Wyatt Gillespie was introduced to the audience as one of the contestants in NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood.’ Unlike some of the more outspoken personalities in the castle, he preferred to maintain a quieter presence and observe those around him. Playing the game as a Faithful from the beginning, his plan was to strike a balance between being himself and playing the game cleverly. He considered himself someone who naturally wanted to make people feel included and seen, believing those connections could work in his favor. Simultaneously, he recognized the advantage of appearing less threatening than he really was. Wyatt steadily made his way through the competition, eventually securing a place among the final three competitors.

Wyatt Gillespie Was One of the Three Final Contestants and Ended as a Runner-Up

From the outset, Wyatt Gillespie adopted a strategy of staying under the radar while working to build alliances around the castle. He also devoted time to observing the other contestants’ behavior, which led others to note that he was a strong contender. Along the way, he developed a particularly close bond with Shane Beatty and Victor Vollbrechthausen. However, Wyatt’s comfort in the game gradually came under threat when Abby Lee openly told others that she suspected he was a Traitor. Hence, he focused on defending himself at the Round Table meetings, explaining that he had been genuine in his interactions with everyone.

Things changed when one of the contestants pointed out that Abby had previously accused several contestants of being Traitors, even though they were Faithfuls, which eventually led to her elimination. As the game progressed, he supported Victor’s vision that Joe Vanella and Tomica Adams were both Traitors, and it later turned out to be true. In the final stages, Wyatt, Abbey Benjamin, and Shane stood as the last three competitors. However, everyone was left shocked when Shane revealed that he was actually a Traitor. The revelation left Wyatt completely stunned, leaving him to stand in silence momentarily. However, he also understood Shane’s perspective and comforted the Traitor, noting that he would have also made the same choice himself.

Wyatt is Making His Mark as a 3D Designer, Illustrator, and Digital Creator

Away from the twists and turns of reality TV, Wyatt has been steadily building a remarkable career that began with his academic journey. He began attending The Kiski School in August 2014 before graduating in May 2018. Soon after, he enrolled at Syracuse University – College of Visual and Performing Arts, where he honed his creative skills. Wyatt eventually completed the degree in 2023. However, his learning journey continued from February to May 2024, as he participated in Offsite, a 12-week program in Industrial and Product Design that allowed him to explore its practical aspects with the help of experienced industry leaders.

Wyatt finally began putting his education into professional practice as he entered the workforce. In June 2024, he took on the role of 3D Designer and Illustrator at Jack Morton Worldwide and has continued to excel in that role ever since. Alongside that, he has been working on expanding his digital presence on social media, especially Instagram, where he has amassed more than 12.5K followers. Wyatt has also been steadily growing his community on YouTube and TikTok. Moreover, he maintains a Cameo account, offering fans another way to interact with him. Wyatt often shares about his Amazon Storefront where he showcases the products he enjoys.

Wyatt is a Globetrotter and Loves Spending Time With His Loved Ones

When it comes to his personal life, Wyatt appears to consider his family an anchor in his life. Over the years, he has maintained a particularly close relationship with his parents, who have remained a source of love and support in his busy life. Over the years, Wyatt has also established an exceptional bond with his beloved brothers, Gunnar and Aidan Gillespie. Beyond that, two other important members of his family are his two furry pups. They remain a cherished part of his everyday life, whether it be going on long walks to the beach with them or cuddling with them in his free time.

Wyatt is a sports enthusiast who particularly enjoys watching basketball and baseball games at the stadium and cheering for his favorite teams alongside other fans. He also enjoys exploring different restaurants, experiencing fine dining, and maintaining a consistent fitness routine. In the meantime, Wyatt frequently makes his way to spend time in nature, which offers him the opportunity to unwind from his busy schedule. Apart from that, he is an avid traveler, and his journeys have taken him to several exotic locations around the world.

In March 2022, Wyatt visited the sunny beaches of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. It was followed by his memorable trip to Costa Rica in June 2023. The following December, he enjoyed his time soaking up the sun at the beach of Mill Reef Club in Antigua, West Indies. In June 2024, Wyatt immersed himself in the soothing sound of the sea waves in Cancun, Mexico. Most recently, in February 2026, he visited Puerto Rico, adding another destination to his list of experiences. From time to time, he enjoys exploring different corners of the country, from walking through the bustling streets of New York to witnessing the breathtaking landscapes of Pennsylvania.

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