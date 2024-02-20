Sherilynn and Bobby Jamison: What Happened to Them? How Did They Die?

In 2009, Sherilynn Jamison, along with her husband, Bobby Jamison, and their 6-year-old daughter, Madyson Jamison, sought to embark on a new chapter in their lives. Residing in Eufaula, Oklahoma, the family aimed to purchase land in Latimer County and relocate there. Their pickup truck was discovered in the vicinity with the family dog still inside, appearing to have been left unattended for an extended period. The disappearance of the Jamison family and the mystery surrounding their case are explored in the ‘Disappeared: Paradise Lost’ episode, delving into the available clues that may shed light on their fate and whether they were ever located.

The Jamison Family were Planning to Move to Red Oak Before They Disappeared

Sherilynn and Bobby Jamison’s love story began in the summer of 2002, leading to a swift connection. They tied the knot in July 2004 and soon welcomed their daughter, Madyson Jamison. Preferring a private lifestyle, the Jamison family tended to go extended periods without contacting friends or family. Seeking a more secluded existence, they decided to relocate to Red Oak, Oklahoma, a small rural community known for its self-sustainability.

In pursuit of this lifestyle, they withdrew their daughter from traditional schooling, opting to homeschool her in their new home. The move seemed to align with their desire for solitude and a simpler life. They embarked on the search for their ideal property, eyeing a 40-acre plot near the Sans Bois Mountains. On October 8, 2009, they ventured out to explore potential locations and engage with landowners. Unfortunately, following this expedition, there was no further communication from the family.

It wasn’t until October 16 that the first signs of their disappearance surfaced. Hunters exploring Latimer County discovered an abandoned pickup truck. Inside, they found a severely malnourished dog, prompting them to report the find to the authorities. The truck was identified as belonging to the Jamison family, raising concerns about their whereabouts. The discovery of the abandoned truck belonging to the Jamison family prompted a police investigation. Upon inspecting the vehicle, authorities uncovered a range of items that added complexity to the case.

Inside the truck, approximately $32,000 in cash was found, along with the identification cards, wallets, and phones of Sherilynn and Bobby Jamison. Notably, they also discovered an 11-page letter written by Sherilynn containing vehement and resentful expressions toward her husband. This raised initial suspicions of a possible murder-suicide scenario. However, the investigation faced challenges as no bodies were located, and there was a lack of evidence pointing to foul play.

Examining the phones recovered from the abandoned truck, investigators discovered a picture of Madyson taken on the morning of October 8. Utilizing GPS data from the family’s phones, the police retraced their movements, revealing that they were returning from a meeting with a landowner on that day. The investigation suggested that the family may have either stopped voluntarily or encountered someone approaching from the opposite direction on the one-way road.

As investigators delved into the Jamison family’s background, they scrutinized surveillance footage from the front of their house. What caught their attention was the family’s peculiar behavior before leaving. The footage revealed Sherilynn and Bobby making approximately 20 trips back and forth to their truck, loading various items. Their movements were described as “trancelike,” characterized by a lack of communication between them. The discovery of a substantial amount of cash intensified suspicions, leading the police to consider the possibility of the couple being involved in illicit activities, such as drug trade.

Despite suspicions of illicit activities, certain aspects of the case did not align with the theory of the Jamison family being involved in the drug trade. Firstly, bringing their daughter along on such an expedition seemed counterintuitive to any illegal activities. Additionally, no evidence of drugs was discovered in their home, and the family strongly refuted any such allegations. Delving into Sherilynn’s mental health history, the police uncovered that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder following the loss of her sister in 2007. The revelation that she occasionally neglected her medication shed light on the angry letter found in the truck, offering a plausible explanation for its contents.

According to neighbors, Sherilynn harbored a deep-seated belief that one of them had poisoned her cat a few years prior. She told her neighbors that she was a witch and told them to stay away from her. Additionally, the family’s pastor revealed that Bobby had shared his experiences of seeing ghosts on their roof, seeking guidance on how to rid himself of these apparitions.

The police also found out about the presence of a handyman who had temporarily stayed at the Jamison residence in Eufaula a few months before their disappearance. This arrangement was made as Bobby, suffering from chronic back pain following a 2003 car accident, sought assistance with minor household tasks. The family recounted an unsettling incident during the handyman’s stay, claiming that he had threatened Sherilynn in Bobby’s absence. Allegedly, she had wielded her 9mm gun to compel him to leave, and the gun was also missing from the house.

Bobby had sought a protective order against his father in May 2009, citing past threats from him. However, Bobby’s father passed away just two months after this incident, and due to his weakened and sickly condition at the time, he was considered unlikely to be involved. Despite the police diligently pursuing various leads, none led to a conclusive resolution. The fate of the Jamison family remained shrouded in uncertainty — whether they willingly departed, encountered harm or injury, or fell victim to an attack was indeterminable. As the investigation progressed, the case gradually grew colder.

The Cause of Death of the Jamison Family Remains Unknown

On November 16, 2013, hunters stumbled upon skeletal remains in the Red Oak area of Oklahoma, merely three miles away from where the Jamison family’s abandoned truck had been discovered. Promptly reporting their findings to the authorities, the remains were later identified on July 3, 2014, as belonging to Sherilynn, Bobby, and Madyson Jamison. Unfortunately, due to the considerable time elapsed since their deaths, adverse weather conditions, and damage from carnivores and rodents, the cause of their deaths could not be determined.

