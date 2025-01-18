American Primeval: 10 Similar Shows You Should Watch

When a Western is a compelling blend of fictional and historical narratives, it automatically manages to capture a lot of eyeballs, and Netflix’s ‘American Primeval’ is no exception to this case. The Mark L. Smith creation centers upon the highly volatile and somewhat turbulent journey of a group of settlers and their interactions with both indigenous tribes and violent outlaws during the westward expansion, with a specific focus on the tragic Mountain Meadows Massacre of 1857. This is how the show blends real historical events with some elements of fiction to make it more engrossing.

Since its premiere, the Mark L. Smith creation has been received with open arms by fans and critics alike, who have thoroughly enjoyed the storyline covering the country’s violent westward expansion and the Mountain Meadows Massacre, thus causing a resurgence of Westerns. It is being celebrated for its highly nuanced yet entertaining storytelling, integration of powerful themes, and strong direction. It is methodical but never too obtuse to alienate the viewers. It is violent, but not senselessly. It wraps up neatly and makes the audience understand the enduring power that Westerns still hold, whether they are an hours-long movie or multiple shows. If you are a fan of the genre and have enjoyed watching these characters and their dynamics, then these shows like ‘American Primeval’ might also appeal to you.

10. Deadwood (2004-2006)

Created by David Milch, ‘Deadwood’ is a critically acclaimed Western drama show that follows the difficult life of a lawless mining camp in the late 1800s. The town of ‘Deadwood’ is a character in itself: it grows from a chaotic settlement to a structured town, and its characters grow with it. At the center of the show are Seth Bullock, a former marshal seeking a fresh start, Al Swearengen, the dynamic owner of the Gem Saloon, and Wild Bill Hickok, the legendary gunslinger.

The show masterfully explores themes of lawlessness, ambition, and survival, mirroring the raw and untamed spirit of ‘American Primeval.’ It offers a particularly unique watching experience because its depiction of frontier life has a great feel of authenticity. As the lives of the characters unravel in the narrative, we understand that life in the old West with extremely volatile dynamics is no child’s play. For those who are all about narratives of societal evolution despite tackling chaos, ‘Deadwood’ has to be an immersive TV-watching experience.

9. Godless (2017)

When you think about a western movie or a TV show, mostly gun-wielding horse-riding men with poisonous swagger come to your head. However, ‘Godless’ breaks this trope by having central woman characters lead the narrative. The Scott Frank creation is set in the 1880s, where we witness the town of La Belle in New Mexico. The most interesting aspect of this town is that it is predominantly inhabited by women. However, as it turns out, this is the aftermath of a mining disaster that claimed the lives of most male residents.

While these women were living in harmony in a very peaceful atmosphere, notorious outlaw Frank Griffin and his gang arrive, searching for Roy Goode, a former protégé turned adversary. Roy gets entangled with Alice Fletcher, a widow living on the outskirts of the city. As the danger of Frank and his accomplices looms over the town, the women come together to face this threat as a singularity. Its portrayal of a community striving for survival and justice resonates with the essence of ‘American Primeval.’ Apart from this, it is also lauded for having great cinematography combined with stunning performances that keep you hooked throughout.

8. The English (2022)

Created by Hugo Blick, ‘The English’ is a limited series that gives a different spin to the Western narrative. The story follows Cornelia Locke, an English aristocrat portrayed by Emily Blunt, who dips her toes into the American frontier. What drives her is the motive to seek revenge for her son’s death. Along her journey, she crosses paths with Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, and together, they face the challenging landscape filled with danger and prejudice.

The series infuses themes of vengeance and identity with cultural collision, and to explore them, it is set against the backdrop of the vast and unforgiving American West. Its rich storytelling and complex characters offer you a complex exploration of the era. This aligns with the thematic depth found in ‘American Primeval.’ For those interested in narratives that challenge traditional Western tropes, ‘The English’ presents a compelling and thought-provoking experience.

7. Outlander (2014-2025)

Developed by Ronald D. Moore and based on Diana Gabaldon’s acclaimed novel series of the same name, ‘Outlander’ is a series that blends three very different genres — drama, romance, and science fiction with near perfection. The story follows Claire Randall, a former British Army nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously transported back to 1743 Scotland. Now, she gets trapped in the Jacobite risings and forms a profound relationship with Jamie Fraser, a Highland warrior. The series is renowned for its meticulous historical detail, complex characters, and exploration of themes such as love, loyalty, and survival across different eras. While not a traditional Western, ‘Outlander’s’ depiction of historical struggles and personal resilience parallels the spirit of ‘American Primeval,’ and we get to experience an immersive journey through time and human experience.

