The Hijacking of Flight 601: 8 Similar Shows You Must See

Created by Pablo Gonzalez and C.S. Prince, ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ narrates the true story of the longest plane hijacking in Latin American history. The Spanish-language miniseries transports us to 1973 Colombia, when a flight from Cali to Bogotá is hijacked by two armed men. The hijackers demand the release of fifty political prisoners to secure the safe return of the passengers. However, the government refuses their demands, and the plane is left flying across continents for days.

As the situation worsens for the passengers, the crew, including brave stewardesses and pilots, prepares to outwit the armed men and fight for their lives. Also known as ‘Secuestro al vuelo 601,’ the Netflix show is a suspenseful retelling of a true incident, creating a gripping experience with its episodic storytelling. Here are some more shows like ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ for those who would like to explore the genre further.

8. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (2022)

‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’ is a Netflix docudrama that delves deep into the unsolved mystery of the enigmatic plane hijacker known as D.B. Cooper. In 1971, a man bought a ticket under the name of D.B. Cooper, brought a briefcase of explosives on the plane, and held everyone hostage while demanding $200,000. Once his demands had been met, he jumped out of the plane with a parachute. The case became a phenomenon, not just fixating the official investigators who worked on it, but inspiring generations of private sleuths to determine the real identity of D.B. Cooper.

The show features historical footage, dramatic reenactments, and expert analysis of the events. Experts include investigative journalist Thomas Colbert and private investigator Eric Ulis, along with retired FBI, CIA, and Army officials who worked on the case. Those who were drawn to the events shown in ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601,’ will undoubtedly be enthralled by the unique hijacking mystery of ‘D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!’ The show weaves a web of theories and speculation, pondering the elusive fugitive’s ultimate fate.

7. Hostages (2013-2014)

Conceived by Omri Givon, Alon Aranya, and Jeffrey Nachmanoff, ‘Hostages’ presents a high-stakes thriller where the lines between right and wrong blur in the face of unimaginable choices. Surgeon Dr. Ellen Sanders finds herself caught in a dilemma when her family is taken hostage by a group of rogue FBI agents, led by Duncan Carlisle. To ensure Ellen’s compliance, Carlisle issues a chilling ultimatum: either she assassinate the President during a routine surgery or watch her loved ones perish.

As Ellen faces moral quandaries and last-second decisions, enthusiasts of ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ will be drawn in by the show’s incredibly suspenseful buildups, as well as by its compelling characters. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, the show’s experience is further enhanced by twists and unexpected turns.

6. Departure (2019-2022)

Crafted by Vincent Shiao and Malcolm MacRury, ‘Departure’ begins with the disappearance of Flight 716 over the Atlantic Ocean with over 250 souls on board. Aviation investigator Kendra Malley is thrust into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the disappearance. Teaming up with her mentor, Howard Lawson, Kendra deals with intense global pressure for answers. With each revelation, the investigation intensifies, juggling theories of terrorism, suicide, and political conspiracy. Fans of ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ will appreciate ‘Departure’ for its relentless suspense and heart-pounding action, keeping us engaged until the final episode.

5. Below the Surface (2017)

Also known as ‘Gidseltagningen,’ the Danish-language crime drama centers on the hijacking of a metro train by masked, armed men, who hold fifteen commuters hostage, threatening execution if their demands are not met. With each episode, the show expands its scope. From the politicians and reporters who argue among themselves on whether they should even enter negotiations to the citizens who have varying responses and the fluctuating mental states of the hostages themselves. The show will intrigue enthusiasts of the genre with its explorations of human nature, morality, responsibility, and the will to survive.

4. Lootere (2024-)

‘Lootere’ revolves around a complex hostage situation that develops when a crew of Somali pirates takes over an Indian vessel carrying valuable cargo. The pirate leader demands a huge ransom from the Indian government, while the ship’s captain and crew prepare to outwit their captors. The owner of the vessel is a troubled Somalia-based businessman, Vikrant Gandhi, who tows a dangerous line in the hostage negotiations, hoping to make huge financial gains using the situation.

As the three struggle for control of the situation, fans of ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ will be immersed in the increasingly chaotic hostage crisis, with the Indian Navy ultimately becoming involved. In the directorial hands of Hansal Mehta and Shaailesh R Singh, the series offers a refreshing narrative with a high-stakes hostage situation taking place off the coast of Somalia, treating us to vibrant visuals and suspenseful action sequences.

3. Air Crash Investigation (2003-)

‘Air Crash Investigation’ takes a deep dive into a real-life air disaster with each episode, from system failures to weather disasters, plane collisions, and even hijackings. The events are narrated with an immersive mix of dramatic reenactment, witness testimonials, CGI, cockpit voice-records, and even actual footage. Created by Bernard Vaillot, Andre Barro, and Greg Gransden, the documentary drama will involve enthusiasts of shows like ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ as it even explores the hijacking case on which it is based.

2. De Dag (2018)

Created by Julie Mahieu and Jonas Geirnaert, ‘De Dag,’ or ‘The Day,’ is a Dutch-language crime drama that revolves around an extremely well-planned hostage situation in a bank branch. The show is narrated in a pair of episodes, each recounting the same events from a different point of view. The first episode will look at the perspective of the police and families of the hostages, while the second will explore the situation of the criminals and the hostages themselves.

This unique format will grip fans of ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601,’ who will get an incredibly suspenseful buildup with each pair of episodes. Switching perspectives makes one wonder how the opposing party will deal with the currently unfolding events in the next episode, making for incredibly intelligent and exhilarating storytelling.

1. Hijack (2023)

A flight heading to London is hijacked by armed men, who cut off its communications and veer it off course, alarming air traffic control. Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is an accomplished business negotiator, who steps up to ensure that he, and the two hundred passengers on the plane, survive the ordeal. Despite Sam’s reasoning and persuasion, the hijackers place unreasonable demands and force the negotiator to adjust his tactics and prepare every available passenger for what is to come.

There are several parallels between the Apple TV+ show and ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601,’ including the suspenseful developments as negotiations fail and the passengers and crew face a fight for survival. Under the creative direction of Jim Field Smith and George Kay, ‘Hijack‘ boasts stellar performances, high production quality, and an increasingly enthralling hijacking narrative.

Read More: Is The Hijacking of Flight 601 Based on a True Story?