oregon, Idaho, and California.

Based on the uncovered evidence, the authorities arrested Stafford and charged him with one count of homicide on May 26, 2009. Later on, the charges were amended to include first-degree murder and first-degree rape. Initially, Stafford continued to refuse any knowledge about the case and claimed that he did not know Shawna or Travis. A woman named Theresa LaFray testified during the trial that Stafford had apparently shown up on her door one night in the summer of 1993 while covered in blood. According to LaFray, Stafford told her he had been in a fight with a group of Mexicans and needed to get the blood out of his clothes. She also admitted that she was not fond of the defendant.

Where is Clayton Stafford Now?

While the charge of first-degree rape levied against Clayton Stafford was dismissed by a trial court, Stafford was indeed found guilty of the first-degree murder of Shawna Yandell. The jury also answered “yes” to the special verdict form that discussed the possibility that the murder of Shawna was likely committed in the course of the crime of first or second-degree rape. For his actions, Stafford was sentenced to life without parole on May 6, 2010.

The sentence was welcomed by Shawna’s family members, with her grandmother openly stating that Stafford should have gotten the death penalty, “For 16 years, my family had to deal with the facts of what happened to my sister. Now we have a face to go with it. It’s so much more satisfying than I ever thought it would be,” the victim’s sister Shannon Yandell Jones told KNDO. That said, Stafford remained firm that he was not responsible for Shawna’s murder, claiming that the actual criminal was still free.

Following his sentencing, Satfford’s legal team immediately filed an appeal against the conviction. A claim was made that the defendant’s “confrontation rights were violated by the admission of DNA testimony.” However, the appeal was rejected by the Court of Appeals, who upheld the original conviction. As of writing, Stafford is serving his sentence at Airway Heights Corrections Center (AHCC) in Airway Heights, Washington.

