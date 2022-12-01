Shirly Chikli: Where is Gilbert Chikli’s Ex-Wife Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Masked Scammer’ is a French documentary that tells the story of Gilbert Chikli, a well-known scammer who came into the national limelight due to his actions. The movie features several people who had close connections to Gilbert or were involved in his case. Through them, the viewers learn more about the scammer who started with phone fraud and ended up stealing from many high-ranking people by impersonating Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Defense Minister. One of the movie’s most prominent people is Shirly Chikli, Gilbert’s wife. She goes in-depth about her time with her husband, her support for him throughout their relationship, and the affection she held for him. Naturally, people are eager to know more about her, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Shirly Chikli?

Shirly Chikli first met Gilbert Chikli after the latter had already fled to Israel following the arrest of his former friend and accomplice, Shirley Vacaint. At the time, Gilbert’s future wife was living in the middle-eastern country and had just learned about how Gilbert’s actions. Coming out of as shop, she bumped into a man and greeted him. The man seemed surprised and then asked her to tell him what was written in the Hebrew newspaper in his hand. The said piece of news was actually about Gilbert, which allowed Shirly to believe that the man in front of her was Gilbert. Her hunch was completely accurate and led to a romantic relationship between the two.

After eleven months of learning about each other, Gilbert and Shirly got married in a ceremony that the bride described as being quite beautiful in the Netflix documentary. Shirly added that she felt like a princess during the wedding and felt all of her dreams coming true. As it turned out, Gilbert showered Shirly with much money and material goods, making her feel loved and appreciated. She held a deep affection for him as he had turned her life around and fulfilled her dreams. When asked if she knew about just how Gilbert had accumulated his wealth, she confessed that she knew but didn’t care. She stated that her husband’s actions were like that of Robin Hood as he stole from the rich.

When Shirly learned about Gilbert’s arrest in Ukraine, she was devastated by the news and often visited him in prison. She made sure that her husband lacked nothing in his cell and provided him with amenities like a fridge and high-quality food in his prison cell. Thanks to her, Gilbert’s stay in Ukraine was nothing short of luxurious, something that the French scammer seemed quite proud of. However, it did not last for long, and Gilbert was sent to France to answer for his crimes. Shirly followed her husband and acted as his rock during the whole process. The news of his conviction broke Shirly, and she could not contain her sadness.

Where is Shirly Chikli Now?

As of writing, Shirly Chikli is living in Ashdod, Israel, where she once lived with her husband, Gilbert Chikli. The couple has two children, the youngest of which is a girl. Their kids now live with Shirly and apparently miss their father very much. Despite her support for her husband throughout his scamming career, Shirly filed for a divorce from him sometime after Gilbert’s conviction. This might be because Gilbert started an online relationship with another woman while in prison. On the professional front, Shirly is now a proud DJ who gets to travel the world as a part of her job, making it appear as if she’s perfectly content with where she stands today.

Read More: Thierry Chikli: Where is Gilbert Chikli’s Brother Now?