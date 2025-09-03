11 Best Shows Like Suits on Netflix Right Now

Created by Aaron Korsh, the legal drama series ‘Suits’ follows the lives of the members of a law firm in New York. It chronicles the saga of Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a non-lawyer, who gets the opportunity to work for the law firm where Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is a major player. The cast also includes Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, and Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, who play important roles in the show. The nucleus of the show lies in its portrayal of the politics between the main characters, their legal beliefs and experiences, and their wins and losses. As they explore the world of law, they also deal with personal feelings that play a major role in the narrative. If the legal angles, characters, relationships, and the visual flavor of the story entertained you, these shows, similar to ‘Suits,’ streaming on Netflix, will keep you intrigued.

11. The Trial (2019)

Created by Alessandro Fabbri, Netflix’s Italian legal crime drama ‘The Trial’ or ‘Il processo’ follows the lives of a prosecutor named Elena Guerra (Vittoria Puccini), a defendant named Linda Monaco (Camilla Filippi), and a lawyer named Ruggero Barone (Francesco Scianna), whose lives get intertwined due to a murder case involving the death of a teenage girl. With differing objectives, the three main characters find themselves facing challenges that threaten to upend their lives and tarnish their images. Akin to the world of ‘Suits,’ it delves into the intrigues of the legal world, while also dealing with the personal issues of lawyers. The drama can be viewed here.

10. Divorce Attorney Shin (2023)

The Korean legal drama series ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ or ‘Sinseonghan, ihon’ is based on the webtoon named ‘Sacred Divorce’ by Kang Tae-kyung. Written by Yoo Yeong-ah, it is directed by Lee Jae-hoon and Lim Jun-hyuk. The show follows the life of a lawyer named Shin Sung-han (Cho Seung-woo), who navigates the world of marriage and divorce, while also dealing with the complexities of his personal life, which includes his friendship with Jang Hyeong-geun (Kim Sung Kyun) and a tragedy. Despite the challenges, the protagonist relentlessly tries to win his cases for the sake of his clients. The narrative resembles ‘Suits’ and the equations between its characters. Both shows feature driven protagonists who make tough decisions in order to win their cases. Despite differences in the plot, the stories are spiritually and thematically connected due to their exploration of the complex lives of lawyers. The Korean series can be enjoyed here.

9. 99.9: Criminal Lawyer (2016-)

The Japanese legal drama ‘99.9: Criminal Lawyer’ or ‘99.9 Keiji Senmon Bengoshi’ follows a group of lawyers who must use their skills and legal expertise in the complex legal arena of the country, which has a very high conviction rate for the accused. In this challenging scenario, the lawyers try their best to find loopholes or missing pieces that might help their clients walk free. The team consists of Atsuhiro Sada (Teruyuki Kagawa) and others whose legal skills are constantly challenged. The show is written by Manabu Uda and directed by Hisashi Kimura, Fuminori Kaneko, and Shingo Okamoto. Akin to ‘Suits,’ it deals with group dynamics between lawyers and also the intricacies of winning difficult cases. Both stories contain characters who try to find loopholes or gaps in the system that might help their clients. The drama can be witnessed on Netflix.

8. Juvenile Justice (2022)

‘Juvenile Justice’ or ‘Sonyeon simpan is Netflix’s legal drama series that delves into themes of legal complexities and justice intricately. It follows Judge Shim Eun-seok (Kim Hye-soo), who is known for her strict approach towards accused juvenile defendants. Her prejudice makes it challenging for her to remain impartial in cases involving young individuals. Created by Hong Jong-chan and Kim Min-suk, the series follows her complex character arc as she must learn to evolve past her personal feelings and deliver justice more rationally. While ‘Suits’ deals with the lives of lawyers, the Korean series deals with the other side of the story, which looks at how difficult it is for judges to make decisions. Despite their differing plots, the stories are connected due to their commentaries on the workings of the legal system and the lives of the people involved. The show can be streamed here.

7. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, AMC’s crime drama series ‘Better Call Saul’ is set in the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe, and narrates the past of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who became infamously known as Saul Goodman. It navigates his journey from a small-time lawyer to a ruthless man who defends criminals. His relationships with his colleagues, his involvement with criminals, and his legal skills are explored in the show in all their complexities. Despite being set in a different kind of world compared to ‘Suits,’ it deals with the morality of lawyers and what they can do to win cases. Both shows feature characters who have to make tough choices in order to succeed in their careers as lawyers. Saul’s journey can be traced here.

