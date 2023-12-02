8 Thrilling Korean Shows Like Sweet Home You Must See

‘Sweet Home‘ is a South Korean horror drama based on the webtoon of the same name. The series, released in 2020, follows the character Cha Hyun-soo, portrayed by Song Kang, as he grapples with a nightmarish scenario where people turn into monstrous creatures driven by their deepest desires. Seeking refuge in an apartment complex, a diverse group of survivors navigates not only the external horrors but also the internal conflicts that arise in the face of existential threats.

The show’s success lies in its compelling storytelling, seamlessly blending horror, thriller, and drama genres. The well-executed special effects contribute to the eerie ambiance, bringing to life the terrifying transformations of the characters. As ‘Sweet Home’ unfolds, it becomes a captivating exploration of survival, morality, and the complex nature of humanity in the midst of a supernatural apocalypse. The series stands out not only for its intense and unpredictable narrative but also for its skillful character development, making it a must-watch for those craving a unique and thought-provoking viewing experience in the world of Korean dramas. Here are 8 more shows like ‘Sweet Home’ you should add to your watchlist.

8. The Uncanny Counter (2020-2023)

‘The Uncanny Counter’ follows a team of demon hunters with extraordinary abilities who disguise themselves as noodle restaurant staff. Adapted from the webtoon ‘Amazing Rumor’ by Jang Yi, this supernatural drama is directed by Yoo Sun-dong and features an ensemble cast including Jo Byeong-gyu, Kim Se-jeong, Yoo Joon-sang, and Yeom Hye-ran. Similar to ‘Sweet Home,’ it skillfully combines action, humor, and drama, delivering a unique blend of supernatural elements and character-driven storytelling. Both shows share a common thread in exploring the coexistence of the extraordinary and the ordinary in the lives of their characters amidst supernatural threats.

7. Possessed (2019)

‘Possessed’ is a horror-drama series that intertwines crime with supernatural elements. Directed by Choi Do-hoon, the show revolves around a detective and a psychic medium investigating a series of gruesome murders with paranormal connections. Starring Song Sae-byeok and Go Joon-hee, the series delves into themes of possession and the thin line between the living and the dead. Adapted from the 2017 OCN webcomic ‘Possession,’ the gripping narrative and intense character dynamics draw parallels to ‘Sweet Home.’ Both shows masterfully blend horror and crime genres, creating a riveting exploration of the supernatural within the realm of human experiences.

6. Search (2020)

‘Search’ is a military thriller that adds a unique twist to the genre by introducing mysterious creatures. Created by Goo Mo and Go Myung-joo, the series follows a special search party navigating a high-risk area. Starring Jang Dong-yoon and Krystal Jung, the show blends suspense and action as the team encounters unknown threats. While ‘Sweet Home’ explores supernatural horrors in an urban setting, ‘Search’ combines military tension with mysterious creatures in a confined environment. Both series captivate audiences with their suspenseful narratives, showcasing South Korea’s ability to seamlessly integrate diverse genres into catchy television experiences.

5. Save Me (2017)

‘Save Me’ and ‘Sweet Home’ intersect in their exploration of the human psyche under duress. Both South Korean series taps into the darker aspects of human nature, whether it’s the psychological toll of facing a manipulative cult in ‘Save Me’ or the existential threat of monstrous transformations in ‘Sweet Home.’ Directed by Kim Sung-soo, ‘Save Me,’ based on the webtoon ‘Out of the World’ by Jo Geum-san, premiered in 2017, featuring stellar performances from Seo Ye-ji, Ok Taec-yeon, and Woo Do-hwan. The series unfolds as a group of friends confronts a religious cult, unraveling a suspenseful narrative that explores vulnerability, faith, and the complex interplay of societal pressures.

4. Train (2020)

‘Train’ and ‘Sweet Home’ converge in their inventive narrative structures and exploration of parallel realities. In ‘Train,’ a South Korean sci-fi thriller directed by Ryu Seung-jin, the story follows a detective as he discovers a mysterious train connecting two alternate universes. Much like ‘Sweet Home,’ the series delves into high-stakes situations, adding a sci-fi twist. ‘Train’ stars Yoon Shi-yoon and Kyung Soo-jin, presenting a gripping tale of crime, revenge, and the blurred lines between different dimensions. The parallels between the shows lie in their skillful blend of suspense and speculative elements, offering viewers a unique and engaging experience within the Korean drama landscape.

3. The Guest (2018)

For aficionados of the macabre and the mystical in ‘Sweet Home,’ the sinister allure of ‘The Guest’ beckons with a unique cocktail of supernatural intrigue and gritty crime drama. Directed by Kim Hong-sun, this series thrusts viewers into a world where a psychic, a priest, and a detective grapple with malevolent forces. Kim Dong-wook, Kim Jae-wook, and Jung Eun-chae deliver compelling performances, weaving a chilling tale of demonic encounters and unresolved mysteries. ‘The Guest’ stands as a haunting mosaic, offering a distinct flavor of horror that resonates with the same pulse-pounding intensity that captivated fans of ‘Sweet Home,’ ensuring an enthralling journey into the eerie and unknown.

2. Strangers From Hell (2019)

For devotees of the eerie and enigmatic in ‘Sweet Home,’ the ominous corridors of ‘Strangers From Hell’ beckon with a psychological thriller steeped in dread. Directed by Lee Chang-hee, this series plunges viewers into the unsettling world of a young man who stumbles upon sinister secrets within his apartment building. Released in 2019, ‘Strangers From Hell’ features exceptional performances by Im Si-wan and Lee Dong-wook. The show unfolds as a chilling exploration of paranoia and malevolence, evoking a sense of foreboding akin to ‘Sweet Home.’ With its spine-tingling narrative and atmospheric tension, ‘Strangers From Hell’ crafts an immersive experience, making it essential viewing for enthusiasts of psychological horror.

1. Kingdom (2019-2020)

Prepare to be transported into the heart-pounding world of ‘Kingdom,’ a thrilling ride that beckons fans of the chilling spectacle found in ‘Sweet Home.’ Directed by Kim Seong-hun, this sensation not only unfolds against the backdrop of the Joseon period but thrusts viewers into the clutches of a relentless zombie apocalypse. ‘Kingdom’ is a masterclass in blending historical drama with visceral horror, starring the dynamic duo Ju Ji-hoon and Bae Doona. The series weaves a tale of political intrigue, survival, and heart-stopping suspense, captivating audiences with its rich narrative tapestry and unyielding tension. Brace yourselves for an epic journey that mirrors the gripping essence found in ‘Sweet Home,’ making ‘Kingdom’ an absolute must-watch for enthusiasts of intense and atmospheric horror narratives.

