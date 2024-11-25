10 Animated Movies Like Spellbound You Must See

Netflix’s animated fantasy film ‘Spellbound’ tells the story of Princess Ellian, a vibrant girl in the magical realm of Lumbria, whose life is upended after her parents are turned into monsters. Subsequently, the young protagonist has to embark on an adventure to find a cure for them and learn the reason behind their transformation. The Vicky Jenson directorial blends themes of family and magic with a healthy dose of imagination and wonder to keep the story light-hearted but also pulsing with excitement. The drama is elevated even further through musical renditions that add style and panache to the mix. Thus, we have curated a list of animated films like ‘Spellbound’ that capture the same enthralling blend of stunning artistry and heartfelt themes worth diving into.

10. Strange World (2022)

‘Strange World’ tells the story of a legendary explorer family named the Clades. The film centers on Searcher Clade, a farmer who decidedly ignores his family’s calling and embraces a more sedentary lifestyle, which frustrates his son, Ethan, who dreams of a more adventurous and bold lifestyle. The latter gets his opportunity when a dangerous ecological threat looms over the horizon, forcing the father and son duo to dive into a subterranean world full of intrigue and excitement.

Although different in their specific context, the shared identity between ‘Strange World’ and ‘Spellbound’ comes through their adherence to familial themes set against the backdrop of a mythical and magical realm brimming with wonder and jaw-dropping visuals. The contrasting factors are reminiscent of the Netflix film and also aid in the heartfelt message revolving around one’s identity, understanding, and braving the unknown to fight for something meaningful.

9. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, ‘The Princess and the Frog’ uncovers a charming tale of romance and fantasy in 1920s New Orleans. The movie follows Tiana, a young woman with high-flying aspirations to open her own restaurant. However, her dreams are abruptly ended when she is transformed into a frog after encountering a young prince named Naveen, who mistakes her for royalty. Their magical kiss sets Tiana on a downward spiral, where she has to find a way to cure both her and Naveen before the vile Dr. Facilier conjures more distractions.

If you enjoyed ‘Spellbound,’ particularly its magical themes of transformation, then ‘The Princess and the Frog draws upon those same body transformation elements that make both stories exciting and wild in scope. Both Tiana and Ellian are vivacious and resolute protagonists who have to be the unlikely hero in a world brimming with dark forces. Both movies intermittently break up their pacing with musical forays that are tied to the narrative and help bring out the heartfelt emotions, adding a more profound sense of connectivity to the drama at its heart.

8. Turning Red (2022)

In a similar fashion to ‘Spellbound,’ ‘Turning Red‘ is a coming-of-age fantasy film with body transformation at its heart. The protagonist, Meilin Lee, is a young girl on the cusp of adolescent problems, which become exacerbated after she discovers the ability to transform into a giant red panda anytime she feels powerful emotions. When she realizes that it is a hereditary curse, the film dives into a variety of family themes tied together poignantly by the stunning visuals and the emotional core at the heart of the Domee Shi directorial. Viewers of ‘Spellbound’ are certain to identify with these central aspects of the story, which also mirror many of Ellian’s existential problems with her own parents and the growing pains of confronting adult issues as a child.

7. The Book of Life (2014)

In the animated fantasy movie ‘The Book of Life,’ Manolo, a young man who aspires to fulfill his musical dreams, embarks on a magical quest through the Land of the Living, the Land of the Remembered, and the Land of the Forgotten. The Jorge R. Gutierrez directorial explores themes of family, personal responsibility, identity, and love. While Manolo’s journey is largely to prove his love for Maria, it is similar in nature to Ellian’s own quest. The two characters have to navigate their magical realities and find the emotional core of their story through their complex and unending travels.

6. Abominable (2019)

‘Abominable‘ is an animated fantasy adventure film about a young girl’s whimsical encounter with a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building. Written and directed by Jill Culton, the movie follows Yi, a resourceful teenager whose life is upended following the discovery of a young, abominable snowman on her apartment roof. After she names it Everest, she decides to help him return to his home on Mount Everest, a journey on which they are accompanied by her friends Jin and Peng.

