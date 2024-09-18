Sierra Wright: Where is Former Miss Delaware and Survivor Contestant Now?

There were plenty of contestants in ‘Survivor 47‘ who impressed the viewers with their determination and perseverance, be it on physical challenges or the ones that tested their mental strength. Out of all the participants, Sierra Wright seemed to catch the attention of many viewers, thanks to her attitude and behavior with the rest of the contestants. Besides the curiosity surrounding her place in the competition, her whereabouts and other aspects of her life were also a matter of interest for many.

Sierra Wright is a Registered Nurse in a Philadelphia-Based Medical Organization

From her early days, Sierra Wright has been under the spotlight, especially after earning the title of Miss Delaware Teen USA in 2015. While she was studying Communication and Media Studies at West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2015, she also served as Major League Baseball Ball Girl for the Philadelphia Phillies. She also worked part-time as a waitress at Pj Whelihan’s in 2017. A year later, Sierra earned more recognition as she also clinched the title of Miss Delaware USA in 2018. Following that, she served as an On-Air Model at QVC. After earning her bachelor’s degree in 2019, she moved to upstate New York and bagged her first job as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter at WENY-TV in May 2019.

However, when that didn’t work for her, Sierra decided to switch her career path and try out nursing since she comes from a family of nurses. So, in 2022, she got into the University of Delaware, where she studied Bachelor of Science in Nursing, which turned out to be a great decision. As for her nursing career, she has experience working as an ICU Patient Care Technician at ChristianaCare and as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Cross Medical Group, where she is currently employed. Being an avid singer from an early age, Sierra also received recognition for her musical talent on ‘American Idol’ as she made it to one of the final rounds before getting to the big stage.

Sierra Wright Enjoys Spending Time With Her Partner and Family

The Wilmington, Delaware native, Sierra Wright, admitted that she participated in ‘Survivor 47’ for her father, who had been going through a tough time with blood transfusions and chemo infusions. This dedication shows that she maintains close-knit relations with her family, which includes her parents and sister, Alyssa Wright. After being featured in the survival show, she was interviewed by Parade, and she answered several personal questions about her life. When she was asked about her superpower in life, she admitted that it had to be her strong intuition. She explained, “I know that that’s not like a stereotypical superpower. But I just think I can literally read through people.”

She added, “I feel like I can look at somebody. I’m writing down all these nonverbal cues. I could probably tell you somebody’s story based off of what I’ve learned. So I’m very analytical and just pick up on a lot of things. When I’m at home, I’ll say, ‘Mom, did you see that?’ And she was like, ‘How the hell did you see that? Out of everything that person brought to the table, that’s what you notice?’ So I feel like I just can pick up on things that a lot of people can’t.” The 27-year-old has been dating the love of her life, Justin Ammerman, for several years, at least since 2021. The couple loves to indulge in various adventure trips together and visit each other’s family events as well.

With her sister’s wedding on the horizon, she visited Finger Lakes, New York, for her bachelorette party in late March 2024. In April, Sierra and Justin attended the wedding of Sami, one of her friends. Right after her stint on ‘Survivor 47,’ she watched her sister, Alyssa, tie the knot with the love of her life, something that she found wholesome. In September, she took a trip down to Broadway Nashville for the bachelorette party of her friend, Tee, who is getting married soon. Currently residing in Greater Philadelphia, Sierra also got a salt facial done by Cross Medical Group in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The registered nurse and her long-time boyfriend travel to exotic destinations on the regular, sometimes accompanied by their families.