6. The Son (2017-2019)

Based on Philipp Meyer’s Pulitzer Prize finalist 2013 novel of the same name, ‘The Son’ is a multigenerational saga that showcases the rise and fall of the McCullough family in Texas. Created by Philipp Meyer, Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman, the series focuses on Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan), who was kidnapped by Comanches as a child and later becomes a ruthless oil tycoon. The narrative jumps to and fro between Eli’s past and present, and while doing so, it explores the themes of survival, power, and the often brutal transformation of the American frontier. ‘The Son’ offers a gritty portrayal of ambition and legacy. It reflects on the harsh realities of the time, very much like ‘American Primeval.’ Its deep character study and historical context give it a distinct feel as to how familial connections in such a landscape alter completely.

5. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)

‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ created by Chad Feehan, is a Western drama that brings to light the remarkable true story of Bass Reeves, one of the first Black deputy US marshals west of the Mississippi River. It is an empowering Western set in the late 19th century, just like ‘American Primeval.’ The series stars David Oyelowo as Reeves, who escaped slavery and became a legendary lawman known for his impeccable record and his determined sense of justice. It sheds light on Reeves’ pursuit of outlaws and how he comes to terms with and fights the racial prejudices of the era. With its focus on a pioneering African American figure in the Old West, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ provides insights into often overlooked aspects of frontier history. This is akin to ‘American Primeval’s’ exploration of diverse narratives and the complexities of the human spirit in challenging times.

4. The Terror (2018-2019)

An anthology series created by David Kajganich, ‘The Terror’ combines historical events with supernatural horror to make it one of its kind. The first season is inspired by the true story of the British Royal Navy’s lost expedition to find the Arctic’s treacherous Northwest Passage. The crew of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror face not only brutal Arctic conditions but also an unknown force stalking them. There are elements of survival, fear, and the supernatural, which give the series a distinct feel and create a very tense and haunting atmosphere. While differing in setting, ‘The Terror’s’ exploration of human endurance against comprehensively stacked odds makes it interesting for the fans of ‘American Primeval.’

3. Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014)

Created by Kurt Sutter, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ is an intense crime drama that sheds light on the lives of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club in the fictional town of Charming, California. The story follows Jax Teller, the club’s vice president, as he wrestles with his loyalty to the group and his longing to create a better life for his family. Themes of brotherhood, betrayal, power struggles, and moral uncertainty are

prevalent throughout the series.

Although set in a modern-day world, its exploration of lawlessness, personal survival, and deep family connections mirrors the similar elements found in ‘American Primeval.’ With its gripping action sequences, complex characters, and emotional storytelling, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ is a must-watch for those who enjoy examining the human condition portrayed in chaos with underlying violence. The show’s raw narrative and unforgettable characters continue to leave a lasting impression.

2. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

Created by Terence Winter and with Martin Scorsese as an executive producer, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ is an engrossing historical drama set during the Prohibition era in Atlantic City. The series tells the story of Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, a shrewd and ambitious politician walking the tightrope between legitimate power and organized crime. With a richly layered narrative, the show explores themes of ambition, loyalty, and the corrupting effects of power. Its complex characters and attention to period-specific detail align closely with the themes of survival and resilience found in ‘American Primeval.’ Featuring standout performances, especially from Steve Buscemi as Nucky, and a meticulously recreated historical backdrop, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ is an excellent choice for fans of sophisticated, morally complex dramas like the Mark L. Smith creation.

1. Taboo (2017)

Created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and Chips Hardy, ‘Taboo’ is a dark, atmospheric drama set in 1814 London. It is powered by a magnetic performance by Tom Hardy as James Delaney, a mysterious figure who returns to England after years abroad to reclaim his late father’s shipping empire. However, his journey is filled with obstacles as he encounters corruption, betrayal, and conspiracies involving the East India Company and the Crown. The series tackles themes of vengeance, survival, and moral dilemmas tied to ambition, much like ‘American Primeval.’ Its moody atmosphere, competent storytelling, and Hardy’s commanding portrayal make for a riveting watch for fans of dark, character-driven dramas. With its unflinching look at power, greed, and an ever-changing historical setting, the series offers an unforgettable and immersive experience.