The parallels between Yi and Ellian’s quest are not just limited to their bravery and determination. In fact, both movies highlight their protagonist leaving home and embarking on a magic-filled adventure where they extend a hand of friendship and optimism to their so-called monster companion. Through this special bond, the movie manages to alight upon a number of heartwarming themes that are present throughout ‘Spellbound.’ However, here, the snow-covered landscapes of China offer a different experience that is just as awe-inspiring and emotional.

5. Encanto (2021)

Helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the magical animated film ‘Encanto‘ revolves around Mirabel Madrigal, a young teenage girl in a family of uniquely gifted individuals. As she is the only one without any magical abilities, Mirabel is self-conscious about her worth. However, when she realizes that the Madrigal’s power is waning, she has to leave her house and find the cause behind the fading magic and, hopefully, put a stop to it before anything disastrous happens.

Viewers of ‘Spellbound’ are sure to recognize the identical nature of the premise in both films, albeit drawn in a vastly different context. Mirabel and Ellian have to surmount a multitude of dangers on their own while trying to realize their potential in a story where family and magic play an intrinsic role in their development. The catchy tunes are also another way the two films create a sense of levity, humor, and upliftment while also elevating the central drama.

4. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

‘Raya and the Last Dragon‘ is a fantasy action movie centered on a young warrior named Raya who sets out on an adventure to unite humans and dragons. Like ‘Spellbound,’ the Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directorial is set in a fantasy land known as Kumandra, whose harmony is threatened after the return of the Druun, an ancient nemesis of dragons and humans. Subsequently, the narrative follows Raya as she tries to heal her kingdom, mirroring Ellian’s journey to reunite her split kingdom and restore her parents to their original form. Both movies are reflective of the rousing themes at their heart, mainly highlighting the power of the individual in mending a broken world.

3. The Secret of Kells (2009)

Directed by Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey, ‘The Secret of Kells’ follows a young boy named Brendan from 9th century Ireland. Having lived most of his life in a remote abbey run by his uncle, Brendan’s life is changed when reputed illuminator Aidan stops by the abbey with his secret manuscript in tow. Drawn to its allure, the young boy becomes entangled in a massive adventure that throws him into the deep end, leaving him to complete the Book of Kells to save his people. The weighty responsibility thrust on Brendan’s shoulders is akin to Ellian’s duties as princess of her lands. The ‘Secret of Kells’ and ‘Spellbound’ incisively outline the deeply human complexities lurking underneath a seemingly whimsical and magical environment, allowing stunning visuals and multi-colored hues to reflect its grey themes.

2. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Set against the backdrop of feudal Japan, ‘Kubo and the Two Strings‘ follows a gifted young boy named Kubo, whose magical origami skills accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past. Subsequently, he has to set out on a thrilling quest to locate his father’s armor and use it against the dark forces after him. Fans of ‘Spellbound’ are likely to be enthralled by the stop-motion animation in the Travis Knight directorial, which delves into the same coming-of-age themes as the Netflix movie. Through Kubo, a variety of parallels are drawn to Ellian’s journey, namely challenges with family, magic, and overcoming obstacles that are far bigger than a person’s ordinary capabilities.

1. Wolfwalkers (2020)

The animated adventure fantasy film ‘Wolfwalkers‘ tells the story of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young girl who arrives in Ireland in the middle of a troubling period of superstition and magic. Under her father’s tutelage, Robyn embarks on a quest to hunt down the dangerous wolf packs in and around their town. However, things get complicated when the protagonist befriends a young girl named Mebh from a mysterious tribe of “wolfwalkers” – humans who can transform into wolves.

Under the direction of Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, the Irish folklore drama delves into an enchanting world not dissimilar to Lumbria in ‘Spellbound.’ The stakes in both stories are heightened through a young fledgling protagonist whose coming-of-age journey pits them against various forces. However, what ‘Wolfwalkers’ does so well is craft a rousing epic narrative that captures several universal themes that will captivate viewers of all ages.

