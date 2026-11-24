For some people, a restaurant is simply a place to enjoy a meal, but for others, it can become a second home filled with familiar faces and cherished memories. It is exactly that type of place for Sighle Williams, who has been working at Mac’s Drive Thru in Gainesville, Florida, for almost four decades. Over the years, she became one of the restaurant’s most beloved personalities and a familiar presence whose warmth and dedication made her an unforgettable part of its identity. Eventually, after years of serving at the eatery, Sighle decided to retire. Her journey and emotional final day were captured in Netflix’s ‘One Last Order.’ The documentary further offers viewers an in-depth look at the connections she had developed with the patrons.

Sighle Williams’ Last Day at Work Was Filled With Appreciation From the Customers

Sighle Williams began working at Mac’s Drive Thru in Gainesville, Florida, in 1987, never imagining that it would become a nearly four-decade-long journey. Over the years, the eatery became an integral part of her life, and, in turn, she became an indispensable part of its identity. As her retirement finally approached, the restaurant’s owner, Ron DeFilippo, decided that her final day deserved a celebration as special as the legacy she had built there. Hence, he announced that the eatery’s entire earnings on her last day would go to Sighle as a retirement gift. What followed was an extraordinary display of affection from the community during her final hours in the restaurant.

The customers turned up in overwhelming numbers, with the drive-through line stretching to nearly a three-hour wait. Throughout the documentary, she reflected on the special relationships she had developed with the customers and their families. Several of the longtime patrons also returned to express their gratitude and share how much her presence meant to them. Some of them even revealed that Sighle had always greeted them with a broad smile. Finally, the community came together to shower her with flowers and heartfelt wishes, making her last day there an emotional celebration. The eatery eventually made three times its normal sales, with Sighle walking away with nearly a year’s worth of her regular salary in a single day.

Sighle Receives Recognition Through the Documentary Screenings After Retirement

In the documentary, Sighle opened up about her humble beginnings in Sugar Hill, where she grew up in a wooden house without electricity. Things gradually improved as her family moved to the public housing community. Determined to create a better life for herself, she eventually applied for a job at Mac’s Drive Thru in Gainesville, Florida, and was fortunate to secure a position. Sighle officially began working at the eatery on July 18, 1987. She continued excelling in her role there for 37 years before stepping away from her career and embracing retirement in 2024.

Sighle was even featured on a radio show, where she spoke as a “local legend” about her nearly four decades of experience working at the restaurant. Beyond that, she was introduced to the audience through the documentary ‘One Last Order.’ In March 2026, it premiered at the True/False Film Fest and was later selected for the Miami Film Festival 43, the 35th edition of Aspen Shortsfest, and the Florida Film Festival. By the following month, the documentary was screened at the Milwaukee Film Festival. Around the same time, it received Shortsfest’s Jury Award for Documentary and its Audience Award. Sighle was also elated when the film went on to receive the Audience Short Film Award at the 43rd Miami Film Festival.

Most recently, in November 2026, ‘One Last Order’ was screened at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam. Besides that, Sighle traveled to New York for its screening, which helped her connect further with people from other cities. She was featured in another interview on ‘CBS Mornings,’ where she opened up about her life’s journey. Since its release, Sighle and the documentary have received recognition across major online outlets, including People Magazine and Deadline. She received international exposure as the film was featured at the Naples International Film Festival and the NBO Film Festival in Nairobi, Kenya.

Sighle Cherishes Every Moment She Spends With Her Loved Ones

Sighle’s personal life has been shaped by her profound commitment to her family. In the documentary, she shared that she had never really had much of a social life, as much of her time was devoted to her work and to taking on significant responsibilities at home. She further revealed that around 1998, her older sister was struggling with drug problems and was unable to care for her two daughters, Tiffany and Crystal. Wanting to ensure her nieces had a stable home, Sighle quickly stepped in as their guardian. She further disclosed that her responsibilities grew further when another one of her nieces left her three daughters unattended.

Sighle stepped up once again, taking the three children under her wing alongside Crystal and Tiffany. Currently, retirement has given her the opportunity to slow down and focus on the people who matter most to her. She now enjoys spending meaningful time with her loved ones, whether that means gathering for a backyard barbecue, celebrating special occasions, or spending a lazy afternoon chatting together. From time to time, Sighle expresses her gratitude for their presence in her life. Although she currently maintains an Instagram account, it remains private, reflecting her preference to keep further details about her personal life out of the spotlight.

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