8 Shows Like A Killer Paradox You Must See

In ‘A Killer Paradox,’ a South Korean TV series adapted from the webtoon by Kkomabi, Choi Woo-shik portrays Lee Tang, an ordinary college student with a chilling gift: the ability to identify evil individuals. After an accidental murder, Tang grapples with guilt, only to realize his victim was a serial killer. As he unintentionally offends more wrongdoers, detective Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku) relentlessly pursues him, while former detective Song Chon (Lee Hee-joon) joins the hunt. Tang’s moral ambiguity unfolds as he wrestles with the question of serving justice or evading it, all against the backdrop of his hidden talent for uncovering evil. Dive deeper into the realm of moral complexity and psychological depth with these 8 shows like ‘A Killer Paradox’. With richly developed characters and engrossing narratives, these series promise to satisfy your appetite for intrigue and suspense.

8. The Bridge (2011-2018)

‘The Bridge,’ a Scandinavian crime drama created by Hans Rosenfeldt, centers on the investigation of a body found on the border between Denmark and Sweden, involving detectives from both countries: Martin Rohde (Kim Bodnia) and Saga Norén (Sofia Helin). As they jump deeper into the case, they uncover a series of interconnected crimes and a complex web of intrigue spanning both sides of the border. Similar to ‘A Killer Paradox,’ ‘The Bridge’ explores themes of morality, justice, and the psychological motivations behind criminal behavior, offering viewers a suspenseful and thought-provoking narrative with multidimensional characters.

7. The Fall (2013-2016)

Both ‘The Fall’ and ‘A Killer Paradox’ share a common thread in their exploration of psychological depth and moral ambiguity within crime narratives. In ‘The Fall,’ a crime drama created by Allan Cubitt, the story revolves around Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) as she investigates a series of murders committed by Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan). The show delves into the complexities of obsession and the thin line between hunter and prey. Anderson’s compelling portrayal of Gibson and Dornan’s chilling performance as Spector contributes to the series’ intense atmosphere, resonating with the psychological intrigue found in ‘A Killer Paradox.’

6. Mr. Mercedes (2017-2019)

In both ‘Mr. Mercedes’ and ‘A Killer Paradox,’ viewers are drawn into a dark world where the line between protagonist and antagonist blurs. In ‘Mr. Mercedes,’ a crime drama based on Stephen King’s novel and developed by David E. Kelley, retired detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) finds himself entangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a disturbed killer, Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway). The series intricately explores the psychological motivations of both characters, delving into the complexities of obsession and morality. Through Gleeson’s compelling performance as Hodges and Treadaway’s chilling portrayal of Hartsfield, ‘Mr. Mercedes’ echoes the gripping psychological intrigue present in ‘A Killer Paradox.’

5. Tell Me What You Saw (2020)

In ‘Tell Me What You Saw,’ a parallel psychological thriller to ‘A Killer Paradox,’ the narrative unfolds as renowned criminal profiler Oh Hyun-jae (Jang Hyuk) collaborates with a rookie detective, Cha Soo-young (Sooyoung), to solve a string of baffling serial murders. The show, created by Kim Hong-sun, immerses audiences in a riveting maze of crime and investigation. Jang Hyuk’s portrayal of the seasoned profiler and Sooyoung’s nuanced performance as the determined detective add layers to the storyline, reminiscent of the intricate character dynamics and psychological intrigue found in ‘A Killer Paradox.’

4. Through the Darkness (2022)

While ‘A Killer Paradox’ focuses on the intricate workings of a killer’s mind within a fictional narrative, ‘Through the Darkness’ takes a similar exploration rooted in reality. Unlike the former, this series is grounded in true events, drawing inspiration from the non-fictional accounts of Kwon Il-yong, Korea’s inaugural criminal profiler. Kim Nam-gil embodies the central character, Song Ha-young, whose remarkable ability to empathize with killers provides vital insights. Nam-gil’s portrayal poignantly captures the emotional strain endured by investigators striving for objectivity amidst harrowing circumstances. Developed by Lee Seul-gi and Kim Mi-joo, ‘Through the Darkness’ promises an encapsulating journey through the complexities of criminal psychology.

3. Connect (2022)

‘Connect,’ a South Korean series based on a webtoon of the same name, directed by Takashi Miike and written by Masaru Nakamura and Ha-dam, intertwines supernatural elements with a chilling thriller narrative. Jung Hae-in portrays Ha Dong-soo, an immortal humanoid seeking wholeness after losing an eye, with Go Kyung-pyo as Oh Jin-seop, the serial killer who received his eye, and Kim Hye-jun as Choi I-rang, a mysterious figure holding crucial secrets. Drawing parallels to ‘A Killer Paradox,’ ‘Connect’ highlights the consequences of connectivity between individuals through organ transplants, delving deep into moral dilemmas and human darkness. As Dong-soo hunts down the killer to reclaim his missing piece, the series navigates the perplexities of identity and redemption, resonating with the thematic depth of ‘A Killer Paradox.’

2. Dexter (2006-2013)

‘Dexter,’ created by James Manos Jr. and based on Jeff Lindsay’s novels, follows Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who leads a secret life as a vigilante serial killer targeting criminals. Jennifer Carpenter shines as Deb, not just Dexter’s sister but also his co-worker, while David Zayas brings Detective Batista to life, infusing layers and depth into the narrative. ‘Dexter’ intertwines suspense and moral ambiguity, mirroring ‘A Killer Paradox’ in its exploration of a protagonist with a dual identity and complex motives, both navigating the fine line between justice and vigilantism, offering viewers an intriguing journey into the psyche of those who seek retribution.

1. Mouse (2021)

‘Mouse’ is a must-watch crime thriller for fans of ‘A Killer Paradox’ due to its riveting exploration of moral ambiguity and psychological intricacies. Written by Choi Ran and directed by Choi Joon-bae and Kang Cheol-woo, ‘Mouse’ follows Jung Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi), a virtuous cop entangled with a vengeful detective, Go Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon), and a chilling psychopathic killer (Park Ju-hyun). The series, akin to ‘A Killer Paradox,’ delivers an intense cat-and-mouse narrative, probing the complexities of justice and human darkness. With unexpected twists and multidimensional characters, ‘Mouse’ captivates audiences, offering a thrilling and thought-provoking experience that resonates with the themes explored in ‘A Killer Paradox.’

