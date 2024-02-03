Mr. and Mrs. Smith: 8 Similar Shows You Cannot Miss

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ is a spy comedy series inspired by the eponymous 2005 film and revolves around two individuals who find themselves thrust into the world of espionage. It is driven by compelling performances by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith, respectively, as they embark on thrilling missions while navigating the complexities of their fake marriage. The series is packed with equal doses of action, humor, and intrigue as the duo juggles their new identities with the demands of their spy agency.

Joined by a talented ensemble including Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sarah Paulson, it offers a fresh take on the classic spy genre. Dive into the captivating realm of espionage and witty banter with shows like ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ that offer dynamic duos, undercover missions, and ingeniously crafted plots for those seeking unquenchable thrills.

8. La Femme Nikita (1997-2001)

‘La Femme Nikita,’ the television series (inspired by the French film ‘Nikita’ by Luc Besson), created by Joel Surnow and starring Peta Wilson, follows the story of Nikita, a young woman who is wrongly convicted and forced to work as an operative for a secret government agency known as Section One. Similar to ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ the show dives into the complexities of leading a double life, with Nikita balancing her duties as a covert operative while maintaining her humanity and personal relationships. Both series share themes of espionage, deception, and the challenges of maintaining a facade while navigating the dangerous world of spies.

7. Covert Affairs (2010-2014)

In ‘Covert Affairs,’ created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, Piper Perabo stars as Annie Walker, a CIA trainee unexpectedly promoted to field operative status. The series explores Annie’s journey as she navigates the world of espionage, juggling dangerous missions with her personal life. Unlike the married spies in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ Annie operates solo, but both shows share the theme of undercover work and the challenges of maintaining relationships amidst the demands of the spy world. ‘Covert Affairs’ offers a fresh perspective on the genre, focusing on a young and ambitious agent finding her footing in a high-stakes environment.

6. Whiskey Cavalier (2019)

In ‘Whiskey Cavalier,’ an action-packed series created by David Hemingson, Scott Foley portrays FBI agent Will Chase, codenamed ‘Whiskey Cavalier,’ who teams up with Lauren Cohan’s CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge. The show brings a lighthearted touch to the spy genre, blending humor and romance with intense espionage missions. While the protagonists in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ are a married couple, ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ explores the dynamic of an FBI-CIA partnership with banter, chemistry, and witty repartee. Both shows share a penchant for balancing action and humor, offering audiences an engaging mix of adventure, camaraderie, and undercover intrigue.

5. K.C. Undercover (2015-2018)

‘K.C. Undercover,’ created by Corinne Marshall, features Zendaya as K.C. Cooper, a high school math genius recruited by her parents (Tammy Townsend and Kadeem Hardison) as a secret agent for ‘The Organization.’ The show explores K.C.’s adventures balancing teenage life with undercover missions. Drawing parallels to ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ both involve young protagonists engaged in espionage with familial ties. While ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ emphasizes a married couple’s dynamic, ‘K.C. Undercover’ offers a family-centric twist, combining action and humor as K.C. juggles teenage challenges with her undercover responsibilities, making it a family-friendly counterpart to the spy genre.

4. Burn Notice (2007-2013)

‘Burn Notice’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ share thematic similarities in their portrayal of individuals navigating a covert lifestyle. In ‘Burn Notice,’ created by Matt Nix, Jeffrey Donovan stars as Michael Westen, a spy who receives a “burn notice,” rendering him blacklisted. Similar to the undercover premise of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ Michael must adapt to a new life while utilizing his espionage skills. The series, rich in action and humor, explores Michael’s attempts to uncover the truth behind his burn notice with the help of his friends, including Fiona Glenanne (Gabrielle Anwar), creating a parallel to the espionage elements found in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith.’

3. Alias (2001-2006)

In both ‘Alias’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ a striking parallel unfolds through the intricate dance between deception and espionage. ‘Alias,’ crafted by J.J. Abrams, stars Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent balancing her secret life with familial ties. Unlike the married duo in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ Sydney navigates a web of mysteries and betrayals within the secretive world of SD-6. The series weaves a complex narrative, where Sydney’s quest for truth mirrors the suspense and intrigue found in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith.’ As she grapples with her dual identity, ‘Alias’ introduces viewers to a convincing and dynamic spy drama, offering a unique perspective within the genre.

2. Chuck (2007-2012)

In the realm of ‘Chuck’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ a distinctive commonality emerges as both narratives intertwine humor with the unexpected world of espionage. ‘Chuck,’ envisioned by creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, introduces Zachary Levi as Chuck Bartowski, an ordinary tech expert turned accidental spy. In contrast to the married spies in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ Chuck’s journey is marked by comedic twists as he grapples with newfound abilities and secret missions. The series not only explores the challenges of maintaining a double life but also injects a lighthearted tone into the spy genre, providing a fresh and entertaining take that sets it apart.

1. The Americans (2013-2018)

‘The Americans’ stands out as a must-watch for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ enthusiasts due to its riveting exploration of espionage within a married couple, albeit in a more serious and intricate context. Created by Joe Weisberg, the series follows Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), Soviet spies posing as a typical American couple during the Cold War. The show delves into the complexities of their double lives, balancing domesticity with high-stakes covert operations. The intense character dynamics and morally nuanced storytelling in ‘The Americans’ parallel the espionage themes in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ providing a compelling and thought-provoking viewing experience.

