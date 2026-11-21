When Abbey Luckett Benjamin stepped into the world of NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood,’ she brought with her a strategy rooted in trust. In the competition, she described herself as someone who plays with a lot of heart. She also made it clear that her love for people was an important part of who she was and how she approached the game. She continued being authentically herself and played as one of the Faithfuls until the end. Over time, her genuine personality helped her reach the top three and ultimately finish the competition as a runner-up.

Abbey Benjamin’s Dream of Becoming the Winner Was Shattered at the Fire of Truth

Abbey Luckett Benjamin entered the competition as a Faithful and was determined to support her fellow contestants while she navigated the uncertainties surrounding their real identities. Throughout her journey, she built several alliances and formed particularly close bonds with Clyde Moser, Joe Vanella, and Tomica Adams. When Victor Vollbrechthausen expressed his suspicion about Joe and Tomica, revealing that there was a possibility that those two might be the Traitors and used fruits to commit murder in plain sight, Abbey remained skeptical of the theory. Instead, her suspicions initially leaned towards Michael Foote since he was a lawyer by profession.

Despite the twists, Abbey managed to survive every Round Table elimination. During a feast, she revealed that she was competing for the prize money because it would help her make her daughter’s life easier, since she was suffering from a genetic medical condition, epilepsy. Eventually, Abbey secured her place among the final three contestants, alongside Shane Beatty and Wyatt Gillespie. However, the final moments of the competition brought her heartbreak. At the Fire of Truth, it was revealed that Shane was the remaining Traitor, meaning he would win the entire amount. The revelation left Abbey devastated, and she broke down in tears on the floor.

Abbey is a Children’s Book Author and an Advocate For Disability Rights

Abbey’s journey beyond reality television has been shaped by several professional pursuits, creative interests, and a deeply personal commitment to advocacy. After completing her initial education, she pursued higher studies at the University of Louisiana Monroe and graduated in 2013. Abbey began her professional journey in July 2015, when she became a Hospice Nurse/ Community Education Professional at Jordan Health Services. While working there, she also joined Pediatric Associates as a Pediatric Nurse in February 2016. She moved on from both positions in February 2017 and April 2019, respectively. From May 2019 to May 2020, Abbey excelled in her role as a Marketing Director at Ridgecrest Community Care Center.

Following that, Abbey joined Heart of Hospice as an Account Executive and remained in the position until May 2022. It wasn’t long before her growing experience led her to take on the role of Account Executive at Allegiance Health Management. Over time, Abbey’s dedication helped her advance and become the Care Transitions Nurse there before leaving the establishment in September 2025. Apart from that, she has been working as a Dance Instructor at Miss Lindsey’s School of Dance, sharing her love for movement and creativity. She has also ventured into children’s literature as an author, writing books such as ‘When You See a Child Who’s Different,’ ‘Dance From The Heart,’ and ‘See My Ability.’

Currently based in Louisiana, Abbey has developed a significant presence as a Content Creator, with over 39.9K followers on Instagram. She uses the platform to raise awareness and advocate for disability inclusion and disability rights. By October 2026, she collaborated with the Shine Forward With LGS community. Alongside that, Abbey maintains an Amazon Storefront, featuring several products that can help individuals struggling with disability stemming from medical conditions. Most recently, in November 2026, she and Wyatt were interviewed by Dalton Ross, in which they discussed their reactions when it was revealed that Shane was a Traitor.

Abbey Finds Strength and Joy in the Presence of Her Partner and Children

Away from her professional commitments and television appearances, Abbey’s world revolves around her husband, Christopher Paul Benjamin, daughter, Avery, and son. They always remain at the heart of her life, and she takes great pride in being present for her children as they navigate their own journeys. Yet, much of Abbey’s time is dedicated to supporting Avery. It was further highlighted when she revealed on the show that she had left her full-time nursing position to care for her beloved daughter. At the same time, the mother ensures her son never feels left out by taking him on weekend outings and spending quality time together all day. Abbey also makes sure to cheer him on as he takes part in playing baseball.

Besides that, Abbey finds comfort in spending time on the beach with her family, making lifelong memories along the way. She shared on the show that she had originally planned to take a nice vacation with them if she won the prize money. When she feels life getting too overwhelming, she loves unwinding amid nature by taking a refreshing swim in the ocean and enjoying the sunshine. Additionally, Abbey enjoys celebrating festivals like Halloween and preparing costumes for the occasion. She is also someone who considers her friends an integral part of her life. As of writing, Abbey maintains an amicable relationship with her fellow competitors from the show.

Read More: Wyatt Gillespie: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?