Sherry Kuehl: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

NBC’s ‘Traitors: New Blood’ has a roundtable elimination round that is quite unforgiving. Loyalties are tested, accusations are hurled, and managing to keep safe is as much a bet as anything else. In season 1, Sherry Kuehl managed to evade a lot of suspicion early on, but she could not shield herself for much longer. She declared that she had played the game honestly and was transparent, but with the fingers pointing at her, she did not know if it was enough. She hoped she would be saved long enough that she would get a chance to show what she was capable of.

Sherry Kuehl Made a Statement That Drew the Suspicion of Others at the Roundtable

Sherry Claypool Kuehl, as the oldest contestant on the season, managed to keep a low profile in the first few episodes. The 65-year-old writer did not draw a lot of attention to herself and did not play a threatening game that would make the Traitors see her as a target. In fact, in the third episode, it was because of her silence that she was identified as a potential elimination, but she was quickly kept on the side. She was the one who called out Jay Vinnedge when he claimed that he had information about the identity of a Traitor.

Sherry said that he should not stir up chaos if he did not have substantial proof. However, she was left vulnerable after the Death Parade mission and faced the consequences at the Roundtable. Abby Lee told the group that Sherry had told her that if the three Traitors were all women, they would not just be eliminating women. Abby pointed out that those who were Faithful had no way of knowing how many Traitors there were, and said this could be a sign that Sherry was one of them. The group quickly latched onto the theory, and a majority voted against her. She was eliminated, and only then was she able to reveal that she was, in fact, a Faithful.

Sherry Kuehl Frequently Contributes to the Local Newspaper as a Writer Today

Originally from Waco, Texas, Sherry Kuehl has made a life for herself in Leawood, Kansas, where she has built a distinctive identity as Snarky in the Suburbs. The name has become her pseudonym across social media, with Sherry gaining a following on both TikTok and Instagram. She also hosts a podcast under the same name, which is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube. She offers life advice while discussing everyday life, her own experiences, gossip and the many characters she encounters along the way.

Much of Sherry’s social-media appeal comes from the endearing way she turns ordinary family situations and relationships into humor. Her short skits, including “My Sister-in-Law Is a Brat,” “I Had to Sign a Legal Document Before I Saw My Grandbaby,” and “Monster-in-Law Alert,” draw on familiar themes around family relationships, marriage and the sometimes complicated dynamics that come with them. Her combined reach across platforms runs into the millions, making her an important social voice within her community. Sherry’s background, however, stretches well beyond social media. She has worked in both broadcast and print journalism and is an award-winning journalist, with experience at CNN, Public Television and other media outlets.

Sherry has also remained active as a writer. She frequently contributes pieces about her life and the social phenomena attached to it to the Kansas City Star. She is a published author as well, with five books to her credit: ‘Snarky in the Suburbs Back to School,’ ‘Snarky in the Suburbs Trouble in Texas,’ ‘Empty,’ ‘Four Seasons of Snarky,’ and ‘Killer Dance Mom.’ In May 2026, she was featured in The Curated Texan magazine, which showcased the reach of the persona and voice she has developed over the years.

Sherry Kuehl’s Daughter Has Always Been Her Biggest Cheerleader

Given how much of her work revolves around stories, takes and problems involving family, Sherry Kuehl is not one to share a lot about herself. It was her daughter, Bella Kuehl, who encouraged her to apply for the show and told her that she would have an edge, as she had a tendency to lie. Sherry has also written various fictional and semi-fictional pieces derived from her daughter’s wedding in 2025, drawing on the kind of family situations and experiences that often inspire her work.

Her husband, Kliff Kuehl, who was the president of Kansas City PBS, retired in 2026, and the couple has been spending some downtime by themselves for now. While Sherry often turns the lives and relationships around her into stories, she has always found a way to find the funny side of things in her own daily life as well. That sense of humor has made her a joy to her family, who have always loved and supported her career. From her writing to her social-media persona and podcast, Sherry has been able to turn her observations about family and everyday life into a career that she clearly thrives on.

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