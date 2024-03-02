Siddhartha Das: Where is Indrani Mukerjea’s First Husband Now?

When Sheena Bora suddenly disappeared from the face of this earth in April 2012, it honestly left not just her loved ones but also the entire nation baffled to the very core. That’s because, as carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth,’ this sensational case goes back to when she was born because her mom/accused killer left home and never came to her. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about Siddhartha Das – Indrani Mukerjea’s first husband and alleged father of Sheena and Mikhail Bora, we’ve got all the known relatives’ details for you.

Who is Siddhartha Das?

It was reportedly back in 1971 when Siddhartha first came across Indrani, according to the documentary series, only for them to continue expanding as the years passed. In her own words, she was already pregnant by the time she first met him from having been raped by her father for the second time at the age of 16 (the first was at 14), but he has since maintained she was his. That’s because he wanted her to have care as well as support, but once she realized he didn’t hail from a good background and couldn’t do much other than support her with the babies, she moved on.

As per Indrani’s own narrative, she’d been pregnant for the second time at the age of 17, and this time, it was positively Siddhartha’s, yet once she actually began living them as a family, she decided she couldn’t do it anymore. Therefore, she decided to leave her husband and her kids in the care of her family home and left Guwahati for good – she actually relocated to Kolkata, and Siddhartha didn’t even have any idea about it until Sheena’s case came to light in 2015. It turns out even the patriarch had soon left his kids to move on in life, so their maternal grandparents had raised them alone.

Siddhartha Das Prefers to Stay Away From the Limelight

When Sheena’s case first became a media sensation, several questions were raised regarding her parentage and early years, but at every step of the way, Siddhartha maintained she was his. He never once showed his face to the public so as to continue leading a normal, ordinary, quiet life well away from the limelight, but he did assert Sheena was his and his alone, no one else’s. Therefore, today, from what we can tell, Siddhartha prefers to remain in his hometown of Guwahati, where he’s surrounded by loved ones in their own way – he’s cared for quietly, and he hopes that his daughter’s case will soon be solved. There’s honestly not much else he or anyone else can do except wait for the court’s official verdict concerning the whole ordeal.

