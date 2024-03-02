Shyamvar Rai: Where is Indrani Mukerjea’s Driver Now?

The Sheena Bora murder case unfolded in 2015, with arrests following the apprehension of Shyamvar Rai, the driver of key accused Indrani Mukerjea. Rai’s detailed account of the alleged 2012 murder night led to the arrest of Indrani and her ex-husband, Sanjeev Khanna. The Netflix documentary, ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth,’ delves into the events surrounding the crime and explores Rai’s role in the entire incident.

Who is Shyamvar Rai?

On August 21, 2015, Shyamvar Rai was arrested for illegal weapon possession, during which he confessed to participating in the 2012 murder of Sheena Bora. Rai implicated Indrani Mukerjea, for whom he worked as a driver, as the mastermind, and identified Sanjeev Khanna as their accomplice during the crime.

Rai revealed that Indrani communicated the murder plan via Skype, referring to Sheena as her sister, though it later emerged she was her daughter. On the evening of August 24, 2012, Indrani, Sanjeev, and Rai picked up Sheena from Bandra. Indrani, in the back seat, gave Sheena a drink, rendering her unconscious. Sanjeev then joined Indrani in the backseat, and together, they strangled her at a secluded spot.

He alleged that Indrani applied makeup to Sheena and brushed her hair after the murder to avoid suspicion. They transported Sheena’s body to Indrani’s Worli house, placing it in the car trunk. Rai asserted that he slept in the same car overnight. Early in the morning, the trio took the body to an overgrown spot in Raigad, where they set Sheena’s remains on fire.

Rai confessed to providing physical support to Indrani while she was killing Sheena. Indrani allegedly promised financial support and assured him of taking care of his family. However, after Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea left the country, she informed Rai that his services were no longer required. She provided him with three months’ salary and instructed him to dispose of a gun. While attempting to discard the pistol in the sea, Rai was arrested by the police.

Shyamvar Rai is Out on Bail Today

Shyamvar Rai, having actively participated in the murder of Sheena Bora, was initially an accused. However, in June 2016, he was made an approver, implying that he became a prosecution witness and cooperated with authorities. During the ongoing trial against the other accused, Rai was called for questioning in 2017.

During his testimony, Rai made additional claims that implicated Indrani further. He stated that a few months post the murder, Indrani sent him to Sheena’s landlord’s house with a letter, which he identified in court. Rai also alleged that Indrani planned to kill not only Sheena but also Mekhail Bora, Sheena’s brother and Indrani’s son. He identified one of the suitcases intended for carrying the bodies of the siblings.

Following his testimony, Rai requested court security, fearing for his life, and the CBI supported his claim, leading to court-approved security. In August 2022, the Bombay High Court granted Rai bail based on parity with the other co-accused. However, his release was contingent on furnishing a PR bond of Rs 1 Lakh (approx. $1,200) with one or two sureties. Finding the amount hefty, Rai sought provisional cash bail, and as of the latest reports, he has been successful in obtaining bail. The case continues in court.

