10 Kids Shows Like Ms Rachel on Netflix (July 2025)

First created by Rachel Griffin-Accurso for YouTube, ‘Ms. Rachel’ is an educational program for children in preschool. It helps them learn the alphabet, numbers, words, and other related concepts through songs, games, and activities, hosted by the creator herself. With subtitles in more than 30 languages, the series acts as an important educational aid for youngsters as well as their teachers. The series has been airing on Netflix Jr since 2025, bringing the creator to the streaming platform. If you’re in search of more shows similar to ‘Ms. Rachel’ to stream on Netflix, the following list is a great place to start.

10. Octonauts: Above & Beyond (2021-)

Based on the characters created by Vicki Wong and Michael C. Murphy for Meomi, ‘Octonauts: Above & Beyond’ is a spinoff of the original ‘Octonauts,’ created by Silvergate Media and Mainframe Studios for Netflix. The animated show follows a group of anthropomorphic animals working from Octopod, an undersea base packed with advanced gadgets and a fleet of aquatic vehicles. With the help of newly recruited Octo agents from around the world, the group seeks to help out other animals in need. You can watch the show that teaches valuable lessons about teamwork and friendship here.

9. Gabby’s Dollhouse (2021-)

Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ is about the titular character (Laila Lockhart Kraner), who owns a magic headband that allows her to enter the animated world of her dollhouse. A host of her favorite cats, such as Pandy Paws (Tucker Chandler, Logan Bailey), DJ Catnip (Eduardo Franco), and Baby Box (Maggie Lowe), accompany her as Gabby goes on wonderful new adventures on every episode. Aiming to introduce children to fantasy and worldbuilding, you can stream the show on Netflix.

8. StoryBots: Answer Time (2022-)

Helmed by Evan Spiridellis and Gregg Spiridellis, ‘StoryBots: Answer Time’ follows characters Beep, Bing, Bang, Boop, and Bo as they go on adventures in their animated world, looking for answers to questions that children often have. The exciting premise of the show allows preschoolers to have their doubts answered, as well as learn new information about various subjects outside classrooms, in animated modules packaged as entertainment. Complex ideas are simplified into bite-sized explanations, allowing kids and curious grown-ups to have a better idea of the world around them. Stream the show that follows through on the inquisitiveness of ‘Ms. Rachel’ on Netflix.

7. Ada Twist, Scientist (2021-2023)

Based on the book series of the same name by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts, ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ follows the titular character, a young girl who loves to perform scientific experiments at her home lab. She is accompanied by her best friends, young architect Iggy Peck and young engineer Rosie Revere. Amanda Christine and Kaya Jackson lend their voice to the lead character, while the other two are voiced by Nicholas Crovetti and Candace Kozak, respectively. You can stream the show that tries to inculcate the spirit of scientific enquiry among children here.

6. Numberblocks (2017-2025)

The animated series ‘Numberblocks’ by Joe Elliot focuses on teaching preschool children mathematics in a fun and easily approachable manner. Using animated living blocks that represent numbers and live on a planet called Numberland, the show helps children learn how to count and introduces them to bigger, related mathematical concepts. You can watch the series that aids learning similar to ‘Ms. Rachel’ here.

5. Little Baby Bum: Music Time (2023-)

Originally created by Cannis and Derek Holder, ‘Little Baby Bum: Music Time’ is set in a fun and magical music school run by the whimsical Timberly Wimberly. Mia, Max, and their fellow classmates get to go on wonderful adventures exploring sounds and rhythms, as well as musical instruments. The characters in the show encourage their target audience of preschoolers to sing and dance along with them, connecting sound, mood and movement. You can stream the show on Netflix.

4. Word Party (2016-2021)

‘Word Party,’ also known as ‘Jim Henson’s Word Party,’ was created by Alex Rockwell and follows four animated baby animals, a wallaby, a cheetah, an elephant, and a panda, attempting to teach children new words by singing, dancing, and playing. Later, they also begin to take care of a Mandarin-speaking baby tortoise, teaching her new words as well. As new words are introduced and practised, the achievements are celebrated with the titular “Word Party.” Watch the educational show on Netflix.

3. CoComelon Lane (2023-)

‘CoComelon Lane’ by Guy Toubes and Brandon Violette revolves around JJ, a cheerful kid living on the titular lane with his friends. They share new experiences together, such as riding a bus for the first time, going to a friend’s house, visiting the dentist, or taking care of a pet. The moments are relatable for all, and JJ and his friends try to make it more fun by singing and dancing, and calling upon the audience to join them. Like ‘Ms. Rachel,’ the children’s series originally began on YouTube before arriving on Netflix as a new series.

2. Meekah (2022-)

Created by Moonbug Entertainment, ‘Meekah’ is a spin-off of the YouTube-turned-Netflix show Blippi, where the titular character takes children through the wondrous world of science and nature. Kaitlin Becker and Cashae Monya play the titular character, introducing children to slightly advanced concepts such as magnetism, soap bubble science, as well as pizza making. Similar to ‘Ms. Rachel,’ ‘Meekah’ ensures that children are having fun while learning. You can stream the show here.

1. Blippi (2014-)

From the mind of Stevin John, ‘Blippi’ is a spirited character who takes children on exciting adventures on farms, museums, theme parks, and everywhere in between. Keeping them entertained with his special silly dancing, Blippi introduces kids to new concepts and experiences virtually, helping them prepare for when they will face the situation in real life. Much like ‘Ms. Rachel,’ the show began on YouTube before becoming available on Netflix. Both Ms. Rachel and Blippi are sunshine in bottles, with their happy demeanors and fun personalities keeping children interested in learning new things. You can stream the show here.