6. Law School (2021-)

The Korean crime legal drama series ‘Law School’ or ‘Roseukul’ follows the lives of a group of students in a law school called the Hankuk University Law School. When Professor Yang Jong-hoon (Kim Myung-min) is suspected of murdering a fellow professor at the University, his students, who hold him in high regard, try to prove his innocence. Created by JTB, the show delves into the bonding between teachers and students, while also dealing with legal complexities. On the lines of ‘Suits,’ it deals with the world of law and the various possibilities it offers. Characters in both stories have to face tough situations that will test their legal expertise and their personalities. The student-teacher drama is available on Netflix.

5. Maamla Legal Hai (2024-)

Created by Sameer Saxena, Netflix’s Indian legal comedy drama series ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ deals with a group of lawyers headed by Visheshwar D. Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), who try to prove themselves in the court, while also dealing with hilarious troubles in their personal lives. In the region of Patparganj, they face the trials and tribulations of the Indian justice system and its politics. Similar to the world of ‘Suits,’ it deals with the group dynamics of a team of lawyers, their ups and downs, and also their complex relationships with each other. Both shows feature characters that aim to reach greater heights in their careers, while also dealing with unexpected challenges. The dramedy can be watched here.

4. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

The Korean legal drama series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ or ‘Isanghan byeonhosa Woo Young-woo’ is a tale of achievement and skills that navigates the journey of a lawyer named Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin). Being a woman on the autism spectrum, the protagonist chases her dreams while also facing the complexities of Korea’s legal system. Fueled by her passion and genius, the main character faces innumerable challenges that teach her tough life lessons as she grows in her career. Written by Moon Ji-won and directed by Yu In-sik, the narrative deals with the world of law in ways similar to ‘Suits’ and its characters. Both shows feature ambitious characters battling difficult odds to achieve their dreams. Woo’s journey can be witnessed on Netflix.

3. Beyond the Bar (2025)

Netflix’s Korean legal drama series ‘Beyond the Bar’ or ‘Eseukwaieo: byeonhosareul kkumkkuneun byeonhosadeul’ is created by Kim Jae Hong and Hyun-Mi Park. It chronicles the journey of a young lawyer named Kang Hyo-min (Jung Chae-yeon) and the challenges she faces as an amateur in the legal world. In her arduous adventure, she crosses paths with another lawyer named Yun Seok Un (Lee Jin-wook), who supports and tests her in his own ways. Just like ‘Suits,’ it deals with the complex relationships between lawyers, office politics, the role of women in the legal field, and the growth of amateur lawyers. Both shows feature characters driven by similar passions and dreams. The show can be enjoyed here.

2. The Lincoln Lawyer (2022-)

Netflix’s legal drama series ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is created by David E. Kelley and based on the novel ‘The Brass Verdict’ by Michael Connelly. It navigates the life of a lawyer named Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who hustles in the complex legal world of Los Angeles, while also dealing with the trials and tribulations of his personal life. The down-on-his-luck lawyer gets embroiled in cases that threaten to endanger his career and his relationship with his loved ones. Set in the brutal world of America’s legal system, it shares similarities with ‘Suits’ and the kind of challenges that are experienced by its characters. Both stories involve the complex intertwining of the professional and personal lives of lawyers. Mickey’s life can be watched on Netflix.

1. Partner Track (2022)

Based on the novel ‘The Partner Track’ by Helen Wan, ‘Partner Track’ is Netflix’s legal drama series created by Georgia Lee. It revolves around the experiences of a lawyer named Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), who must battle against the challenges thrown at her by the world of law, as she hopes to make a name for herself. Being a young lawyer in the field, she goes through emotional ups and downs as she also tries to balance her dynamics with the people at her law firm. Akin to ‘Suits,’ it deals with group dynamics in a law firm and also explores the kind of competition that exists in the legal field. Both stories feature highly ambitious characters who meet unexpected challenges in their pursuit of greatness. Ingrid’s journey can be witnessed here.

