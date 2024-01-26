7 Animated Movies Similar to Kubo and the Two Strings

Directed by Travis Knight, ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ is a visually stunning stop-motion animated film that weaves an enchanting tale of magic and adventure. Released in 2016, the film follows the journey of Kubo, a young boy with a gift for storytelling and magical abilities. Voiced by Art Parkinson, Kubo embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of his family’s past and confront the vengeful Moon King. The voice cast also includes Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, and Rooney Mara. Renowned for its breathtaking animation, heartfelt storytelling, and a captivating blend of Japanese folklore and original narrative, ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ stands as a cinematic masterpiece that appeals to audiences of all ages. If your thirst for animated adventures hasn’t been quenched, here are 7 movies like ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ you should check out.

7. Luca (2021)

In ‘Luca’ and ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ directors Enrico Casarosa and Travis Knight guide audiences through diverse yet equally captivating explorations of existence. While ‘Luca’ and ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ differ in animation style, both films share a theme of personal discovery and the magic that unfolds during adventurous journeys.’ Luca’ features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Emma Berman, delivering a poignant tale that, like ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ celebrates the beauty and magic inherent in the human experience.

6. The Lorax (2012)

Venturing beyond the enchantment of ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ ‘The Lorax’ beckons with a poignant environmental tale brought to life by director Chris Renaud. This animated treasure transforms Dr. Seuss’s narrative into a visual spectacle, where the vibrant world of Thneedville is beautifully contrasted with the Once-ler’s cautionary tale. Zac Efron lends his voice to Ted, the curious protagonist, on a quest to understand the Lorax’s story, voiced by Danny DeVito. With its striking visuals and a blend of whimsy and ecological consciousness, ‘The Lorax’ complements the imaginative charm of ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ offering an animated journey that transcends entertainment to convey a powerful message.

5. Coraline (2009)

For aficionados entranced by the enchantment of ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ the stop-motion wonder ‘Coraline‘ beckons with a different shade of magic. Directed by Henry Selick, the film weaves a dark fantasy, inviting viewers into the eerie world of Coraline Jones. Both films share the artistry of stop-motion animation and delve into the realms of familial discovery. In ‘Coraline,’ the titular character’s journey taps into the uncanny and mysterious, echoing Kubo’s quest for identity. As Neil Gaiman’s narrative unfolds with a haunting allure, ‘Coraline’ stands as a bewitching companion for those who crave the whimsically macabre after the spell of ‘Kubo and the Two Strings.’

4. Onward (2020)

Directed by Dan Scanlon, ‘Onward‘ is a heartfelt Pixar animation set in a suburban fantasy world. The film follows elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, on a quest to bring their late father back to life for one day. With a blend of humor and emotional depth, “Onward” explores themes of family and self-discovery. In a parallel to ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ both films use fantastical settings to tell poignant stories of familial bonds and personal growth, captivating audiences with their magical narratives and visually captivating animation.

3. The Book of Life (2014)

Venture into the vibrant tapestry of ‘The Book of Life,’ directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez, a visually stunning animated gem that beckons with a celebration of Mexican folklore. The film unfolds as a colorful journey following Manolo, voiced by Diego Luna, torn between love and tradition. With a distinctive visual style and a soundtrack that enchants, ‘The Book of Life’ shares thematic resonance with ‘Kubo and the Two Strings.’ Both films explore the rich tapestry of cultural mythology, infusing their narratives with a universal charm that transcends borders, making them essential watches for those seeking animated tales intricately woven with emotion and tradition.

2. Inside Out (2015)

Embark on a captivating exploration of emotions with ‘Inside Out,’ directed by Pete Docter, a Pixar marvel that invites viewers into the intricate landscape of a young girl’s mind. The film personifies emotions as characters navigate the challenges of adolescence. With a poignant narrative and a stellar voice cast, including Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith, ‘Inside Out’ mirrors the emotional depth found in ‘Kubo and the Two Strings.’ Both films blend animation with profound storytelling, offering audiences a kaleidoscope of feelings and experiences. While ‘Kubo’ ventures into magical realms, ‘Inside Out’ taps into the complexity of human emotions, making them complementary cinematic treasures.

1. Coco (2017)

For fans bewitched by ‘Kubo and the Two Strings,’ ‘Coco’ is a must-see symphony of vibrant visuals and heart-tugging narrative. Director Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina craft a mesmerizing Day of the Dead tale, mirroring Kubo’s quest for identity through Miguel’s journey. The films share a thematic dance, exploring family ties and the magic embedded in memory. With an emotive voice cast including Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal, ‘Coco’ unfolds as a vibrant celebration of life, inviting viewers into a world where the essence of ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ finds new resonance’ The voice cast includes Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, and Benjamin Bratt, contributing to the film’s charm and emotional impact.

